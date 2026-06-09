Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 9, 2026

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 1-9, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 06/01/2026 2K Drywall LLC Interior Construction Charlotte PK Nashville TN 37209 06/01/2026 Appalachian Pipeline Contractors LLP Pipeline Construction Long Hollow PK Gallatin TN 37066 06/01/2026 Battleground South Cigar Lounge Cigar Sales Warrior DR Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Blank Canvas Where Hair Meets Art Hair Services E Main ST 110 Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 El Capitan Vending Retail-Vending Machines Franklin RD Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Elevate Painting LLC Residential Clemente AVE Nolensville TN 37135 06/01/2026 Faith And Grace Flooring LLC Flooring Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135 06/01/2026 Franklin Irrigation Lighting Landscaping Irrigation Lighting Delrio Pike APT G8 Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Hair By Sarah Elizabeth Hair Stylist Holiday CT #103 Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Hair By Zoe Jamie Anne Hair Services And Hair Holiday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 K-Square Designs Sale Of Custom Made Decor Stewart Campbell PT Spring Hill TN 37174 06/01/2026 Lethal Corporation Online Retail Sales Pinewood RD Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Local Handyman Nashville-Brentwood Handyman Services West End AVE STE 500 Nashville TN 37203 06/01/2026 Memphis Blues BBQ Restaurant Old Hillsboro RD Franklin TN 37069 06/01/2026 Myra Managements LLC DBA Tipsycow Liquor Store Nolensville RD Suite 302 Nolensville TN 37135 06/01/2026 Revolution Roofing Office Work Meeting With Autumn Springs CT Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Roots Prime Italian Chophouse Full Service Restaurant Cool Springs BLVD Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Sadie And Co Salon And Extensions LLC Cosmetology Mayfield DR Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Scales Hospitality Group Short Term Rental Anglin RD Fairview TN 37062 06/01/2026 Spirit Services Group LLC DBA Aaron Equipment Food And Beverage Old Hermitage AVE Nashville TN 37210 06/01/2026 The Bumblebee Coffee Beverage Sales Mobile Bus Carden DR Franklin TN 37069 06/01/2026 Tot SW Nash Arts Entertainment Clareece Park PL Franklin TN 37069 06/01/2026 Water Heaters Only Installing Water Heaters Harpeth Peytonsville RD Thompsons Station TN 37179 06/01/2026 Wiggins Interiors LLC Interior Design Rosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027 06/02/2026 6TEEN Sweet Driver Services Drivers Education Baker Creek DR Spring Hill TN 37174 06/02/2026 Detail Dash Mobile Mobile Detail Cherry DR Franklin TN 37064 06/02/2026 Overall Good Time DBA Tristar Taps Mobile Drink Vehicle Horton HWY College Grove TN 37046 06/02/2026 Patio Pros Roofing Siding Gutters Baker Creek DR Spring Hill TN 37174 06/03/2026 Apex Roof Sealant Solutions Construction-Painting Bel Air PL Brentwood TN 37027 06/03/2026 Impulse Ledger Solutions LLC Bookkeeping Lequire LN Spring Hill TN 37174 06/03/2026 Service Bros Water Company LLC Supply Whole Home Water Town Center PKWY STE 140 Spring Hill TN 37174 06/04/2026 I3 Human Performance Online Coaching Gillette DR Franklin TN 37069 06/04/2026 Magana Cleaning Cleaning Service Sky Meadow DR College Grove TN 37046 06/04/2026 Pogue Media Group LLC Marketing Consulting Dortch LN Nolensville TN 37135 06/04/2026 Tennessee Business Ventures LLC Retail Sale Of Donuts Creekside XING #1000 Brentwood TN 37027 06/05/2026 Harpeth Valley Properties LLC Short Term Rental Del Rio PK Franklin TN 37069 06/05/2026 Seven Live Event Production Management And Production Downs BLVD STE 109 Franklin TN 37064 06/06/2026 Izzys Hair Haven Hair Styling Mayfield DR Suite 206 Franklin TN 37064 06/06/2026 Maison Glow LLC Spray Tans Clocktower DR Franklin TN 37067 06/06/2026 Terraform Landscaping LLC Landscaping Holly Hill DR Franklin TN 37064 06/08/2026 124 Manor Way LLC Remodel/Fix And Flip Isabella LN STE 200 Brentwood TN 37027 06/08/2026 Nashville Copper Company Copper Jewelry-Tableware Perkins DR Franklin TN 37064