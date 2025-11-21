Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 21, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 14-21, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|11/15/2025
|615 Valley Pulls, Llc
|Trading Cards
|Marion Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
|11/14/2025
|Birdsong Bakery, Llc
|Baked Goods
|New Hwy 96 W Franklin Tn 37064
|11/14/2025
|Candid Painting & Home Services Llc
|Painting
|Brentwood Pt Franklin Tn 37067
|11/15/2025
|Daily Canvas
|Inventory+Shipping Of Ec
|Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|11/19/2025
|Everonics, Llc
|Software Development Ser
|Ancient Crest Cir Apt 12301 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/15/2025
|Fiorellino
|Retail Florist
|William Wallace Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|11/19/2025
|Flatwoods Engineering, Llc
|Software Development Ser
|Ancient Crest Cir Apt 12301 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/17/2025
|Hannah Sholar
|Cosmetology
|E Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|11/19/2025
|Kyle Barnes Construction Consultants
|Remote Construction Cons
|Nine Bark Ln Franklin Tn 37069
|11/16/2025
|Lytle Jackson Hair
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln Suite 110 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/14/2025
|Music City Garage Doors
|Garage Door Rapair And I
|Gillespie Dr Apt 12104 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/21/2025
|Taqueria La Casita
|Restaurant Taco Shop
|W Main St Franklin Tn 37064
