Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 8, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 1-8, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 3/1/2024 Ag Beauty Clinic, Llc Beauty Salon Services Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 B & B Apothecary Pharmacy Spring Hill Tn 37174 3/6/2024 Beard Bros Construction Co Llc Remodel / Construction Chestnut Mound Tn 38552 3/1/2024 Birdie Lane Llc Food Catering Franklin Tn 37069 3/7/2024 C & L Waxing Llc Full Body Waxing Franklin Tn 37064 3/4/2024 C Aarons Painting Llc Painting Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Cothran Lawn Care Lawncare Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Daddys Dogs Catering Llc Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Dimensions Counseling Of Tn Counseling Brentwood Tn 37027 3/1/2024 Flavour Llc Gifts And Gourmet Food Franklin Tn 37069 3/7/2024 Glasssparrow Llc Cafe'/catering Event Space Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Glow Salon Salon Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Golden Bear Holdings Fire Restoration Franklin Tn 37067 3/1/2024 Goose Creek Landscaping Llc Landscaping Brentwood Tn 37027 3/4/2024 Jholland Llc Administrative Business Operations College Grove Tn 37046 3/1/2024 Jmc Solutions Equipment Sales Franklin Tn 37069 3/1/2024 Mr T's Power Washing Power Washing Spring Hill Tn 37174 3/5/2024 Ninja Nation Nashville Mobile Obstacle Course Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Noel's Lawn Care Llc Lawn Care Spring Hill Tn 37174 3/1/2024 Pro Soccer Training Llc Soccer Training Brentwood Tn 37027 3/1/2024 Rhone Construction Llc Construction College Grove Tn 37046 3/6/2024 Royal Black Luxury Car Services Ride Service Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Simply Living Life Llc Gourment Food Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Southern Swim Swimming Lessons Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Southerners Coffee Coffee Shop Franklin Tn 37067 3/1/2024 Southerners Coffee Llc Coffee Shop Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Spreadsheetnerds Data Consulting Nolensville Tn 37135 3/1/2024 T P Midtown Llc Restaraunt Brentwood Tn 37027 3/1/2024 Tempo & Terrain Shoe Store Spring Hill Tn 37174 3/1/2024 Tennessee Rose Embroidery Make Embrodiery And Sell Spring Hill Tn 37174 3/5/2024 The Table Tyke Place Mats Franklin Tn 37064 3/1/2024 Vitality Llc Food Production Kitchen Franklin Tn 37067 3/1/2024 Welker Industries Llc Food Trailer-mobile Fairview Tn 37062 3/1/2024 Whitney Johnson Hair Services Primm Springs Tn 38476