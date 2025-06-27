Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 20-27, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateBusinessProductAddress
06/20/2025C. P. RowePoetry In Art, Sells To PPebble Glen Dr Franklin Tn 37064
06/26/2025Ccc Enterprises LlcKitchen And Bathroom RemoHurricane Creek Rd Lebanon Tn 37090
06/20/2025Fashion Plate BoutiqueRetail-Online SalesTrawler Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
06/20/2025Janae'S Beauty BarProvision Of ProfessionalMallory Station Rd Franklin Tn 37067
06/23/2025John SundbergBarbershopMoores Ln Brentwood Tn 37027
06/26/2025Jsp Pools LlcSwimming Pool ConstructioCoffman Rd Elkmont Al 35620
06/23/2025Legally Yours TnNotary/Wedding OfficiantAspen Grove Dr Franklin Tn 37067
06/23/2025Lux Fitness LlcFitness StudioMayfield Dr Franklin Tn 37067
06/25/2025Nico AmatoConstruction, LandscapingCreek Side Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
06/20/2025Retreat Hair CoHair SalonEast Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
06/20/2025RslLawn And Landscape MainteLocust Holw Nolensville Tn 37135
06/26/2025Sheshines CleaningCleaningMount Hope St Franklin Tn 37064
06/25/2025Tecovas, Inc.Tecovas, IncPublic Square Franklin Tn 37064
06/20/2025Tkc Vacation HomesShort Term Vacation RentaN Petway St Franklin Tn 37064
