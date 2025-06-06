Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 6, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 30 to June 6, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Name Service Address 05/31/2025 Xapps Inc Computer Software Program Aspen Grove Rd Unit Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Thompco Holding Llc Short Term Vacation Rent Scruggs Ave Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 The Sloppy Joel Food Service S Carothers Road Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 The Jamar Company Hvac/Plumbing Swinging Bridge Rd Old Hickory Tn 06/01/2025 Tennessee Tile Craft Construction Falcon Creek Dr Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Telacy Communications Telecom Services Repair Liberty Pike Franklin Tn 05/30/2025 Skyline Inflatables, Llc Inflatable Rentals Lake Rd Fairview Tn 05/30/2025 Simply Good Tees Tee Shirt Design Sales Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station Tn 05/30/2025 Sep Home Services Llc Purchasing Holding Real Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 06/05/2025 Sage Rides Llc Rides For Seniors Car Mcquiddy Rd Nashville Tn 06/02/2025 Ruth Smith Career Coaching Career Coaching Overview Lane Franklin Tn 06/04/2025 Roza's Georgian Cafe Non-Perishable Homemade Peyton Ct Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Retreat Hair Co. Salon E Main St Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Renew & Relish Llc Massage Therapist Mallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Purcell Designs Sale Home Furnishings Farmhouse Drive Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Partner To Improve Education Evaluation Maplegrove Dr Franklin Tn 05/30/2025 P & P Hauling Hauling Natchez Trace Rd Franklin Tn 05/30/2025 Off Road N Brew Artwork / Coffee Concord Rd Brentwood Tn 06/05/2025 Oasis Outdoor Tn Pool/General Construction Lealand Ln Nashville Tn 06/02/2025 Lacey Grace Aesthetics, Llc Aesthetics Battlewood St Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Karpos & Co Salon Salon Services Liberty Pike Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Jw La Banh Mi Loca Llc Food Truck Ward Cir Ste Brentwood Tn 06/01/2025 Jewelry Time Jewelry Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Hvh Marlons Llc Administrative Office Meridian Blvd Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Hammer & Nails Salon Southwalk Dr Ste Nolensville Tn 06/01/2025 H&N Construction Inc Build Out For Retail Perrone Way Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Ground Floor Yoga Llc Yoga Studio Franklin Road Suite F Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Fortezza Construction Group, Llc General Construction Carphilly Circle Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen Of Franklin Home Remodeling Franchise Branford Pl Suite Thompsons Station Tn 06/01/2025 Converge Tech Services Llc Computer Hardware Softwar Meridian Blvd Suite Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Clr Wtr Solutions Whole Home Water Filtrat Cadillac Dr Ste Brentwood Tn 06/04/2025 Cari Ann & Co Home Styling/Stager Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Bmf Hospitality Llc Restaurant Galleria Blvd Ste Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Arias Elite Construction Corp Hollow Metal Frames Door Double Double Dr Franklin Tn 06/01/2025 Ann & Gregg Dvorak Short Term Rental Proper Peytonsville Road Franklin Tn 06/02/2025 Adams Tile & Terrazzo Inc Install Terrazzo Floorin Publix Village Green Nolensville Road Nolensville Tn

