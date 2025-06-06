Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 6, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 30 to June 6, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Name
|Service
|Address
|05/31/2025
|Xapps Inc
|Computer Software Program
|Aspen Grove Rd Unit Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Thompco Holding Llc
|Short Term Vacation Rent
|Scruggs Ave Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|The Sloppy Joel
|Food Service
|S Carothers Road Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|The Jamar Company
|Hvac/Plumbing
|Swinging Bridge Rd Old Hickory Tn
|06/01/2025
|Tennessee Tile Craft
|Construction
|Falcon Creek Dr Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Telacy Communications
|Telecom Services Repair
|Liberty Pike Franklin Tn
|05/30/2025
|Skyline Inflatables, Llc
|Inflatable Rentals
|Lake Rd Fairview Tn
|05/30/2025
|Simply Good Tees
|Tee Shirt Design Sales
|Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station Tn
|05/30/2025
|Sep Home Services Llc
|Purchasing Holding Real
|Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn
|06/05/2025
|Sage Rides Llc
|Rides For Seniors Car
|Mcquiddy Rd Nashville Tn
|06/02/2025
|Ruth Smith Career Coaching
|Career Coaching
|Overview Lane Franklin Tn
|06/04/2025
|Roza's Georgian Cafe
|Non-Perishable Homemade
|Peyton Ct Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Retreat Hair Co.
|Salon
|E Main St Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Renew & Relish Llc
|Massage Therapist
|Mallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Purcell Designs
|Sale Home Furnishings
|Farmhouse Drive Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Partner To Improve
|Education Evaluation
|Maplegrove Dr Franklin Tn
|05/30/2025
|P & P Hauling
|Hauling
|Natchez Trace Rd Franklin Tn
|05/30/2025
|Off Road N Brew
|Artwork / Coffee
|Concord Rd Brentwood Tn
|06/05/2025
|Oasis Outdoor Tn
|Pool/General Construction
|Lealand Ln Nashville Tn
|06/02/2025
|Lacey Grace Aesthetics, Llc
|Aesthetics
|Battlewood St Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Karpos & Co Salon
|Salon Services
|Liberty Pike Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Jw La Banh Mi Loca Llc
|Food Truck
|Ward Cir Ste Brentwood Tn
|06/01/2025
|Jewelry Time
|Jewelry
|Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Hvh Marlons Llc
|Administrative Office
|Meridian Blvd Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Hammer & Nails
|Salon
|Southwalk Dr Ste Nolensville Tn
|06/01/2025
|H&N Construction Inc
|Build Out For Retail
|Perrone Way Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Ground Floor Yoga Llc
|Yoga Studio
|Franklin Road Suite F Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Fortezza Construction Group, Llc
|General Construction
|Carphilly Circle Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen Of Franklin
|Home Remodeling Franchise
|Branford Pl Suite Thompsons Station Tn
|06/01/2025
|Converge Tech Services Llc
|Computer Hardware Softwar
|Meridian Blvd Suite Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Clr Wtr Solutions
|Whole Home Water Filtrat
|Cadillac Dr Ste Brentwood Tn
|06/04/2025
|Cari Ann & Co
|Home Styling/Stager
|Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Bmf Hospitality Llc
|Restaurant
|Galleria Blvd Ste Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Arias Elite Construction Corp
|Hollow Metal Frames Door
|Double Double Dr Franklin Tn
|06/01/2025
|Ann & Gregg Dvorak
|Short Term Rental Proper
|Peytonsville Road Franklin Tn
|06/02/2025
|Adams Tile & Terrazzo Inc
|Install Terrazzo Floorin
|Publix Village Green Nolensville Road Nolensville Tn
