Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 14, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 7-14, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
11/12/2025Aros IncPayment Processing AdviceJupiter Forest Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
11/14/2025Candid Painting & Home Services LlcPaintingBrentwood Pt Franklin Tn 37067
11/07/2025Childress Climate Control Systems IncHvacBig Ben Ct Franklin Tn 37067
11/07/2025Ck StudioSalonLumber Dr Suite 104 Franklin Tn 37064
11/13/2025Elephant EditingVideo EditingBoxwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069
11/07/2025Glass Slipper Nail StudioSalonLumber Dr Suite 101 Franklin Tn 37064
11/12/2025Hand & Stone Massage And Facial SpaMassage And Facial SpaNolensville Rd Ste 102 Nolensville Tn 37135
11/07/2025J. Marvel SalonSalon OwnerLumber Dr Suite 103 Franklin Tn 37064
11/10/2025Salons By Jc Downtown FranklinCosmetologistE Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
11/12/2025Sam MarketTobacco Store And ConvenColumbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
11/13/2025ScenthoundDog GroomingFranklin Rd Ste 110 Brentwood Tn 37027
