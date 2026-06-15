Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 15, 2026

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 9-15, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of license news right here!

Williamson County’s register of deeds and county clerk’s office recorded a fresh batch of business license applications this week, reflecting continued growth across Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station, and Fairview. New filings span retail, construction, professional services, healthcare, food and beverage, and personal care businesses, signaling steady entrepreneurial activity throughout the county.

Date Business Product Address 06/09/2026 Black Bird Limousine Royal Oaks BLVD G3 Franklin TN 37067 06/10/2026 Steel South LLC Construction Agnes RD Knoxville TN 37933 06/11/2026 Collective Boutiques Franklin LLC Retail Home Decor Murfreesboro RD #254 Franklin TN 37064 06/13/2026 K Signature Nails LLC Nail Salon Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027 06/13/2026 Painted by V & T Salon Service Manicure and Pedicure Bakers Bridge AVE #145 Franklin TN 37067 06/13/2026 Polished by Jen Nail Salon Moores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027 06/15/2026 Lumine Skin Esthetician Mallory LN Suite 100 Studio #22 Brentwood TN 37027 06/15/2026 Oxyginate Reshape Align LLC Facials Bridge ST Franklin TN 37064