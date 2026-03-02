Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 2, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 23 to March 2, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|02/27/2026
|Accelerated Real Estate Solutions
|Real Estate
|Wareham Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|03/01/2026
|Aglow Society
|Beauty Lifestyle Wellness
|Williamson Ct Suite 128 Brentwood Tn 37027
|03/01/2026
|American Precision Cabinetry And Architectural Compone
|Architectural Component
|Horton Hwy College Grove Tn 37046
|02/26/2026
|Amerifirst Outdoor Amenities
|Sales Of Outdoor Amenitie
|Pebble Beach Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|03/01/2026
|Anatole Exteriors
|Eifs Stucco
|Benton Pike Ne Cleveland Tn 37323
|03/02/2026
|August Construction Solutions Inc
|General Contracting -Tena
|N West St Raleigh Nc 27603
|02/28/2026
|Barbelles Strength And Fitness Llc
|Gym
|General George Patton Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|03/01/2026
|Brooke Nelson Hair Llc
|Hair Salon
|E. Main St. Ste 110 Franklin Tn 37013
|03/01/2026
|Callie Metz Color Llc
|Hair Salon
|E Main St Suite 110 Franklin Tn 37064
|02/28/2026
|Campbell Collective
|Cosmetologist/Hair Servi
|Mayfield Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|02/25/2026
|Cantrell Contracting Llc
|Contractor
|Elrod Rd Fairview Tn 37062
|03/01/2026
|Cara's Kitchen
|Making And Selling Baked
|Cottonwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|03/01/2026
|Cognitive Kintsugi Therapy Llc
|Psychotherapy&Mental Heal
|Riverside Dr 302 Franklin Tn 37064
|03/01/2026
|Derek Evans Counseling
|Mental Health Counseling
|Holiday Ct #D-7 Franklin Tn 37067
|03/01/2026
|Douglas Development & Hospitality Llc
|Short Term Vacation Renta
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|03/01/2026
|Dumpster Today
|Equipment Rental
|Shamrock Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/23/2026
|F.D. Wimberly Dba Rick Wimberly
|Actor/Consultant
|Gillette Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|02/26/2026
|Familia Macia'sservices Llc
|Landscaping
|Joann Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/27/2026
|Federal Heating & Cooling Llc
|Hvac
|Anderson Rd La Vergne Tn 37217
|02/23/2026
|Floors Unlimited Usa
|Flooring Instalation
|Elberta St Nashville Tn 37210
|02/27/2026
|Heritage Property Services Llc
|Junk Removal Estate Clean
|Falling Water Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
|02/23/2026
|Jetset Pilates Brentwood
|Pilates Club
|Franklin Rd Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/26/2026
|Marsha Taylor Flowers
|Garden Center
|Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062
|02/23/2026
|Mccarter Automotive Consultant Group
|Advising/Consultant
|Trivaca Ln Nolensville Tn 37135
|03/01/2026
|Midtn Notary
|Notary Service
|Alpine Ct Franklin Tn 37069
|02/27/2026
|Restoration King Llc
|Fire And Water Restoratio
|Joiner Creek Rd College Grove Tn 37046
|02/27/2026
|Sarah Holstein Designs
|Floral Design/Event Plann
|Liberty Pike Franklin Tn 37067
|03/01/2026
|Simply Co.
|Retail
|Fairview Blvd #101c Fairview Tn 37062
|03/01/2026
|Southern Radiation Mgmt
|Recruiting Stafing
|Cabell Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|02/25/2026
|Sunday Auto & Service Llc
|Auto Repair
|Gosey Hill Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|02/27/2026
|Tennessee Cooking Wood Llc
|Selling Wood For Cooking
|Greenbrier Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|03/01/2026
|Tetra Vertical Solutions
|Construction-Commercial
|Papillion Pkwy Omaha Ne 68154
|03/01/2026
|The Bus Stop Hot Dog Shop Llc
|Retail Food Service
|Bradfield Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
|03/01/2026
|The Haven Westhaven
|Salon
|Westhaven Blvd Franklin Tn 37064
|02/27/2026
|Trudoor Garage Services Llc
|Garage Door Services Incl
|Knoll Top Ln Apt 4049 Franklin Tn 37067
|03/01/2026
|Zuno Restoration
|Repair For Buildings Due
|Harpeth Peyttonsville Rd Thompsons Station Tn 37179
