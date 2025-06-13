Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 13, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 6-13, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Name
|Product
|Address
|06/09/2025
|Akaar Group Llc
|Selling Handmade Paint...
|Midwood St Apt Franklin Tn 37067
|06/06/2025
|Ask The Human Llc
|Consulting Software Ai...
|Maplegrove Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|06/09/2025
|Bolt & Associates Llc
|Subcontractor-Rough Fra...
|Chipotle Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
|06/11/2025
|Clearvue Glass And Mirror Company
|Specialty Glass Contract...
|Cool Springs Blvd Franklin Tn 37067
|06/09/2025
|Color Ritual Hair Studio Llc
|Hairdressing & Related S...
|Westgate Cir Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/07/2025
|Ferlan Huskey Salon Studio
|Hair Salon
|Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/09/2025
|Flowers From The Heart Llc
|Flower Arrangements
|Appian Way Spring Hill Tn 37174
|06/12/2025
|Gallagher Hardwood Floors Llc
|Install Hardwood Floors
|Del Rio Pike Franklin Tn 37069
|06/12/2025
|Grain And Glass Co Llc Dba Heirloom By Akasha/Leg
|Selling Goods Services...
|Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill Tn 37174
|06/09/2025
|H2T Exteriors Llc
|Cleaning Pressure Wash...
|Crestwood Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174
|06/10/2025
|Hd Partners Llc
|Real Estate Investment...
|Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/10/2025
|Lh Partners Llc
|Real Estate Investment...
|Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/11/2025
|Neurohack Boost
|Wholesale Distribution
|Old Bethesda Duplex Rd College Grove Tn 37046
|06/06/2025
|Nolensville Woodcraft
|Woodworking-Creating Pr...
|Burris Drive Nolensville Tn 37135
|06/11/2025
|Norris Roots
|Lemonade And Barbecue
|Cedar Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|06/10/2025
|Prinstruct
|3D Printing Services
|Westerly Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|06/07/2025
|Rose Sadoski Beauty Parlor
|Hair Salon
|Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/07/2025
|Salon Ganz
|Hair Salon
|Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/06/2025
|Shine Bright Pressure Washing & Soft Wash
|Exterior Cleaning Servi...
|Gretchen Ct Brentwood Tn 37027
|06/09/2025
|Tori Micillo Hair
|Hair Stylist
|East Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|06/12/2025
|Tru Restorations Llc
|Restoration
|Del Rio Pike Franklin Tn 37069
