Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 16, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 9-16, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 03/09/2026 Jr Welding Service Welding Castle Ct Unit A Franklin TN 37067 03/09/2026 Make Heaven Crowded Studio Graphic Design Amacher Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 03/10/2026 Caroline Flethcer Hair LLC Hair Salon Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027 03/10/2026 The Party & Event Rental Services Party Rentals Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 03/11/2026 Vignettes Decor Rentals For Events Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 03/12/2026 Green-land Lawn Care Lawn Care Mowing Grass Dupont Cv Spring Hill TN 37174 03/12/2026 Mai Sushi Sale Of Pre Packaged Sush Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 03/13/2026 Waymaker Property And Land LLC Stump Grinding/debris Rem Oakhall Dr Brentwood TN 37027 03/15/2026 Central Plains Electric Walmart Supercenter Remod Burke Ave STE 1 Jonesboro AR 72401 03/15/2026 Maverick Mowing LLC Lawn Care Pewitt Rd Franklin TN 37064 03/16/2026 Dog Haus Restaurant Crescent Centre Dr #104 Franklin TN 37067 03/16/2026 Flora Luna Hair Hair Salon Nolensville Rd #2 Nolensville TN 37135 03/16/2026 Siegmann Consulting Group Consulting Bonterra Dr Franklin TN 37064

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