Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 13, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 6-13, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Name Product Address 06/09/2025 Akaar Group Llc Selling Handmade Paint... Midwood St Apt Franklin Tn 37067 06/06/2025 Ask The Human Llc Consulting Software Ai... Maplegrove Dr Franklin Tn 37064 06/09/2025 Bolt & Associates Llc Subcontractor-Rough Fra... Chipotle Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064 06/11/2025 Clearvue Glass And Mirror Company Specialty Glass Contract... Cool Springs Blvd Franklin Tn 37067 06/09/2025 Color Ritual Hair Studio Llc Hairdressing & Related S... Westgate Cir Suite Brentwood Tn 37027 06/07/2025 Ferlan Huskey Salon Studio Hair Salon Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027 06/09/2025 Flowers From The Heart Llc Flower Arrangements Appian Way Spring Hill Tn 37174 06/12/2025 Gallagher Hardwood Floors Llc Install Hardwood Floors Del Rio Pike Franklin Tn 37069 06/12/2025 Grain And Glass Co Llc Dba Heirloom By Akasha/Leg Selling Goods Services... Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill Tn 37174 06/09/2025 H2T Exteriors Llc Cleaning Pressure Wash... Crestwood Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174 06/10/2025 Hd Partners Llc Real Estate Investment... Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 37027 06/10/2025 Lh Partners Llc Real Estate Investment... Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 37027 06/11/2025 Neurohack Boost Wholesale Distribution Old Bethesda Duplex Rd College Grove Tn 37046 06/06/2025 Nolensville Woodcraft Woodworking-Creating Pr... Burris Drive Nolensville Tn 37135 06/11/2025 Norris Roots Lemonade And Barbecue Cedar Dr Franklin Tn 37064 06/10/2025 Prinstruct 3D Printing Services Westerly Dr Franklin Tn 37067 06/07/2025 Rose Sadoski Beauty Parlor Hair Salon Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027 06/07/2025 Salon Ganz Hair Salon Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027 06/06/2025 Shine Bright Pressure Washing & Soft Wash Exterior Cleaning Servi... Gretchen Ct Brentwood Tn 37027 06/09/2025 Tori Micillo Hair Hair Stylist East Main St Franklin Tn 37064 06/12/2025 Tru Restorations Llc Restoration Del Rio Pike Franklin Tn 37069

