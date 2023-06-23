Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 23, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 16-23, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|6/1/2023
|Am Nails Llc
|Nail Salon
|Franklin Tn 37067
|6/1/2023
|Burr Pet Sitting
|Pet Sitting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/13/2023
|Ck Hair Design
|Hair Salon
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/15/2023
|Cove Studio Company
|Cosmetology Shop
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/20/2023
|Dobbs Construction
|Contractor
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/12/2023
|Excellens Lawncare
|Lawncare
|Franklin Tn 37067
|6/2/2023
|Frankin Power Solutions
|Electrical Supplies
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/1/2023
|Golden Chopstick Inc
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/1/2023
|House Doctors On Call Llc
|Handyman
|Fairview Tn 37062
|6/1/2023
|Hub Workspace
|Office Rental
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/16/2023
|Kevin Tarbell
|Airbnb
|Franklin Tn 37067
|6/1/2023
|Kimberly A Michaud Interiors
|Interior Design
|Fairview Tn 37062
|6/5/2023
|Kintsugi Institure Of Therapeutic Services Llc
|Consulting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/1/2023
|Leipers Fork Cottage
|Stvr
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/20/2023
|Lincoln Pet Care
|Pet Sitting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/15/2023
|Lindsey Benton
|Cosmetology
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/22/2023
|Liv Through Skin
|Aesthetician
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/1/2023
|Love Better Adoption Resources
|Graphic Design
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/12/2023
|Mark H Maxwell Ii
|Representive
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/16/2023
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|Bakery
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|6/1/2023
|Pineview Real Estate Llc
|Prop Mgmt
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/5/2023
|Pyramid Cafe Of Franklin
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37067
|6/10/2023
|Solemn Sheperd Pet Sitting
|Pet Sitter
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|6/2/2023
|Southern Door Pros
|Garage Doors
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/1/2023
|Spring Hill Learning Llc
|Childcare
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|6/15/2023
|Tackle Cleaning Service
|Cleaning Service
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|6/7/2023
|The Peachy Pantry
|Organization
|Franklin Tn 37067
|6/6/2023
|Tiny Little Berry's Llc
|Donuts & Bakery
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|6/6/2023
|Trinity Yardscapes Llc
|Installing Pools
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|6/7/2023
|V P Beauty
|Hair Salon
|Murfreesboro Tn 37127
|6/1/2023
|Warren Improvement
|Home Imporvement
|Summertown Tn 38483
|6/1/2023
|Wrightview Real Estate
|Property Mgmt
|Franklin Tn 37064
|6/1/2023
|Wrightview Real Estate Llc
|Property Mgmt
|Franklin Tn 37064