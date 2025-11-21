Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 21, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 14-21, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

11/15/2025615 Valley Pulls, LlcTrading CardsMarion Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
11/14/2025Birdsong Bakery, LlcBaked GoodsNew Hwy 96 W Franklin Tn 37064
11/14/2025Candid Painting & Home Services LlcPaintingBrentwood Pt Franklin Tn 37067
11/15/2025Daily CanvasInventory+Shipping Of EcKinnard Springs Rd Franklin Tn 37064
11/19/2025Everonics, LlcSoftware Development SerAncient Crest Cir Apt 12301 Franklin Tn 37067
11/15/2025FiorellinoRetail FloristWilliam Wallace Dr Franklin Tn 37064
11/19/2025Flatwoods Engineering, LlcSoftware Development SerAncient Crest Cir Apt 12301 Franklin Tn 37067
11/17/2025Hannah SholarCosmetologyE Main St Franklin Tn 37064
11/19/2025Kyle Barnes Construction ConsultantsRemote Construction ConsNine Bark Ln Franklin Tn 37069
11/16/2025Lytle Jackson HairCosmetologyMallory Ln Suite 110 Franklin Tn 37067
11/14/2025Music City Garage DoorsGarage Door Rapair And IGillespie Dr Apt 12104 Franklin Tn 37067
11/21/2025Taqueria La CasitaRestaurant Taco ShopW Main St Franklin Tn 37064
