Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 10, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 3-10, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 10/06/2025 Highland Construction Roofing/Siding/Gutters/F Nolensville Rd Apt 318 Brentwood Tn 37027 10/06/2025 Olivares Painting Llc Painting Sams Court Spring Hill Tn 37174 10/08/2025 Sharp Dental Equipment Service Inc. Dental Equipment Service Chester Rd Fairview Tn 37062 10/07/2025 Sharps Fishing Fishing Caroline Cr Franklin Tn 37064 10/08/2025 Westfall Properties Stvr Noble King Rd Franklin Tn 37064

