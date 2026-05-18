Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 18, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 4-11, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 05/11/2026 Alexander Steven Ketterbaugh Residential Contracting Olde Cameron LN Franklin TN 37067 05/11/2026 Emerge Team Development Consulting Watauga CT Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/11/2026 KBM Partners LLC Holding Company Arno RD Franklin TN 37064 05/11/2026 Mountain Girl Way Selling Hair Products Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064 05/11/2026 Panel & Press Retail Sale Of Limited Owendale LN College Grove TN 37046 05/11/2026 Ruby's Nail And Spa Nail Salon Hillsboro RD #130 Franklin TN 37064 05/11/2026 Rykers Mobile Service Mobile Mechanic Pleasantville Bridge RD Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/12/2026 Middle TN Drain Doctor Plumbing And Sewer Stephenson LN Spring Hill TN 37174 05/12/2026 Rightway Restorations Construction Rosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027 05/12/2026 Stuck At The Top Magnets Gillespie DR Unit 17206 Franklin TN 37067 05/13/2026 Industrial Product Sales Machinery Parts New Port Royal RD Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/14/2026 Goin' Postal Coolsprings Mailing Shipping Bakers Bridge #105 Franklin TN 37067 05/14/2026 Ruby's Nail And Spa LLC Nail Salon Hillsboro RD STE 130 Franklin TN 37064 05/15/2026 Theonewhereshedoeshair Hair Holiday CT Suite 103 Franklin TN 37067 05/15/2026 Yardstick Dog Hotel-Brentwood Dog Boarding And Daycare Franklin RD STE 222B Brentwood TN 37027 05/16/2026 The Local Grove LLC Boutique / Coffee Bar Fairview BLVD Fairview TN 37062 05/17/2026 Celestial Skin LLC Aesthetics/Skincare Westgate Cir Suite 227 Brentwood TN 37027 05/18/2026 Salt And Light Cafe LLC Wholesale Bakery Highland AVE Franklin TN 37064