Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 14, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 7-14, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Name Product Address 03/07/2025 A&P Painting And Flooring Franklin Painting And Flooring Oak Meadow Dr #405 Franklin TN 37064 03/07/2025 Blo Blow Dry Bar Beauty Salon W Mcewen Dr Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 03/10/2025 Braxco Inc Hvac Repair Service And I Harpeth Industrial Ct Suite 19 Franklin TN 37064 03/12/2025 Empowerment Through Entepreneurship Llc Business Advisory And Con Oak Meadow Dr Apt #409 Franklin TN 37064 03/08/2025 Faithful Face Llc Makeup Application As Lic Oakmeadow Dr Ste 214 Franklin TN 37064 03/07/2025 Fndlivery Uber Black Uber Black Silva Ln Nolensville TN 37135 03/07/2025 Franklin Life Scribe Personal Memoir Writing Blue Grass Drive Franklin TN 37064 03/10/2025 Glenn D. Ingram Construction Construction And Remodeli Long Lane Franklin TN 37064 03/07/2025 Jambox Llc Restaurant Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 03/11/2025 Keer Design Graphic Design Richvale Dr Fairview TN 37062 03/12/2025 Kings Pro Cleaning And Landscaping Landscaping Chickering Dr Franklin TN 37064 03/12/2025 Rich Wood Carpentry Woodwork Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 03/11/2025 Scratch Food And Beverage Llc Catering Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069 03/07/2025 Shelby Etress Art Fine Art- Paintings & Prin Crestfield Place Franklin TN 37069 03/10/2025 Westhaven Filters Plus Replacing Air Filters Keats St Franklin TN 37064 03/13/2025 Ygd Utillity Laying Water And Electric Nottingham Cr Thompsons Station TN 37179

