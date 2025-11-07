Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 7, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 31 to November 7, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
11/01/2025Alora SalonBeauty SalonMoores Ln Unit 101 Brentwood Tn 37027
11/05/2025Dreys Smooth AestheticsAesthetics Facials SkinWilliamson Ct Suite 131 Brentwood Tn 37027
11/03/2025Emily Larose TherapyTherapy CounselingOverlook Cir Ste 200 Brentwood Tn 37027
11/01/2025Faith LikesHairstylistMallory Ln Franklin Tn 37067
11/01/2025Flat Creek Market LlcMarket/FoodFlat Creek Rd College Grove Tn 37046
11/01/2025Franklin Bottle ShopRetail Package StoreW Mcewen Dr Ste 102 Franklin Tn 37067
11/01/2025Interior Elements LlcFurnitur Sales And DemouGoose Creek Parkway Franklin Tn 37064
11/02/2025Jasmine SalonCosmetology ServicesMurfreesboro Rd Ste 17 Franklin Tn 37064
11/06/2025Kelsey Ocampo PhotographyPhotographyShadow Creek Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
11/05/2025Picard Enterprise Consulting LlcIt Management ConsultingStream Valley Blvd Franklin Tn 37064
11/01/2025Raabe Tn Properties LlcShort Term RentalParker Branch Rd Franklin Tn 37064
11/04/2025South Med Supply LlcMarketing ConsultingOakleaf Dr Franklin Tn 37064
11/01/2025The Designery Nashville SouthCabinet/Countertop/FloorMoores Ln St E220 Brentwood Tn 37027
10/31/2025The Franklin Fixer LlcConstructionBoxwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069
11/01/2025TobschoolPreschoolS Carothers Rd Franklin Tn 37064
11/01/2025Treats By BarbieBakingEllsworth Ln Arrington Tn 37014
11/01/2025Ugly BagelFood ServiceMeridian Blvd Ste 100 Franklin Tn 37067
11/01/2025Usa TransportUber ServicesHarpers Mill Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
11/01/2025Vape World & SmokeVape ShopNolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
11/02/2025Vr Consulting LlcIt ConsultingWadestone Trl Franklin Tn 37064
