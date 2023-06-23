Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 23, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 16-23, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 6/1/2023 Am Nails Llc Nail Salon Franklin Tn 37067 6/1/2023 Burr Pet Sitting Pet Sitting Franklin Tn 37064 6/13/2023 Ck Hair Design Hair Salon Franklin Tn 37064 6/15/2023 Cove Studio Company Cosmetology Shop Franklin Tn 37064 6/20/2023 Dobbs Construction Contractor Franklin Tn 37064 6/12/2023 Excellens Lawncare Lawncare Franklin Tn 37067 6/2/2023 Frankin Power Solutions Electrical Supplies Franklin Tn 37064 6/1/2023 Golden Chopstick Inc Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 6/1/2023 House Doctors On Call Llc Handyman Fairview Tn 37062 6/1/2023 Hub Workspace Office Rental Franklin Tn 37064 6/16/2023 Kevin Tarbell Airbnb Franklin Tn 37067 6/1/2023 Kimberly A Michaud Interiors Interior Design Fairview Tn 37062 6/5/2023 Kintsugi Institure Of Therapeutic Services Llc Consulting Franklin Tn 37064 6/1/2023 Leipers Fork Cottage Stvr Franklin Tn 37064 6/20/2023 Lincoln Pet Care Pet Sitting Franklin Tn 37064 6/15/2023 Lindsey Benton Cosmetology Franklin Tn 37064 6/22/2023 Liv Through Skin Aesthetician Franklin Tn 37064 6/1/2023 Love Better Adoption Resources Graphic Design Franklin Tn 37064 6/12/2023 Mark H Maxwell Ii Representive Franklin Tn 37064 6/16/2023 Nothing Bundt Cakes Bakery Brentwood Tn 37027 6/1/2023 Pineview Real Estate Llc Prop Mgmt Franklin Tn 37064 6/5/2023 Pyramid Cafe Of Franklin Restaurant Franklin Tn 37067 6/10/2023 Solemn Sheperd Pet Sitting Pet Sitter Brentwood Tn 37027 6/2/2023 Southern Door Pros Garage Doors Franklin Tn 37064 6/1/2023 Spring Hill Learning Llc Childcare Spring Hill Tn 37174 6/15/2023 Tackle Cleaning Service Cleaning Service Brentwood Tn 37027 6/7/2023 The Peachy Pantry Organization Franklin Tn 37067 6/6/2023 Tiny Little Berry's Llc Donuts & Bakery Thompsons Station Tn 37179 6/6/2023 Trinity Yardscapes Llc Installing Pools Thompsons Station Tn 37179 6/7/2023 V P Beauty Hair Salon Murfreesboro Tn 37127 6/1/2023 Warren Improvement Home Imporvement Summertown Tn 38483 6/1/2023 Wrightview Real Estate Property Mgmt Franklin Tn 37064 6/1/2023 Wrightview Real Estate Llc Property Mgmt Franklin Tn 37064