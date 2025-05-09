Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 9, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 2-9, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Name Product/Service Address 05/08/2025 Booked With Bee Hair Salon Mayfield Dr Rm 207 Franklin TN 37067 05/06/2025 Cg Solutions Freelance Writing Leipers Valley Trl Franklin TN 37064 05/08/2025 David Braud Psychotherapy Counseling Services Gloucester St Franklin TN 37064 05/06/2025 Firs Construction Llc General Contracting Oakland Hills Dr Franklin TN 37069 05/06/2025 Franklin Custom Construction Home Remodeling Collier Dr Franklin TN 37064 05/02/2025 Franklin Nail And Spa Nail Services Mallory Ln 115 Franklin TN 37067 05/06/2025 Life Passion Enterprises Llc Photography Promenade Ct Franklin TN 37064 05/08/2025 Mt. Rose Masonry Contractor Maryland Way Suite 10 Brentwood TN 37027 05/04/2025 Patel Psychology Virtual Therapy Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 05/08/2025 Poop Happens Dog Waste Pick Up Service Wildflower Ct Franklin TN 37064

