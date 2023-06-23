Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 23, 2023

Michael Carpenter
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 16-23, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
6/1/2023Am Nails LlcNail SalonFranklin Tn 37067
6/1/2023Burr Pet SittingPet SittingFranklin Tn 37064
6/13/2023Ck Hair DesignHair SalonFranklin Tn 37064
6/15/2023Cove Studio CompanyCosmetology ShopFranklin Tn 37064
6/20/2023Dobbs ConstructionContractorFranklin Tn 37064
6/12/2023Excellens LawncareLawncareFranklin Tn 37067
6/2/2023Frankin Power SolutionsElectrical SuppliesFranklin Tn 37064
6/1/2023Golden Chopstick IncRestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
6/1/2023House Doctors On Call LlcHandymanFairview Tn 37062
6/1/2023Hub WorkspaceOffice RentalFranklin Tn 37064
6/16/2023Kevin TarbellAirbnbFranklin Tn 37067
6/1/2023Kimberly A Michaud InteriorsInterior DesignFairview Tn 37062
6/5/2023Kintsugi Institure Of Therapeutic Services LlcConsultingFranklin Tn 37064
6/1/2023Leipers Fork CottageStvrFranklin Tn 37064
6/20/2023Lincoln Pet CarePet SittingFranklin Tn 37064
6/15/2023Lindsey BentonCosmetologyFranklin Tn 37064
6/22/2023Liv Through SkinAestheticianFranklin Tn 37064
6/1/2023Love Better Adoption ResourcesGraphic DesignFranklin Tn 37064
6/12/2023Mark H Maxwell IiRepresentiveFranklin Tn 37064
6/16/2023Nothing Bundt CakesBakeryBrentwood Tn 37027
6/1/2023Pineview Real Estate LlcProp MgmtFranklin Tn 37064
6/5/2023Pyramid Cafe Of FranklinRestaurantFranklin Tn 37067
6/10/2023Solemn Sheperd Pet SittingPet SitterBrentwood Tn 37027
6/2/2023Southern Door ProsGarage DoorsFranklin Tn 37064
6/1/2023Spring Hill Learning LlcChildcareSpring Hill Tn 37174
6/15/2023Tackle Cleaning ServiceCleaning ServiceBrentwood Tn 37027
6/7/2023The Peachy PantryOrganizationFranklin Tn 37067
6/6/2023Tiny Little Berry's LlcDonuts & BakeryThompsons Station Tn 37179
6/6/2023Trinity Yardscapes LlcInstalling PoolsThompsons Station Tn 37179
6/7/2023V P BeautyHair SalonMurfreesboro Tn 37127
6/1/2023Warren ImprovementHome ImporvementSummertown Tn 38483
6/1/2023Wrightview Real EstateProperty MgmtFranklin Tn 37064
