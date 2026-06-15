Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 15, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 15, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
business license

These are the latest new business licenses in Williamson County for June 9-15, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of license news right here!

Williamson County’s register of deeds and county clerk’s office recorded a fresh batch of business license applications this week, reflecting continued growth across Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station, and Fairview. New filings span retail, construction, professional services, healthcare, food and beverage, and personal care businesses, signaling steady entrepreneurial activity throughout the county.

DateBusinessProductAddress
06/09/2026Black Bird LimousineRoyal Oaks BLVD G3 Franklin TN 37067
06/10/2026Steel South LLCConstructionAgnes RD Knoxville TN 37933
06/11/2026Collective Boutiques Franklin LLCRetail Home DecorMurfreesboro RD #254 Franklin TN 37064
06/13/2026K Signature Nails LLCNail SalonMoores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
06/13/2026Painted by V & T Salon ServiceManicure and PedicureBakers Bridge AVE #145 Franklin TN 37067
06/13/2026Polished by JenNail SalonMoores LN #900 Brentwood TN 37027
06/15/2026Lumine Skin EstheticianMallory LN Suite 100 Studio #22 Brentwood TN 37027
06/15/2026Oxyginate Reshape Align LLCFacialsBridge ST Franklin TN 37064
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