Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 30, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 23-30, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|03/23/2026
|Hector Landscaping
|Landscaping Services
|W Meade BLVD Lot #76 Franklin TN 37064
|03/23/2026
|Kelley Ranch Collective LLC
|Residental Contractor
|Wilson Pike Franklin TN 37067
|03/23/2026
|Promotional Pictures LLC
|Photo And Video Editing
|Fenwick Ln Spring Hill TN 37174
|03/23/2026
|Rock Castle AI LLC
|Computer Systems Design
|Franklin RD Franklin TN 37064
|03/24/2026
|All Season Lawn Care And Landscape LLC
|Landscaping And Lawncare
|Cromwell CT Nolensville TN 37135
|03/24/2026
|Back 40 Land Services LLC
|Landclearing
|Hatfield DR Franklin TN 37064
|03/24/2026
|Bespoke Omni-Channel Sales Partners LLC
|Consulting
|Decatur Circle Franklin TN 37067
|03/24/2026
|Enzo Aquino Labs LLC
|Development And Sale Of
|Stonewater BLVD Franklin TN 37064
|03/24/2026
|Grove Services LLC
|Garbage Disposal Lawn
|Drumright RD College Grove TN 37046
|03/24/2026
|Haylie Premo Salon
|Services
|Pewitt DR Brentwood TN 37027
|03/24/2026
|Northpoint Roofing Systems
|Construction Roofing
|Mallory Station RD #C6 Franklin TN 37067
|03/24/2026
|Whataburger #1553
|Fast Food Restaurant
|Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|03/25/2026
|Julie Davis Coaching
|Personal Development
|Moher BLVD Franklin TN 37069
|03/25/2026
|Ovo Salon
|Hair Stylist
|Mallory Ln STE 120 Franklin TN 37067
|03/26/2026
|Anthony Build LLC
|Residental Construction
|Congress DR Franklin TN 37064
|03/26/2026
|Nashville Tours Franklin
|Touring Business
|Mabel DR #11302 Franklin TN 37064
|03/26/2026
|Weaver Stump Grinding LLC
|Stump Grinding
|Greenleaf Way Franklin TN 37069
|03/27/2026
|Brows By Des- Brentwood / Green Hills
|Permanent Makeup
|Moores Ln 153 Brentwood TN 37027
|03/27/2026
|Lineage Group
|Real Estate And Design
|Barrel Springs Hollow RD Franklin TN 37069
|03/28/2026
|Pursuit Health Transport NEMT LLC
|Transportation
|Riverwood DR Franklin TN 37069
|03/28/2026
|Revscale Health LLC
|Healthcare Consulting
|Redmon Hill Nolensville TN 37135
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