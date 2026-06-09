Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 9, 2026

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 1-9, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|06/01/2026
|2K Drywall LLC
|Interior Construction
|Charlotte PK Nashville TN 37209
|06/01/2026
|Appalachian Pipeline Contractors LLP
|Pipeline Construction
|Long Hollow PK Gallatin TN 37066
|06/01/2026
|Battleground South Cigar Lounge
|Cigar Sales
|Warrior DR Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Blank Canvas Where Hair Meets Art
|Hair Services
|E Main ST 110 Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|El Capitan Vending
|Retail-Vending Machines
|Franklin RD Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Elevate Painting LLC
|Residential
|Clemente AVE Nolensville TN 37135
|06/01/2026
|Faith And Grace Flooring LLC
|Flooring
|Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
|06/01/2026
|Franklin Irrigation Lighting Landscaping
|Irrigation Lighting
|Delrio Pike APT G8 Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Hair By Sarah Elizabeth
|Hair Stylist
|Holiday CT #103 Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Hair By Zoe Jamie Anne
|Hair Services And Hair
|Holiday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|K-Square Designs
|Sale Of Custom Made Decor
|Stewart Campbell PT Spring Hill TN 37174
|06/01/2026
|Lethal Corporation
|Online Retail Sales
|Pinewood RD Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Local Handyman Nashville-Brentwood
|Handyman Services
|West End AVE STE 500 Nashville TN 37203
|06/01/2026
|Memphis Blues BBQ
|Restaurant
|Old Hillsboro RD Franklin TN 37069
|06/01/2026
|Myra Managements LLC DBA Tipsycow
|Liquor Store
|Nolensville RD Suite 302 Nolensville TN 37135
|06/01/2026
|Revolution Roofing
|Office Work Meeting With
|Autumn Springs CT Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Roots Prime Italian Chophouse
|Full Service Restaurant
|Cool Springs BLVD Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Sadie And Co Salon And Extensions LLC
|Cosmetology
|Mayfield DR Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Scales Hospitality Group
|Short Term Rental
|Anglin RD Fairview TN 37062
|06/01/2026
|Spirit Services Group LLC DBA Aaron Equipment
|Food And Beverage
|Old Hermitage AVE Nashville TN 37210
|06/01/2026
|The Bumblebee Coffee
|Beverage Sales Mobile Bus
|Carden DR Franklin TN 37069
|06/01/2026
|Tot SW Nash
|Arts Entertainment
|Clareece Park PL Franklin TN 37069
|06/01/2026
|Water Heaters Only
|Installing Water Heaters
|Harpeth Peytonsville RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
|06/01/2026
|Wiggins Interiors LLC
|Interior Design
|Rosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027
|06/02/2026
|6TEEN Sweet Driver Services
|Drivers Education
|Baker Creek DR Spring Hill TN 37174
|06/02/2026
|Detail Dash Mobile
|Mobile Detail
|Cherry DR Franklin TN 37064
|06/02/2026
|Overall Good Time DBA Tristar Taps
|Mobile Drink Vehicle
|Horton HWY College Grove TN 37046
|06/02/2026
|Patio Pros
|Roofing Siding Gutters
|Baker Creek DR Spring Hill TN 37174
|06/03/2026
|Apex Roof Sealant Solutions
|Construction-Painting
|Bel Air PL Brentwood TN 37027
|06/03/2026
|Impulse Ledger Solutions LLC
|Bookkeeping
|Lequire LN Spring Hill TN 37174
|06/03/2026
|Service Bros Water Company LLC
|Supply Whole Home Water
|Town Center PKWY STE 140 Spring Hill TN 37174
|06/04/2026
|I3 Human Performance
|Online Coaching
|Gillette DR Franklin TN 37069
|06/04/2026
|Magana Cleaning
|Cleaning Service
|Sky Meadow DR College Grove TN 37046
|06/04/2026
|Pogue Media Group LLC
|Marketing Consulting
|Dortch LN Nolensville TN 37135
|06/04/2026
|Tennessee Business Ventures LLC
|Retail Sale Of Donuts
|Creekside XING #1000 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/05/2026
|Harpeth Valley Properties LLC
|Short Term Rental
|Del Rio PK Franklin TN 37069
|06/05/2026
|Seven Live Event Production
|Management And Production
|Downs BLVD STE 109 Franklin TN 37064
|06/06/2026
|Izzys Hair Haven
|Hair Styling
|Mayfield DR Suite 206 Franklin TN 37064
|06/06/2026
|Maison Glow LLC
|Spray Tans
|Clocktower DR Franklin TN 37067
|06/06/2026
|Terraform Landscaping LLC
|Landscaping
|Holly Hill DR Franklin TN 37064
|06/08/2026
|124 Manor Way LLC
|Remodel/Fix And Flip
|Isabella LN STE 200 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/08/2026
|Nashville Copper Company
|Copper Jewelry-Tableware
|Perkins DR Franklin TN 37064
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