Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 27, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 20-27, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Product Address 06/20/2025 C. P. Rowe Poetry In Art, Sells To P Pebble Glen Dr Franklin Tn 37064 06/26/2025 Ccc Enterprises Llc Kitchen And Bathroom Remo Hurricane Creek Rd Lebanon Tn 37090 06/20/2025 Fashion Plate Boutique Retail-Online Sales Trawler Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174 06/20/2025 Janae'S Beauty Bar Provision Of Professional Mallory Station Rd Franklin Tn 37067 06/23/2025 John Sundberg Barbershop Moores Ln Brentwood Tn 37027 06/26/2025 Jsp Pools Llc Swimming Pool Constructio Coffman Rd Elkmont Al 35620 06/23/2025 Legally Yours Tn Notary/Wedding Officiant Aspen Grove Dr Franklin Tn 37067 06/23/2025 Lux Fitness Llc Fitness Studio Mayfield Dr Franklin Tn 37067 06/25/2025 Nico Amato Construction, Landscaping Creek Side Dr Nolensville Tn 37135 06/20/2025 Retreat Hair Co Hair Salon East Main Street Franklin Tn 37064 06/20/2025 Rsl Lawn And Landscape Mainte Locust Holw Nolensville Tn 37135 06/26/2025 Sheshines Cleaning Cleaning Mount Hope St Franklin Tn 37064 06/25/2025 Tecovas, Inc. Tecovas, Inc Public Square Franklin Tn 37064 06/20/2025 Tkc Vacation Homes Short Term Vacation Renta N Petway St Franklin Tn 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email