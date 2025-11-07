Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 7, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 31 to November 7, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|11/01/2025
|Alora Salon
|Beauty Salon
|Moores Ln Unit 101 Brentwood Tn 37027
|11/05/2025
|Dreys Smooth Aesthetics
|Aesthetics Facials Skin
|Williamson Ct Suite 131 Brentwood Tn 37027
|11/03/2025
|Emily Larose Therapy
|Therapy Counseling
|Overlook Cir Ste 200 Brentwood Tn 37027
|11/01/2025
|Faith Likes
|Hairstylist
|Mallory Ln Franklin Tn 37067
|11/01/2025
|Flat Creek Market Llc
|Market/Food
|Flat Creek Rd College Grove Tn 37046
|11/01/2025
|Franklin Bottle Shop
|Retail Package Store
|W Mcewen Dr Ste 102 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/01/2025
|Interior Elements Llc
|Furnitur Sales And Demou
|Goose Creek Parkway Franklin Tn 37064
|11/02/2025
|Jasmine Salon
|Cosmetology Services
|Murfreesboro Rd Ste 17 Franklin Tn 37064
|11/06/2025
|Kelsey Ocampo Photography
|Photography
|Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|11/05/2025
|Picard Enterprise Consulting Llc
|It Management Consulting
|Stream Valley Blvd Franklin Tn 37064
|11/01/2025
|Raabe Tn Properties Llc
|Short Term Rental
|Parker Branch Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|11/04/2025
|South Med Supply Llc
|Marketing Consulting
|Oakleaf Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|11/01/2025
|The Designery Nashville South
|Cabinet/Countertop/Floor
|Moores Ln St E220 Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/31/2025
|The Franklin Fixer Llc
|Construction
|Boxwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|11/01/2025
|Tobschool
|Preschool
|S Carothers Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|11/01/2025
|Treats By Barbie
|Baking
|Ellsworth Ln Arrington Tn 37014
|11/01/2025
|Ugly Bagel
|Food Service
|Meridian Blvd Ste 100 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/01/2025
|Usa Transport
|Uber Services
|Harpers Mill Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
|11/01/2025
|Vape World & Smoke
|Vape Shop
|Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
|11/02/2025
|Vr Consulting Llc
|It Consulting
|Wadestone Trl Franklin Tn 37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter