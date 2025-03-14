Williamson County New Business Licenses for March 14, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 7-14, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|03/07/2025
|A&P Painting And Flooring Franklin
|Painting And Flooring
|Oak Meadow Dr #405 Franklin TN 37064
|03/07/2025
|Blo Blow Dry Bar
|Beauty Salon
|W Mcewen Dr Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|03/10/2025
|Braxco Inc
|Hvac Repair Service And I
|Harpeth Industrial Ct Suite 19 Franklin TN 37064
|03/12/2025
|Empowerment Through Entepreneurship Llc
|Business Advisory And Con
|Oak Meadow Dr Apt #409 Franklin TN 37064
|03/08/2025
|Faithful Face Llc
|Makeup Application As Lic
|Oakmeadow Dr Ste 214 Franklin TN 37064
|03/07/2025
|Fndlivery Uber Black
|Uber Black
|Silva Ln Nolensville TN 37135
|03/07/2025
|Franklin Life Scribe
|Personal Memoir Writing
|Blue Grass Drive Franklin TN 37064
|03/10/2025
|Glenn D. Ingram Construction
|Construction And Remodeli
|Long Lane Franklin TN 37064
|03/07/2025
|Jambox Llc
|Restaurant
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|03/11/2025
|Keer Design
|Graphic Design
|Richvale Dr Fairview TN 37062
|03/12/2025
|Kings Pro Cleaning And Landscaping
|Landscaping
|Chickering Dr Franklin TN 37064
|03/12/2025
|Rich Wood Carpentry
|Woodwork
|Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179
|03/11/2025
|Scratch Food And Beverage Llc
|Catering
|Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069
|03/07/2025
|Shelby Etress Art
|Fine Art- Paintings & Prin
|Crestfield Place Franklin TN 37069
|03/10/2025
|Westhaven Filters Plus
|Replacing Air Filters
|Keats St Franklin TN 37064
|03/13/2025
|Ygd Utillity
|Laying Water And Electric
|Nottingham Cr Thompsons Station TN 37179
