Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 23, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 16-23, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Name Product/Service Address 05/19/2025 81 Renovation Llc Home Renovation Oak Creek Dr Nolensville TN 37135 05/21/2025 Anna Artistry Personal Services Aesthet Mayfield Dr Franklin TN 37067 05/21/2025 Aroma Skin Studio Skin Care Treatments Moores Ln Suite 117 Brentwood TN 37027 05/21/2025 Aurum Groups Llp Handyman Services Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 05/21/2025 Best Choice Roofing Holdings Llc Roofing Potomac Place Suite 405 Smyrna TN 37167 05/22/2025 Glossed Hair Co Hair Stylist Mallory Ln #340 Franklin TN 37067 05/19/2025 House Doctors Of Brentwood Handyman And Home Improve Nolensville Rd Ste 108 #1038 Brentwood TN 37027 05/16/2025 Huffine First Service Gc & Trade Electrical Plu Freda Villa Madison TN 37115 05/22/2025 Maid Mark Cleaning Services Cleaning Services Pulley Pl Nolensville TN 37135 05/16/2025 Marco's Pool Services Pool Services Maple Drive Franklin TN 37064 05/22/2025 Me Aesthetics Nashville Aesthetics Franklin Rd Room #0 Brentwood TN 37027 05/19/2025 Skymont Building Group Llc General Contractor Columbine Pl Nashville TN 37204 05/19/2025 Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs Food Truck High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069 05/19/2025 The Floured Apron Micro Bakery Lawndale Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 05/19/2025 Yacht Charters Guru Travel Agent E Mcewen Dr Franklin TN 37064

