Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 14, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 7-14, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|11/12/2025
|Aros Inc
|Payment Processing Advice
|Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|11/14/2025
|Candid Painting & Home Services Llc
|Painting
|Brentwood Pt Franklin Tn 37067
|11/07/2025
|Childress Climate Control Systems Inc
|Hvac
|Big Ben Ct Franklin Tn 37067
|11/07/2025
|Ck Studio
|Salon
|Lumber Dr Suite 104 Franklin Tn 37064
|11/13/2025
|Elephant Editing
|Video Editing
|Boxwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|11/07/2025
|Glass Slipper Nail Studio
|Salon
|Lumber Dr Suite 101 Franklin Tn 37064
|11/12/2025
|Hand & Stone Massage And Facial Spa
|Massage And Facial Spa
|Nolensville Rd Ste 102 Nolensville Tn 37135
|11/07/2025
|J. Marvel Salon
|Salon Owner
|Lumber Dr Suite 103 Franklin Tn 37064
|11/10/2025
|Salons By Jc Downtown Franklin
|Cosmetologist
|E Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
|11/12/2025
|Sam Market
|Tobacco Store And Conven
|Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
|11/13/2025
|Scenthound
|Dog Grooming
|Franklin Rd Ste 110 Brentwood Tn 37027
