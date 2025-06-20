Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 20, 2025

DateNameProductAddress
06/13/2025Amj Creative LlcVideo Production CreativFarmville Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
06/16/2025Bound Booksellers & GiftsRetail-Book StoreFront Street Suite 106 Franklin Tn 37064
06/16/2025Classic Flooring IncFlooring Materials And IMadrid Ave Birmingham Al 35206
06/15/2025Davinci Blanch LlcTeeth WhiteningMallory Ln Suite 340 Room 106 Franklin Tn 37067
06/17/2025Everhaven Group LlcReal EstateHaddon Ct Franklin Tn 37064
06/20/2025Fashion Plate BoutiqueRetail-Online SalesTrawler Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
06/16/2025Godmother KreativeCosmetology ServicesChurch St E Suite 7 Brentwood Tn 37027
06/20/2025Janae's Beauty BarProvision Of ProfessionalMallory Station Rd Suite 111 Franklin Tn 37067
06/17/2025Jw Heating & CoolingHvac InstallationMarks Ct Columbia Tn 38401
06/17/2025Magnolia MercantileMobile Retail/AccessorieRebel Circle Franklin Tn 37064
06/17/2025Marcel Desrochers Real EstateReal Estate BrokerPace Haven Franklin Tn 37069
06/20/2025Retreat Hair CoHair SalonEast Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
06/16/2025Southern Paving Solutions LlcAsphalt PavingThompson Rd Shelbyville Tn 37160
06/15/2025Strong Strides LlcTraining / CoachingMaryland Way 301 Office 6 Brentwood Tn 37027
06/15/2025The Guildhouse LlcHobby Toy Game Retail StSe Parkway Ct Suite 120 Franklin Tn 37064
06/20/2025Tkc Vacation HomesShort Term Vacation RentN Petway St Franklin Tn 37064
06/16/2025Vipets Franklin Animal ClinicVeterinary Services InclCarothers Pkwy #112 Franklin Tn 37067
