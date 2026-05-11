Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 11, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 4-11, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|05/04/2026
|Heart And Hands Franklin LLC
|Consignment Store
|Main ST Franklin TN 37064
|05/05/2026
|Apex Barber Lounge LLC
|Barber Shop
|Longpoint Way STE 560 Franklin TN 37064
|05/05/2026
|Empowered And Adored
|Coaching
|Elrod Road Fairview TN 37062
|05/05/2026
|Givens Painting
|Painting Drywall Repair
|Brookside DR Franklin TN 37069
|05/05/2026
|Guard Doody
|Pet Waste Removal
|Les Hughes RD Fairview TN 37062
|05/05/2026
|Patton AI LLC
|Business Consulting
|Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067
|05/06/2026
|Adriana Goes Creative LLC
|Creative Strategy
|Brick Path LN APT 301 Franklin TN 37064
|05/06/2026
|Tote Electric LLC
|Electrical Contracting
|Carlton LN Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/07/2026
|All Home Maintenance Solutions
|Home Repairs
|Strathmore DR Franklin TN 37064
|05/07/2026
|Hearth And Haven Collective
|Parenting And Nannying
|Dandridge Franklin TN 37067
|05/08/2026
|Better PC Surveillance Reapir
|Computer
|Ballenger DR Nolensville TN 37135
|05/08/2026
|Crafted By SB
|Hair Salon Services
|Holiday CT Franklin TN 37067
|05/09/2026
|Lines By LO
|Fine Line Tattoos
|Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|05/11/2026
|Alexander Steven Ketterbaugh
|Residental Contracting
|Olde Cameron LN Franklin TN 37067
|05/11/2026
|Ruby's Nail And Spa
|Nail Salon
|Hillsboro RD #130 Franklin TN 37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter