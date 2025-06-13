Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 13, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 6-13, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateNameProductAddress
06/09/2025Akaar Group LlcSelling Handmade Paint...Midwood St Apt Franklin Tn 37067
06/06/2025Ask The Human LlcConsulting Software Ai...Maplegrove Dr Franklin Tn 37064
06/09/2025Bolt & Associates LlcSubcontractor-Rough Fra...Chipotle Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
06/11/2025Clearvue Glass And Mirror CompanySpecialty Glass Contract...Cool Springs Blvd Franklin Tn 37067
06/09/2025Color Ritual Hair Studio LlcHairdressing & Related S...Westgate Cir Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
06/07/2025Ferlan Huskey Salon StudioHair SalonMoores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
06/09/2025Flowers From The Heart LlcFlower ArrangementsAppian Way Spring Hill Tn 37174
06/12/2025Gallagher Hardwood Floors LlcInstall Hardwood FloorsDel Rio Pike Franklin Tn 37069
06/12/2025Grain And Glass Co Llc Dba Heirloom By Akasha/LegSelling Goods Services...Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill Tn 37174
06/09/2025H2T Exteriors LlcCleaning Pressure Wash...Crestwood Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174
06/10/2025Hd Partners LlcReal Estate Investment...Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 37027
06/10/2025Lh Partners LlcReal Estate Investment...Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood Tn 37027
06/11/2025Neurohack BoostWholesale DistributionOld Bethesda Duplex Rd College Grove Tn 37046
06/06/2025Nolensville WoodcraftWoodworking-Creating Pr...Burris Drive Nolensville Tn 37135
06/11/2025Norris RootsLemonade And BarbecueCedar Dr Franklin Tn 37064
06/10/2025Prinstruct3D Printing ServicesWesterly Dr Franklin Tn 37067
06/07/2025Rose Sadoski Beauty ParlorHair SalonMoores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
06/07/2025Salon GanzHair SalonMoores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 37027
06/06/2025Shine Bright Pressure Washing & Soft WashExterior Cleaning Servi...Gretchen Ct Brentwood Tn 37027
06/09/2025Tori Micillo HairHair StylistEast Main St Franklin Tn 37064
06/12/2025Tru Restorations LlcRestorationDel Rio Pike Franklin Tn 37069
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here