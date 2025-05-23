Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 23, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 16-23, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk.

DateBusiness NameProduct/ServiceAddress
05/19/202581 Renovation LlcHome RenovationOak Creek Dr Nolensville TN 37135
05/21/2025Anna ArtistryPersonal Services AesthetMayfield Dr Franklin TN 37067
05/21/2025Aroma Skin StudioSkin Care TreatmentsMoores Ln Suite 117 Brentwood TN 37027
05/21/2025Aurum Groups LlpHandyman ServicesBridgeton Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027
05/21/2025Best Choice Roofing Holdings LlcRoofingPotomac Place Suite 405 Smyrna TN 37167
05/22/2025Glossed Hair CoHair StylistMallory Ln #340 Franklin TN 37067
05/19/2025House Doctors Of BrentwoodHandyman And Home ImproveNolensville Rd Ste 108 #1038 Brentwood TN 37027
05/16/2025Huffine First ServiceGc & Trade Electrical PluFreda Villa Madison TN 37115
05/22/2025Maid Mark Cleaning ServicesCleaning ServicesPulley Pl Nolensville TN 37135
05/16/2025Marco's Pool ServicesPool ServicesMaple Drive Franklin TN 37064
05/22/2025Me Aesthetics NashvilleAestheticsFranklin Rd Room #0 Brentwood TN 37027
05/19/2025Skymont Building Group LlcGeneral ContractorColumbine Pl Nashville TN 37204
05/19/2025Tchoupitoulas Street SnoballsFood TruckHigh Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069
05/19/2025The Floured ApronMicro BakeryLawndale Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
05/19/2025Yacht Charters GuruTravel AgentE Mcewen Dr Franklin TN 37064
