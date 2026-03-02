Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 2, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 23 to March 2, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 02/27/2026 Accelerated Real Estate Solutions Real Estate Wareham Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179 03/01/2026 Aglow Society Beauty Lifestyle Wellness Williamson Ct Suite 128 Brentwood Tn 37027 03/01/2026 American Precision Cabinetry And Architectural Compone Architectural Component Horton Hwy College Grove Tn 37046 02/26/2026 Amerifirst Outdoor Amenities Sales Of Outdoor Amenitie Pebble Beach Dr Franklin Tn 37069 03/01/2026 Anatole Exteriors Eifs Stucco Benton Pike Ne Cleveland Tn 37323 03/02/2026 August Construction Solutions Inc General Contracting -Tena N West St Raleigh Nc 27603 02/28/2026 Barbelles Strength And Fitness Llc Gym General George Patton Dr Franklin Tn 37067 03/01/2026 Brooke Nelson Hair Llc Hair Salon E. Main St. Ste 110 Franklin Tn 37013 03/01/2026 Callie Metz Color Llc Hair Salon E Main St Suite 110 Franklin Tn 37064 02/28/2026 Campbell Collective Cosmetologist/Hair Servi Mayfield Dr Franklin Tn 37067 02/25/2026 Cantrell Contracting Llc Contractor Elrod Rd Fairview Tn 37062 03/01/2026 Cara's Kitchen Making And Selling Baked Cottonwood Dr Franklin Tn 37069 03/01/2026 Cognitive Kintsugi Therapy Llc Psychotherapy&Mental Heal Riverside Dr 302 Franklin Tn 37064 03/01/2026 Derek Evans Counseling Mental Health Counseling Holiday Ct #D-7 Franklin Tn 37067 03/01/2026 Douglas Development & Hospitality Llc Short Term Vacation Renta Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064 03/01/2026 Dumpster Today Equipment Rental Shamrock Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 02/23/2026 F.D. Wimberly Dba Rick Wimberly Actor/Consultant Gillette Dr Franklin Tn 37069 02/26/2026 Familia Macia'sservices Llc Landscaping Joann Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174 02/27/2026 Federal Heating & Cooling Llc Hvac Anderson Rd La Vergne Tn 37217 02/23/2026 Floors Unlimited Usa Flooring Instalation Elberta St Nashville Tn 37210 02/27/2026 Heritage Property Services Llc Junk Removal Estate Clean Falling Water Rd Nolensville Tn 37135 02/23/2026 Jetset Pilates Brentwood Pilates Club Franklin Rd Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027 02/26/2026 Marsha Taylor Flowers Garden Center Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062 02/23/2026 Mccarter Automotive Consultant Group Advising/Consultant Trivaca Ln Nolensville Tn 37135 03/01/2026 Midtn Notary Notary Service Alpine Ct Franklin Tn 37069 02/27/2026 Restoration King Llc Fire And Water Restoratio Joiner Creek Rd College Grove Tn 37046 02/27/2026 Sarah Holstein Designs Floral Design/Event Plann Liberty Pike Franklin Tn 37067 03/01/2026 Simply Co. Retail Fairview Blvd #101c Fairview Tn 37062 03/01/2026 Southern Radiation Mgmt Recruiting Stafing Cabell Dr Franklin Tn 37064 02/25/2026 Sunday Auto & Service Llc Auto Repair Gosey Hill Rd Franklin Tn 37064 02/27/2026 Tennessee Cooking Wood Llc Selling Wood For Cooking Greenbrier Rd Franklin Tn 37064 03/01/2026 Tetra Vertical Solutions Construction-Commercial Papillion Pkwy Omaha Ne 68154 03/01/2026 The Bus Stop Hot Dog Shop Llc Retail Food Service Bradfield Dr Nolensville Tn 37135 03/01/2026 The Haven Westhaven Salon Westhaven Blvd Franklin Tn 37064 02/27/2026 Trudoor Garage Services Llc Garage Door Services Incl Knoll Top Ln Apt 4049 Franklin Tn 37067 03/01/2026 Zuno Restoration Repair For Buildings Due Harpeth Peyttonsville Rd Thompsons Station Tn 37179

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email