Williamson County New Business Licenses for Nov. 14, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 7-14, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 11/12/2025 Aros Inc Payment Processing Advice Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 11/14/2025 Candid Painting & Home Services Llc Painting Brentwood Pt Franklin Tn 37067 11/07/2025 Childress Climate Control Systems Inc Hvac Big Ben Ct Franklin Tn 37067 11/07/2025 Ck Studio Salon Lumber Dr Suite 104 Franklin Tn 37064 11/13/2025 Elephant Editing Video Editing Boxwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069 11/07/2025 Glass Slipper Nail Studio Salon Lumber Dr Suite 101 Franklin Tn 37064 11/12/2025 Hand & Stone Massage And Facial Spa Massage And Facial Spa Nolensville Rd Ste 102 Nolensville Tn 37135 11/07/2025 J. Marvel Salon Salon Owner Lumber Dr Suite 103 Franklin Tn 37064 11/10/2025 Salons By Jc Downtown Franklin Cosmetologist E Main Street Franklin Tn 37064 11/12/2025 Sam Market Tobacco Store And Conven Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064 11/13/2025 Scenthound Dog Grooming Franklin Rd Ste 110 Brentwood Tn 37027

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email