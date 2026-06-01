Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 1, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 26 to June 1, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|05/26/2026
|Edwards Electric LLC
|Electrical Contractor
|Lane RD College Grove TN 37046
|05/26/2026
|Embe Homes LLC
|Residental Home
|Ashmore DR Thompsons Station TN 37179
|05/26/2026
|Paige Books Travel
|Travel Agent Services
|Albemarle LN Brentwood TN 37027
|05/26/2026
|SKE Contracting LLC
|Excavation
|Sedberry RD Franklin TN 37064
|05/27/2026
|Dawson Row Design
|Residential Interior
|Watertown DR Nolensville TN 37135
|05/27/2026
|Kirby's Mobile Detailing
|Mobile Auto Detailing
|Joiner Creek RD College Grove TN 37046
|06/01/2026
|2K Drywall LLC
|Interior Construction
|Charlotte PK Nashville TN 37209
|06/01/2026
|Appalachian Pipeline Contractors LLP
|Pipeline Construction
|Long Hollow PK Gallatin TN 37066
|06/01/2026
|Battleground South Cigar Lounge
|Cigar Sales
|Warrior DR Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Blank Canvas Where Hair Meets Art
|Hair Services
|E Main ST 110 Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|El Capitan Vending
|Retail-Vending Machines
|Franklin RD Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Elevate Painting LLC
|Residental And Commercial
|Clemente AVE Nolensville TN 37135
|06/01/2026
|Faith And Grace Flooring LLC
|Flooring
|Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135
|06/01/2026
|Franklin Irrigation Lighting Landscaping
|Irrigation Lighting
|Delrio Pike APT G8 Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Hair By Sarah Elizabeth
|Hair Stylist
|Holiday CT #103 Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Hair By Zoe Jamie Anne
|Hair Services & Hair
|Holiday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|K-Square Designs
|Sale Of Custom Made
|Stewart Campbell PT Spring Hill TN 37174
|06/01/2026
|Lethal Corporation
|Online Retail Sales
|Pinewood RD Franklin TN 37064
|06/01/2026
|Memphis Blues BBQ
|Restaurant
|Old Hillsboro RD Franklin TN 37069
|06/01/2026
|Myra Managements LLC DBA Tipsycow Wine And Spirit
|Liquor Store
|Nolensville RD Suite 302 Nolensville TN 37135
|06/01/2026
|Revolution Roofing
|Office Work Meeting With
|Autumn Springs CT Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Roots Prime Italian Chophouse
|Full Service Restaurant
|Cool Springs BLVD Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Sadie & Co. Salon & Extensions LLC
|Cosmetology
|Mayfield DR Franklin TN 37067
|06/01/2026
|Scales Hospitality Group
|Short Term Rental
|Anglin RD Fairview TN 37062
|06/01/2026
|Spirit Services Group LLC DBA Aaron Equipment
|Food And Beverage
|Old Hermitage AVE Nashville TN 37210
|06/01/2026
|The Bumblebee Coffee &
|Beverage Sales Mobile Bus
|Carden DR Franklin TN 37069
|06/01/2026
|Tot SW Nash
|Arts Entertainment
|Clareece Park PL Franklin TN 37069
|06/01/2026
|Wiggins Interiors LLC
|Interior Design
|Rosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027
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