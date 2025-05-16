Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 16, 2025

DateNameProductAddress
05/12/2025Powers In The PaintHairstylistBelshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
05/14/2025Davis General 1928 LLCGeneral StoreLeipers Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064
05/12/2025Ed's Supply Company LLCDistribution/HVACGothic Court Suite Franklin TN 37067
05/09/2025Gift HavenSewingBrick Path Lane Franklin TN 37064
05/12/2025Gold Star Landscape LLCOfficeBeta Dr Ste B Franklin TN 37064
05/15/2025Innovative Sight & Sound LLCAV InstallationColumbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
05/14/2025Moriah ZwickBody ContouringColumbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
05/14/2025Nashville Closet Crafters LLCCustom Closet And CabinetW Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs TN 38476
05/10/2025Smooth Over HereBeauty Services/ WaxingMallory Ln Ste Franklin TN 37027
05/11/2025Solmar AestheticsFacialsMallory Lane Suite Franklin TN 37067
05/09/2025Sunglo AestheticsAesthetics/Skin CareOak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
05/13/2025The Evans CompanyAppraisal- Real EstateRidgestone Drive Franklin TN 37064
05/15/2025TRC Roofing LLCRoofingMealer St Franklin TN 37064
05/12/2025TrimmssbyemmssHairstylistTollgate Blvd Thompsons Station TN 37179
05/12/2025Vital Cleaning LLCResidential And CommerciaKnoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
05/15/2025Water Heater GeeksWater Heater Installs/RepEdwards Grove Rd College Grove TN 37046
