Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 16, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 9-16, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|03/09/2026
|Jr Welding Service
|Welding
|Castle Ct Unit A Franklin TN 37067
|03/09/2026
|Make Heaven Crowded Studio
|Graphic Design
|Amacher Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|03/10/2026
|Caroline Flethcer Hair LLC
|Hair Salon
|Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|03/10/2026
|The Party & Event Rental Services
|Party Rentals
|Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064
|03/11/2026
|Vignettes
|Decor Rentals For Events
|Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064
|03/12/2026
|Green-land Lawn Care
|Lawn Care Mowing Grass
|Dupont Cv Spring Hill TN 37174
|03/12/2026
|Mai Sushi
|Sale Of Pre Packaged Sush
|Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|03/13/2026
|Waymaker Property And Land LLC
|Stump Grinding/debris Rem
|Oakhall Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|03/15/2026
|Central Plains Electric
|Walmart Supercenter Remod
|Burke Ave STE 1 Jonesboro AR 72401
|03/15/2026
|Maverick Mowing LLC
|Lawn Care
|Pewitt Rd Franklin TN 37064
|03/16/2026
|Dog Haus
|Restaurant
|Crescent Centre Dr #104 Franklin TN 37067
|03/16/2026
|Flora Luna Hair
|Hair Salon
|Nolensville Rd #2 Nolensville TN 37135
|03/16/2026
|Siegmann Consulting Group
|Consulting
|Bonterra Dr Franklin TN 37064
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