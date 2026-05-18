Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 18, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 4-11, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|05/11/2026
|Alexander Steven Ketterbaugh
|Residential Contracting
|Olde Cameron LN Franklin TN 37067
|05/11/2026
|Emerge Team Development
|Consulting
|Watauga CT Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/11/2026
|KBM Partners LLC
|Holding Company
|Arno RD Franklin TN 37064
|05/11/2026
|Mountain Girl Way
|Selling Hair Products
|Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064
|05/11/2026
|Panel & Press
|Retail Sale Of Limited
|Owendale LN College Grove TN 37046
|05/11/2026
|Ruby's Nail And Spa
|Nail Salon
|Hillsboro RD #130 Franklin TN 37064
|05/11/2026
|Rykers Mobile Service
|Mobile Mechanic
|Pleasantville Bridge RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/12/2026
|Middle TN Drain Doctor
|Plumbing And Sewer
|Stephenson LN Spring Hill TN 37174
|05/12/2026
|Rightway Restorations
|Construction
|Rosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027
|05/12/2026
|Stuck At The Top
|Magnets
|Gillespie DR Unit 17206 Franklin TN 37067
|05/13/2026
|Industrial Product Sales
|Machinery Parts
|New Port Royal RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/14/2026
|Goin' Postal Coolsprings
|Mailing Shipping
|Bakers Bridge #105 Franklin TN 37067
|05/14/2026
|Ruby's Nail And Spa LLC
|Nail Salon
|Hillsboro RD STE 130 Franklin TN 37064
|05/15/2026
|Theonewhereshedoeshair
|Hair
|Holiday CT Suite 103 Franklin TN 37067
|05/15/2026
|Yardstick Dog Hotel-Brentwood
|Dog Boarding And Daycare
|Franklin RD STE 222B Brentwood TN 37027
|05/16/2026
|The Local Grove LLC
|Boutique / Coffee Bar
|Fairview BLVD Fairview TN 37062
|05/17/2026
|Celestial Skin LLC
|Aesthetics/Skincare
|Westgate Cir Suite 227 Brentwood TN 37027
|05/18/2026
|Salt And Light Cafe LLC
|Wholesale Bakery
|Highland AVE Franklin TN 37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter