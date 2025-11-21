Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 21, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 14-21, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 11/15/2025 615 Valley Pulls, Llc Trading Cards Marion Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174 11/14/2025 Birdsong Bakery, Llc Baked Goods New Hwy 96 W Franklin Tn 37064 11/14/2025 Candid Painting & Home Services Llc Painting Brentwood Pt Franklin Tn 37067 11/15/2025 Daily Canvas Inventory+Shipping Of Ec Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin Tn 37064 11/19/2025 Everonics, Llc Software Development Ser Ancient Crest Cir Apt 12301 Franklin Tn 37067 11/15/2025 Fiorellino Retail Florist William Wallace Dr Franklin Tn 37064 11/19/2025 Flatwoods Engineering, Llc Software Development Ser Ancient Crest Cir Apt 12301 Franklin Tn 37067 11/17/2025 Hannah Sholar Cosmetology E Main St Franklin Tn 37064 11/19/2025 Kyle Barnes Construction Consultants Remote Construction Cons Nine Bark Ln Franklin Tn 37069 11/16/2025 Lytle Jackson Hair Cosmetology Mallory Ln Suite 110 Franklin Tn 37067 11/14/2025 Music City Garage Doors Garage Door Rapair And I Gillespie Dr Apt 12104 Franklin Tn 37067 11/21/2025 Taqueria La Casita Restaurant Taco Shop W Main St Franklin Tn 37064

