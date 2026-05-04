Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 4, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 27 to May 4, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|04/27/2026
|Enoc Carpentry
|Construction Trim
|Maple DR Franklin TN 37064
|04/27/2026
|K7 Towing And Recovery
|Towing And Recovery
|Stonebrook BLVD Nolensville TN 37135
|04/27/2026
|Street Tacos Los Jarochitos
|Food Truck
|Columbia AVE Franklin TN 37064
|04/28/2026
|Bowen Building Group LLC
|Construction
|Hillview DR Franklin TN 37069
|04/28/2026
|Fox Custom Builds
|Construction Handyman
|Mckays Ct Brentwood TN 37027
|04/28/2026
|SBMG Food Truck
|Mobile Food Truck
|Del Rio Pike APT R14 Franklin TN 37064
|04/29/2026
|Findi Longevity And Wellness
|Medical Wellness
|E Main Street Suite 23 Franklin TN 37064
|04/30/2026
|David Dimuzio
|STVR
|Green Acres DR Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Bloom And Bliss Boutique
|Retail Sales
|Westhaven BLVD Suite 102 Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Brown Shed FFL
|Gunsmithing Firearm
|Knottingham Way Fairview TN 37062
|05/01/2026
|Casago Middle Tennessee Real Estate
|Property Management
|Old Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Color Me Mine Franklin
|Paint Your Own Pottery
|Aspen Grove DR Suite 11 Franklin TN 37067
|05/01/2026
|Glow By Mahni Studio LLC
|Personal Services
|Bakers Bridge AVE STE 28 Franklin TN 37067
|05/01/2026
|Haven Candy Co.
|Mobile Candy Cart
|Cavanaugh Ln Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Hewitt Landscape Services LLC
|Landscape Installation
|Meadowgreen DR Franklin TN 37069
|05/01/2026
|J Buda Provisions
|Production And Packaging
|Carothers PKWY #103 Franklin TN 37067
|05/01/2026
|Kingdom Works Lawncare And Pressure Washing
|Lawncare/Pressure
|New Port Royal Road Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/01/2026
|Legends Music LLC
|Music & Entertainment
|Graystone Quarry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Lumiere Nail Salon LLC
|Nail Salon
|Lumber DR Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Scheal Organics
|Skin Care
|Westhaven BLVD Franklin TN 37064
|05/01/2026
|Southern Gray Home Inspections Plus
|Administrative Records
|Hearthside DR Spring Hill TN 37174
|05/01/2026
|Towneplace Suites Brentwood
|Hotel Restaurant / Bar
|Brentwood BLVD Brentwood TN 37027
|05/01/2026
|Towneplace Suites Brentwood
|Hotel
|Brentwood BLVD Brentwood TN 37027
|05/01/2026
|Zenvy Property Solutions
|Pressure Washing Cleaning
|Jennette Pl Franklin TN 37064
|05/02/2026
|Station Pizzeria
|Restaurant
|Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
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