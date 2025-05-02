Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 2, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 25 to May 2, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateNameServiceAddress
05/01/2025Artist Promotions LLCPromoting ArtistsCheever St Franklin TN
04/29/2025Bailey Marie PhotosWedding Couples & FamilySweet Fern Dr Nolensville TN
05/01/2025Black Dog Pub & Music LoungeRestaurant LiveW Main St Franklin TN
05/01/2025Bread Of The ForkBread MakingWilkins Branch Rd Franklin TN
05/01/2025Chuy's BBQ & Tacos LLCMobile Food TruckAsh Dr Franklin TN
05/01/2025Climatec LLCInstalling And ProgramingDouble Double Dr Franklin TN
04/30/2025Comaroto Management LLCOlive Oil SalesChampionship Blvd Franklin TN
05/01/2025Cycle ROI LLCMid Term Short TermLewisburg Ave Franklin TN
04/25/2025Dees Home Away From Home LLCAir B And BLiberty Pike Franklin TN
05/01/2025FBC Commercial Roofing LLCRoofingN State Highway Wylie TX
05/02/2025Franklin Nail And SpaNail ServicesMallory Ln Franklin TN
05/01/2025Garretson Paint And RepairResidential PaintersCleburne St Franklin TN
05/01/2025Gary Ramsey DesignsJewelry DesignMeadow View Drive Fairview TN
05/01/2025Ginas Bernina Sewing CenterSewing Machine SalesSeaboard Ln Brentwood TN
05/01/2025Ironrock Concrete Works LLCConstruction(Concrete)Bly Trice Rd College Grove TN
05/01/2025Jamsession Esthetics LLCBeauty Services/WaxingMallory Lane Franklin TN
05/01/2025La Soledad TaqueriaMobile Taco ShopArsenal Dr Franklin TN
04/30/2025Margaritas And MoreSlushies Snow ConesSafe Haven Place Spring Hill TN
05/01/2025Mitchell's TruckingHauling Earth MaterialsHargrove Rd Franklin TN
05/01/2025Owens Steel Fabrication LLCInstalling Hand RailsDot Rd Springfield TN
05/01/2025Patel Psychology Services PLLCTherapyConcord Rd Brentwood TN
05/01/2025PerennRestaurant/BakeryE Main St Franklin TN
05/01/2025Princess BoutiqueSelling ClothesNolensville Rd Brentwood TN
05/01/2025Pulse Equus Therapeutics LLCMobile PEMFNewport Cove Ct Thompsons Station
04/30/2025Sazon Familiar LLCFood TruckHickory Dr Franklin TN
04/25/2025Servant's Heart Mobile AutoAuto ServicingReliance Dr Franklin TN
05/01/2025Shelterbros LLCInstallation And SaleEllaby Ct College Grove TN
05/01/2025SipnsandExperience/EntertainmentAureum Dr Franklin TN
05/01/2025Ski Real EstateReal Estate BrokerageWendron Ct Franklin TN
04/28/2025Sunrae SwagDesigning And SellingVinemont Drive Thompsons Station
