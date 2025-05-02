Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 2, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 25 to May 2, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Name
|Service
|Address
|05/01/2025
|Artist Promotions LLC
|Promoting Artists
|Cheever St Franklin TN
|04/29/2025
|Bailey Marie Photos
|Wedding Couples & Family
|Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville TN
|05/01/2025
|Black Dog Pub & Music Lounge
|Restaurant Live
|W Main St Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Bread Of The Fork
|Bread Making
|Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Chuy's BBQ & Tacos LLC
|Mobile Food Truck
|Ash Dr Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Climatec LLC
|Installing And Programing
|Double Double Dr Franklin TN
|04/30/2025
|Comaroto Management LLC
|Olive Oil Sales
|Championship Blvd Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Cycle ROI LLC
|Mid Term Short Term
|Lewisburg Ave Franklin TN
|04/25/2025
|Dees Home Away From Home LLC
|Air B And B
|Liberty Pike Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|FBC Commercial Roofing LLC
|Roofing
|N State Highway Wylie TX
|05/02/2025
|Franklin Nail And Spa
|Nail Services
|Mallory Ln Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Garretson Paint And Repair
|Residential Painters
|Cleburne St Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Gary Ramsey Designs
|Jewelry Design
|Meadow View Drive Fairview TN
|05/01/2025
|Ginas Bernina Sewing Center
|Sewing Machine Sales
|Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN
|05/01/2025
|Ironrock Concrete Works LLC
|Construction(Concrete)
|Bly Trice Rd College Grove TN
|05/01/2025
|Jamsession Esthetics LLC
|Beauty Services/Waxing
|Mallory Lane Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|La Soledad Taqueria
|Mobile Taco Shop
|Arsenal Dr Franklin TN
|04/30/2025
|Margaritas And More
|Slushies Snow Cones
|Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN
|05/01/2025
|Mitchell's Trucking
|Hauling Earth Materials
|Hargrove Rd Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Owens Steel Fabrication LLC
|Installing Hand Rails
|Dot Rd Springfield TN
|05/01/2025
|Patel Psychology Services PLLC
|Therapy
|Concord Rd Brentwood TN
|05/01/2025
|Perenn
|Restaurant/Bakery
|E Main St Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Princess Boutique
|Selling Clothes
|Nolensville Rd Brentwood TN
|05/01/2025
|Pulse Equus Therapeutics LLC
|Mobile PEMF
|Newport Cove Ct Thompsons Station
|04/30/2025
|Sazon Familiar LLC
|Food Truck
|Hickory Dr Franklin TN
|04/25/2025
|Servant's Heart Mobile Auto
|Auto Servicing
|Reliance Dr Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Shelterbros LLC
|Installation And Sale
|Ellaby Ct College Grove TN
|05/01/2025
|Sipnsand
|Experience/Entertainment
|Aureum Dr Franklin TN
|05/01/2025
|Ski Real Estate
|Real Estate Brokerage
|Wendron Ct Franklin TN
|04/28/2025
|Sunrae Swag
|Designing And Selling
|Vinemont Drive Thompsons Station
