Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 27, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 20-27, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|06/20/2025
|C. P. Rowe
|Poetry In Art, Sells To P
|Pebble Glen Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|06/26/2025
|Ccc Enterprises Llc
|Kitchen And Bathroom Remo
|Hurricane Creek Rd Lebanon Tn 37090
|06/20/2025
|Fashion Plate Boutique
|Retail-Online Sales
|Trawler Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
|06/20/2025
|Janae'S Beauty Bar
|Provision Of Professional
|Mallory Station Rd Franklin Tn 37067
|06/23/2025
|John Sundberg
|Barbershop
|Moores Ln Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/26/2025
|Jsp Pools Llc
|Swimming Pool Constructio
|Coffman Rd Elkmont Al 35620
|06/23/2025
|Legally Yours Tn
|Notary/Wedding Officiant
|Aspen Grove Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|06/23/2025
|Lux Fitness Llc
|Fitness Studio
|Mayfield Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|06/25/2025
|Nico Amato
|Construction, Landscaping
|Creek Side Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
|06/20/2025
|Retreat Hair Co
|Hair Salon
|East Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
|06/20/2025
|Rsl
|Lawn And Landscape Mainte
|Locust Holw Nolensville Tn 37135
|06/26/2025
|Sheshines Cleaning
|Cleaning
|Mount Hope St Franklin Tn 37064
|06/25/2025
|Tecovas, Inc.
|Tecovas, Inc
|Public Square Franklin Tn 37064
|06/20/2025
|Tkc Vacation Homes
|Short Term Vacation Renta
|N Petway St Franklin Tn 37064
