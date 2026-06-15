Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 15, 2026

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 9-15, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of license news right here!
Williamson County’s register of deeds and county clerk’s office recorded a fresh batch of business license applications this week, reflecting continued growth across Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station, and Fairview. New filings span retail, construction, professional services, healthcare, food and beverage, and personal care businesses, signaling steady entrepreneurial activity throughout the county.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|06/09/2026
|Black Bird Limousine
|Royal Oaks BLVD G3 Franklin TN 37067
|06/10/2026
|Steel South LLC
|Construction
|Agnes RD Knoxville TN 37933
|06/11/2026
|Collective Boutiques Franklin LLC
|Retail Home Decor
|Murfreesboro RD #254 Franklin TN 37064
|06/13/2026
|K Signature Nails LLC
|Nail Salon
|Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/13/2026
|Painted by V & T Salon Service
|Manicure and Pedicure
|Bakers Bridge AVE #145 Franklin TN 37067
|06/13/2026
|Polished by Jen
|Nail Salon
|Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/15/2026
|Lumine Skin Esthetician
|Mallory LN Suite 100 Studio #22 Brentwood TN 37027
|06/15/2026
|Oxyginate Reshape Align LLC
|Facials
|Bridge ST Franklin TN 37064
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