Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 16, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 9-16, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Name Product Address 05/12/2025 Powers In The Paint Hairstylist Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 05/14/2025 Davis General 1928 LLC General Store Leipers Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064 05/12/2025 Ed's Supply Company LLC Distribution/HVAC Gothic Court Suite Franklin TN 37067 05/09/2025 Gift Haven Sewing Brick Path Lane Franklin TN 37064 05/12/2025 Gold Star Landscape LLC Office Beta Dr Ste B Franklin TN 37064 05/15/2025 Innovative Sight & Sound LLC AV Installation Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 05/14/2025 Moriah Zwick Body Contouring Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 05/14/2025 Nashville Closet Crafters LLC Custom Closet And Cabinet W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 05/10/2025 Smooth Over Here Beauty Services/ Waxing Mallory Ln Ste Franklin TN 37027 05/11/2025 Solmar Aesthetics Facials Mallory Lane Suite Franklin TN 37067 05/09/2025 Sunglo Aesthetics Aesthetics/Skin Care Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 05/13/2025 The Evans Company Appraisal- Real Estate Ridgestone Drive Franklin TN 37064 05/15/2025 TRC Roofing LLC Roofing Mealer St Franklin TN 37064 05/12/2025 Trimmssbyemmss Hairstylist Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/12/2025 Vital Cleaning LLC Residential And Commercia Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 05/15/2025 Water Heater Geeks Water Heater Installs/Rep Edwards Grove Rd College Grove TN 37046

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email