Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 8, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 1-8, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|3/1/2024
|Ag Beauty Clinic, Llc
|Beauty Salon Services
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|B & B Apothecary
|Pharmacy
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|3/6/2024
|Beard Bros Construction Co Llc
|Remodel / Construction
|Chestnut Mound Tn 38552
|3/1/2024
|Birdie Lane Llc
|Food Catering
|Franklin Tn 37069
|3/7/2024
|C & L Waxing Llc
|Full Body Waxing
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/4/2024
|C Aarons Painting Llc
|Painting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Cothran Lawn Care
|Lawncare
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Daddys Dogs Catering Llc
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Dimensions Counseling Of Tn
|Counseling
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|3/1/2024
|Flavour Llc
|Gifts And Gourmet Food
|Franklin Tn 37069
|3/7/2024
|Glasssparrow Llc
|Cafe'/catering Event Space
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Glow Salon
|Salon
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Golden Bear Holdings
|Fire Restoration
|Franklin Tn 37067
|3/1/2024
|Goose Creek Landscaping Llc
|Landscaping
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|3/4/2024
|Jholland Llc
|Administrative Business Operations
|College Grove Tn 37046
|3/1/2024
|Jmc Solutions
|Equipment Sales
|Franklin Tn 37069
|3/1/2024
|Mr T's Power Washing
|Power Washing
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|3/5/2024
|Ninja Nation Nashville
|Mobile Obstacle Course
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Noel's Lawn Care Llc
|Lawn Care
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|3/1/2024
|Pro Soccer Training Llc
|Soccer Training
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|3/1/2024
|Rhone Construction Llc
|Construction
|College Grove Tn 37046
|3/6/2024
|Royal Black Luxury Car Services
|Ride Service
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Simply Living Life Llc
|Gourment Food
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Southern Swim
|Swimming Lessons
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Southerners Coffee
|Coffee Shop
|Franklin Tn 37067
|3/1/2024
|Southerners Coffee Llc
|Coffee Shop
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Spreadsheetnerds
|Data Consulting
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|3/1/2024
|T P Midtown Llc
|Restaraunt
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|3/1/2024
|Tempo & Terrain
|Shoe Store
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|3/1/2024
|Tennessee Rose Embroidery
|Make Embrodiery And Sell
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|3/5/2024
|The Table Tyke
|Place Mats
|Franklin Tn 37064
|3/1/2024
|Vitality Llc
|Food Production Kitchen
|Franklin Tn 37067
|3/1/2024
|Welker Industries Llc
|Food Trailer-mobile
|Fairview Tn 37062
|3/1/2024
|Whitney Johnson
|Hair Services
|Primm Springs Tn 38476