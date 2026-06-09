Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 9, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 9, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
business license

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 1-9, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
06/01/20262K Drywall LLCInterior ConstructionCharlotte PK Nashville TN 37209
06/01/2026Appalachian Pipeline Contractors LLPPipeline ConstructionLong Hollow PK Gallatin TN 37066
06/01/2026Battleground South Cigar LoungeCigar SalesWarrior DR Franklin TN 37064
06/01/2026Blank Canvas Where Hair Meets ArtHair ServicesE Main ST 110 Franklin TN 37064
06/01/2026El Capitan VendingRetail-Vending MachinesFranklin RD Franklin TN 37064
06/01/2026Elevate Painting LLCResidentialClemente AVE Nolensville TN 37135
06/01/2026Faith And Grace Flooring LLCFlooringNolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
06/01/2026Franklin Irrigation Lighting LandscapingIrrigation LightingDelrio Pike APT G8 Franklin TN 37064
06/01/2026Hair By Sarah ElizabethHair StylistHoliday CT #103 Franklin TN 37067
06/01/2026Hair By Zoe Jamie AnneHair Services And HairHoliday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
06/01/2026K-Square DesignsSale Of Custom Made DecorStewart Campbell PT Spring Hill TN 37174
06/01/2026Lethal CorporationOnline Retail SalesPinewood RD Franklin TN 37064
06/01/2026Local Handyman Nashville-BrentwoodHandyman ServicesWest End AVE STE 500 Nashville TN 37203
06/01/2026Memphis Blues BBQRestaurantOld Hillsboro RD Franklin TN 37069
06/01/2026Myra Managements LLC DBA TipsycowLiquor StoreNolensville RD Suite 302 Nolensville TN 37135
06/01/2026Revolution RoofingOffice Work Meeting WithAutumn Springs CT Franklin TN 37067
06/01/2026Roots Prime Italian ChophouseFull Service RestaurantCool Springs BLVD Franklin TN 37067
06/01/2026Sadie And Co Salon And Extensions LLCCosmetologyMayfield DR Franklin TN 37067
06/01/2026Scales Hospitality GroupShort Term RentalAnglin RD Fairview TN 37062
06/01/2026Spirit Services Group LLC DBA Aaron EquipmentFood And BeverageOld Hermitage AVE Nashville TN 37210
06/01/2026The Bumblebee CoffeeBeverage Sales Mobile BusCarden DR Franklin TN 37069
06/01/2026Tot SW NashArts EntertainmentClareece Park PL Franklin TN 37069
06/01/2026Water Heaters OnlyInstalling Water HeatersHarpeth Peytonsville RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
06/01/2026Wiggins Interiors LLCInterior DesignRosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027
06/02/20266TEEN Sweet Driver ServicesDrivers EducationBaker Creek DR Spring Hill TN 37174
06/02/2026Detail Dash MobileMobile DetailCherry DR Franklin TN 37064
06/02/2026Overall Good Time DBA Tristar TapsMobile Drink VehicleHorton HWY College Grove TN 37046
06/02/2026Patio ProsRoofing Siding GuttersBaker Creek DR Spring Hill TN 37174
06/03/2026Apex Roof Sealant SolutionsConstruction-PaintingBel Air PL Brentwood TN 37027
06/03/2026Impulse Ledger Solutions LLCBookkeepingLequire LN Spring Hill TN 37174
06/03/2026Service Bros Water Company LLCSupply Whole Home WaterTown Center PKWY STE 140 Spring Hill TN 37174
06/04/2026I3 Human PerformanceOnline CoachingGillette DR Franklin TN 37069
06/04/2026Magana CleaningCleaning ServiceSky Meadow DR College Grove TN 37046
06/04/2026Pogue Media Group LLCMarketing ConsultingDortch LN Nolensville TN 37135
06/04/2026Tennessee Business Ventures LLCRetail Sale Of DonutsCreekside XING #1000 Brentwood TN 37027
06/05/2026Harpeth Valley Properties LLCShort Term RentalDel Rio PK Franklin TN 37069
06/05/2026Seven Live Event ProductionManagement And ProductionDowns BLVD STE 109 Franklin TN 37064
06/06/2026Izzys Hair HavenHair StylingMayfield DR Suite 206 Franklin TN 37064
06/06/2026Maison Glow LLCSpray TansClocktower DR Franklin TN 37067
06/06/2026Terraform Landscaping LLCLandscapingHolly Hill DR Franklin TN 37064
06/08/2026124 Manor Way LLCRemodel/Fix And FlipIsabella LN STE 200 Brentwood TN 37027
06/08/2026Nashville Copper CompanyCopper Jewelry-TablewarePerkins DR Franklin TN 37064
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