Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 20, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 13-20, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Name
|Product
|Address
|06/13/2025
|Amj Creative Llc
|Video Production Creativ
|Farmville Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
|06/16/2025
|Bound Booksellers & Gifts
|Retail-Book Store
|Front Street Suite 106 Franklin Tn 37064
|06/16/2025
|Classic Flooring Inc
|Flooring Materials And I
|Madrid Ave Birmingham Al 35206
|06/15/2025
|Davinci Blanch Llc
|Teeth Whitening
|Mallory Ln Suite 340 Room 106 Franklin Tn 37067
|06/17/2025
|Everhaven Group Llc
|Real Estate
|Haddon Ct Franklin Tn 37064
|06/20/2025
|Fashion Plate Boutique
|Retail-Online Sales
|Trawler Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
|06/16/2025
|Godmother Kreative
|Cosmetology Services
|Church St E Suite 7 Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/20/2025
|Janae's Beauty Bar
|Provision Of Professional
|Mallory Station Rd Suite 111 Franklin Tn 37067
|06/17/2025
|Jw Heating & Cooling
|Hvac Installation
|Marks Ct Columbia Tn 38401
|06/17/2025
|Magnolia Mercantile
|Mobile Retail/Accessorie
|Rebel Circle Franklin Tn 37064
|06/17/2025
|Marcel Desrochers Real Estate
|Real Estate Broker
|Pace Haven Franklin Tn 37069
|06/20/2025
|Retreat Hair Co
|Hair Salon
|East Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
|06/16/2025
|Southern Paving Solutions Llc
|Asphalt Paving
|Thompson Rd Shelbyville Tn 37160
|06/15/2025
|Strong Strides Llc
|Training / Coaching
|Maryland Way 301 Office 6 Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/15/2025
|The Guildhouse Llc
|Hobby Toy Game Retail St
|Se Parkway Ct Suite 120 Franklin Tn 37064
|06/20/2025
|Tkc Vacation Homes
|Short Term Vacation Rent
|N Petway St Franklin Tn 37064
|06/16/2025
|Vipets Franklin Animal Clinic
|Veterinary Services Incl
|Carothers Pkwy #112 Franklin Tn 37067
