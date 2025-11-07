Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 7, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 31 to November 7, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 11/01/2025 Alora Salon Beauty Salon Moores Ln Unit 101 Brentwood Tn 37027 11/05/2025 Dreys Smooth Aesthetics Aesthetics Facials Skin Williamson Ct Suite 131 Brentwood Tn 37027 11/03/2025 Emily Larose Therapy Therapy Counseling Overlook Cir Ste 200 Brentwood Tn 37027 11/01/2025 Faith Likes Hairstylist Mallory Ln Franklin Tn 37067 11/01/2025 Flat Creek Market Llc Market/Food Flat Creek Rd College Grove Tn 37046 11/01/2025 Franklin Bottle Shop Retail Package Store W Mcewen Dr Ste 102 Franklin Tn 37067 11/01/2025 Interior Elements Llc Furnitur Sales And Demou Goose Creek Parkway Franklin Tn 37064 11/02/2025 Jasmine Salon Cosmetology Services Murfreesboro Rd Ste 17 Franklin Tn 37064 11/06/2025 Kelsey Ocampo Photography Photography Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 11/05/2025 Picard Enterprise Consulting Llc It Management Consulting Stream Valley Blvd Franklin Tn 37064 11/01/2025 Raabe Tn Properties Llc Short Term Rental Parker Branch Rd Franklin Tn 37064 11/04/2025 South Med Supply Llc Marketing Consulting Oakleaf Dr Franklin Tn 37064 11/01/2025 The Designery Nashville South Cabinet/Countertop/Floor Moores Ln St E220 Brentwood Tn 37027 10/31/2025 The Franklin Fixer Llc Construction Boxwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069 11/01/2025 Tobschool Preschool S Carothers Rd Franklin Tn 37064 11/01/2025 Treats By Barbie Baking Ellsworth Ln Arrington Tn 37014 11/01/2025 Ugly Bagel Food Service Meridian Blvd Ste 100 Franklin Tn 37067 11/01/2025 Usa Transport Uber Services Harpers Mill Dr Nolensville Tn 37135 11/01/2025 Vape World & Smoke Vape Shop Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135 11/02/2025 Vr Consulting Llc It Consulting Wadestone Trl Franklin Tn 37064

