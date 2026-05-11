Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 11, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 4-11, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 05/04/2026 Heart And Hands Franklin LLC Consignment Store Main ST Franklin TN 37064 05/05/2026 Apex Barber Lounge LLC Barber Shop Longpoint Way STE 560 Franklin TN 37064 05/05/2026 Empowered And Adored Coaching Elrod Road Fairview TN 37062 05/05/2026 Givens Painting Painting Drywall Repair Brookside DR Franklin TN 37069 05/05/2026 Guard Doody Pet Waste Removal Les Hughes RD Fairview TN 37062 05/05/2026 Patton AI LLC Business Consulting Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 05/06/2026 Adriana Goes Creative LLC Creative Strategy Brick Path LN APT 301 Franklin TN 37064 05/06/2026 Tote Electric LLC Electrical Contracting Carlton LN Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/07/2026 All Home Maintenance Solutions Home Repairs Strathmore DR Franklin TN 37064 05/07/2026 Hearth And Haven Collective Parenting And Nannying Dandridge Franklin TN 37067 05/08/2026 Better PC Surveillance Reapir Computer Ballenger DR Nolensville TN 37135 05/08/2026 Crafted By SB Hair Salon Services Holiday CT Franklin TN 37067 05/09/2026 Lines By LO Fine Line Tattoos Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027 05/11/2026 Alexander Steven Ketterbaugh Residental Contracting Olde Cameron LN Franklin TN 37067 05/11/2026 Ruby's Nail And Spa Nail Salon Hillsboro RD #130 Franklin TN 37064