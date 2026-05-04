Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 4, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 4, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 27 to May 4, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
04/27/2026Enoc CarpentryConstruction TrimMaple DR Franklin TN 37064
04/27/2026K7 Towing And RecoveryTowing And RecoveryStonebrook BLVD Nolensville TN 37135
04/27/2026Street Tacos Los JarochitosFood TruckColumbia AVE Franklin TN 37064
04/28/2026Bowen Building Group LLCConstructionHillview DR Franklin TN 37069
04/28/2026Fox Custom BuildsConstruction HandymanMckays Ct Brentwood TN 37027
04/28/2026SBMG Food TruckMobile Food TruckDel Rio Pike APT R14 Franklin TN 37064
04/29/2026Findi Longevity And WellnessMedical WellnessE Main Street Suite 23 Franklin TN 37064
04/30/2026David DimuzioSTVRGreen Acres DR Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Bloom And Bliss BoutiqueRetail SalesWesthaven BLVD Suite 102 Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Brown Shed FFLGunsmithing FirearmKnottingham Way Fairview TN 37062
05/01/2026Casago Middle Tennessee Real EstateProperty ManagementOld Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Color Me Mine FranklinPaint Your Own PotteryAspen Grove DR Suite 11 Franklin TN 37067
05/01/2026Glow By Mahni Studio LLCPersonal ServicesBakers Bridge AVE STE 28 Franklin TN 37067
05/01/2026Haven Candy Co.Mobile Candy CartCavanaugh Ln Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Hewitt Landscape Services LLCLandscape InstallationMeadowgreen DR Franklin TN 37069
05/01/2026J Buda ProvisionsProduction And PackagingCarothers PKWY #103 Franklin TN 37067
05/01/2026Kingdom Works Lawncare And Pressure WashingLawncare/PressureNew Port Royal Road Thompsons Station TN 37179
05/01/2026Legends Music LLCMusic & EntertainmentGraystone Quarry Ln Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Lumiere Nail Salon LLCNail SalonLumber DR Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Scheal OrganicsSkin CareWesthaven BLVD Franklin TN 37064
05/01/2026Southern Gray Home Inspections PlusAdministrative RecordsHearthside DR Spring Hill TN 37174
05/01/2026Towneplace Suites BrentwoodHotel Restaurant / BarBrentwood BLVD Brentwood TN 37027
05/01/2026Towneplace Suites BrentwoodHotelBrentwood BLVD Brentwood TN 37027
05/01/2026Zenvy Property SolutionsPressure Washing CleaningJennette Pl Franklin TN 37064
05/02/2026Station PizzeriaRestaurantMoores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
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