Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 16, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 9-16, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Name
|Product
|Address
|05/12/2025
|Powers In The Paint
|Hairstylist
|Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|05/14/2025
|Davis General 1928 LLC
|General Store
|Leipers Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064
|05/12/2025
|Ed's Supply Company LLC
|Distribution/HVAC
|Gothic Court Suite Franklin TN 37067
|05/09/2025
|Gift Haven
|Sewing
|Brick Path Lane Franklin TN 37064
|05/12/2025
|Gold Star Landscape LLC
|Office
|Beta Dr Ste B Franklin TN 37064
|05/15/2025
|Innovative Sight & Sound LLC
|AV Installation
|Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|05/14/2025
|Moriah Zwick
|Body Contouring
|Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|05/14/2025
|Nashville Closet Crafters LLC
|Custom Closet And Cabinet
|W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs TN 38476
|05/10/2025
|Smooth Over Here
|Beauty Services/ Waxing
|Mallory Ln Ste Franklin TN 37027
|05/11/2025
|Solmar Aesthetics
|Facials
|Mallory Lane Suite Franklin TN 37067
|05/09/2025
|Sunglo Aesthetics
|Aesthetics/Skin Care
|Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|05/13/2025
|The Evans Company
|Appraisal- Real Estate
|Ridgestone Drive Franklin TN 37064
|05/15/2025
|TRC Roofing LLC
|Roofing
|Mealer St Franklin TN 37064
|05/12/2025
|Trimmssbyemmss
|Hairstylist
|Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/12/2025
|Vital Cleaning LLC
|Residential And Commercia
|Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|05/15/2025
|Water Heater Geeks
|Water Heater Installs/Rep
|Edwards Grove Rd College Grove TN 37046
