Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 10, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 3-10, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 5/10/2024 A Plus Face Llc Facial And Lash Services Cool Springs Blvd Franklin Tn 5/3/2024 Anhdoan Nails Studio Llc Nail Salon Mallory Ln # Franklin Tn 5/8/2024 Claytons Cleaning Cleaning Service Briggs Ln Spring Hill Tn 5/4/2024 Creekside Custom Wood Creations Wood Furniture Grove Park College Grove Tn 5/7/2024 Deisy Montero Cleaning Horton Hwy College Grove Tn 5/7/2024 Dennis Performance Performance Engine Work Choctaw Road College Grove Tn 5/8/2024 Emmas Aesthetics Aesthetician Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 5/10/2024 Maleah Clark Hair Stylist Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 5/10/2024 Mathews Design Llc Embroidery Seaboard Ln # Spring Hill Tn 5/3/2024 Scouts Luscious Lashes Llc Dba Amazing Lash Studio Lash Extensions Franklin Rd Suite B Brentwood Tn 5/3/2024 The Antique Store And More Llc Antique Store South Margin Street Franklin Tn

