Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 20, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 13-20, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Name Product Address 06/13/2025 Amj Creative Llc Video Production Creativ Farmville Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174 06/16/2025 Bound Booksellers & Gifts Retail-Book Store Front Street Suite 106 Franklin Tn 37064 06/16/2025 Classic Flooring Inc Flooring Materials And I Madrid Ave Birmingham Al 35206 06/15/2025 Davinci Blanch Llc Teeth Whitening Mallory Ln Suite 340 Room 106 Franklin Tn 37067 06/17/2025 Everhaven Group Llc Real Estate Haddon Ct Franklin Tn 37064 06/20/2025 Fashion Plate Boutique Retail-Online Sales Trawler Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174 06/16/2025 Godmother Kreative Cosmetology Services Church St E Suite 7 Brentwood Tn 37027 06/20/2025 Janae's Beauty Bar Provision Of Professional Mallory Station Rd Suite 111 Franklin Tn 37067 06/17/2025 Jw Heating & Cooling Hvac Installation Marks Ct Columbia Tn 38401 06/17/2025 Magnolia Mercantile Mobile Retail/Accessorie Rebel Circle Franklin Tn 37064 06/17/2025 Marcel Desrochers Real Estate Real Estate Broker Pace Haven Franklin Tn 37069 06/20/2025 Retreat Hair Co Hair Salon East Main Street Franklin Tn 37064 06/16/2025 Southern Paving Solutions Llc Asphalt Paving Thompson Rd Shelbyville Tn 37160 06/15/2025 Strong Strides Llc Training / Coaching Maryland Way 301 Office 6 Brentwood Tn 37027 06/15/2025 The Guildhouse Llc Hobby Toy Game Retail St Se Parkway Ct Suite 120 Franklin Tn 37064 06/20/2025 Tkc Vacation Homes Short Term Vacation Rent N Petway St Franklin Tn 37064 06/16/2025 Vipets Franklin Animal Clinic Veterinary Services Incl Carothers Pkwy #112 Franklin Tn 37067

