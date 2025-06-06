Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 6, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 30 to June 6, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateNameServiceAddress
05/31/2025Xapps IncComputer Software ProgramAspen Grove Rd Unit Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Thompco Holding LlcShort Term Vacation RentScruggs Ave Franklin Tn
06/01/2025The Sloppy JoelFood ServiceS Carothers Road Franklin Tn
06/01/2025The Jamar CompanyHvac/PlumbingSwinging Bridge Rd Old Hickory Tn
06/01/2025Tennessee Tile CraftConstructionFalcon Creek Dr Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Telacy CommunicationsTelecom Services RepairLiberty Pike Franklin Tn
05/30/2025Skyline Inflatables, LlcInflatable RentalsLake Rd Fairview Tn
05/30/2025Simply Good TeesTee Shirt Design SalesSassafras Ln Thompsons Station Tn
05/30/2025Sep Home Services LlcPurchasing Holding RealWilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn
06/05/2025Sage Rides LlcRides For Seniors CarMcquiddy Rd Nashville Tn
06/02/2025Ruth Smith Career CoachingCareer CoachingOverview Lane Franklin Tn
06/04/2025Roza's Georgian CafeNon-Perishable HomemadePeyton Ct Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Retreat Hair Co.SalonE Main St Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Renew & Relish LlcMassage TherapistMallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Purcell DesignsSale Home FurnishingsFarmhouse Drive Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Partner To ImproveEducation EvaluationMaplegrove Dr Franklin Tn
05/30/2025P & P HaulingHaulingNatchez Trace Rd Franklin Tn
05/30/2025Off Road N BrewArtwork / CoffeeConcord Rd Brentwood Tn
06/05/2025Oasis Outdoor TnPool/General ConstructionLealand Ln Nashville Tn
06/02/2025Lacey Grace Aesthetics, LlcAestheticsBattlewood St Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Karpos & Co SalonSalon ServicesLiberty Pike Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Jw La Banh Mi Loca LlcFood TruckWard Cir Ste Brentwood Tn
06/01/2025Jewelry TimeJewelryGalleria Blvd Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Hvh Marlons LlcAdministrative OfficeMeridian Blvd Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Hammer & NailsSalonSouthwalk Dr Ste Nolensville Tn
06/01/2025H&N Construction IncBuild Out For RetailPerrone Way Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Ground Floor Yoga LlcYoga StudioFranklin Road Suite F Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Fortezza Construction Group, LlcGeneral ConstructionCarphilly Circle Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen Of FranklinHome Remodeling FranchiseBranford Pl Suite Thompsons Station Tn
06/01/2025Converge Tech Services LlcComputer Hardware SoftwarMeridian Blvd Suite Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Clr Wtr SolutionsWhole Home Water FiltratCadillac Dr Ste Brentwood Tn
06/04/2025Cari Ann & CoHome Styling/StagerSplendor Ridge Dr Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Bmf Hospitality LlcRestaurantGalleria Blvd Ste Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Arias Elite Construction CorpHollow Metal Frames DoorDouble Double Dr Franklin Tn
06/01/2025Ann & Gregg DvorakShort Term Rental ProperPeytonsville Road Franklin Tn
06/02/2025Adams Tile & Terrazzo IncInstall Terrazzo FloorinPublix Village Green Nolensville Road Nolensville Tn
