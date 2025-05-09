Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 9, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 2-9, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business Name
|Product/Service
|Address
|05/08/2025
|Booked With Bee
|Hair Salon
|Mayfield Dr Rm 207 Franklin TN 37067
|05/06/2025
|Cg Solutions
|Freelance Writing
|Leipers Valley Trl Franklin TN 37064
|05/08/2025
|David Braud Psychotherapy
|Counseling Services
|Gloucester St Franklin TN 37064
|05/06/2025
|Firs Construction Llc
|General Contracting
|Oakland Hills Dr Franklin TN 37069
|05/06/2025
|Franklin Custom Construction
|Home Remodeling
|Collier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|05/02/2025
|Franklin Nail And Spa
|Nail Services
|Mallory Ln 115 Franklin TN 37067
|05/06/2025
|Life Passion Enterprises Llc
|Photography
|Promenade Ct Franklin TN 37064
|05/08/2025
|Mt. Rose
|Masonry Contractor
|Maryland Way Suite 10 Brentwood TN 37027
|05/04/2025
|Patel Psychology
|Virtual Therapy
|Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|05/08/2025
|Poop Happens
|Dog Waste Pick Up Service
|Wildflower Ct Franklin TN 37064
