Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 4, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 27 to May 4, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 04/27/2026 Enoc Carpentry Construction Trim Maple DR Franklin TN 37064 04/27/2026 K7 Towing And Recovery Towing And Recovery Stonebrook BLVD Nolensville TN 37135 04/27/2026 Street Tacos Los Jarochitos Food Truck Columbia AVE Franklin TN 37064 04/28/2026 Bowen Building Group LLC Construction Hillview DR Franklin TN 37069 04/28/2026 Fox Custom Builds Construction Handyman Mckays Ct Brentwood TN 37027 04/28/2026 SBMG Food Truck Mobile Food Truck Del Rio Pike APT R14 Franklin TN 37064 04/29/2026 Findi Longevity And Wellness Medical Wellness E Main Street Suite 23 Franklin TN 37064 04/30/2026 David Dimuzio STVR Green Acres DR Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Bloom And Bliss Boutique Retail Sales Westhaven BLVD Suite 102 Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Brown Shed FFL Gunsmithing Firearm Knottingham Way Fairview TN 37062 05/01/2026 Casago Middle Tennessee Real Estate Property Management Old Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Color Me Mine Franklin Paint Your Own Pottery Aspen Grove DR Suite 11 Franklin TN 37067 05/01/2026 Glow By Mahni Studio LLC Personal Services Bakers Bridge AVE STE 28 Franklin TN 37067 05/01/2026 Haven Candy Co. Mobile Candy Cart Cavanaugh Ln Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Hewitt Landscape Services LLC Landscape Installation Meadowgreen DR Franklin TN 37069 05/01/2026 J Buda Provisions Production And Packaging Carothers PKWY #103 Franklin TN 37067 05/01/2026 Kingdom Works Lawncare And Pressure Washing Lawncare/Pressure New Port Royal Road Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/01/2026 Legends Music LLC Music & Entertainment Graystone Quarry Ln Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Lumiere Nail Salon LLC Nail Salon Lumber DR Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Scheal Organics Skin Care Westhaven BLVD Franklin TN 37064 05/01/2026 Southern Gray Home Inspections Plus Administrative Records Hearthside DR Spring Hill TN 37174 05/01/2026 Towneplace Suites Brentwood Hotel Restaurant / Bar Brentwood BLVD Brentwood TN 37027 05/01/2026 Towneplace Suites Brentwood Hotel Brentwood BLVD Brentwood TN 37027 05/01/2026 Zenvy Property Solutions Pressure Washing Cleaning Jennette Pl Franklin TN 37064 05/02/2026 Station Pizzeria Restaurant Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027