Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 1, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 26 to June 1, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 05/26/2026 Edwards Electric LLC Electrical Contractor Lane RD College Grove TN 37046 05/26/2026 Embe Homes LLC Residental Home Ashmore DR Thompsons Station TN 37179 05/26/2026 Paige Books Travel Travel Agent Services Albemarle LN Brentwood TN 37027 05/26/2026 SKE Contracting LLC Excavation Sedberry RD Franklin TN 37064 05/27/2026 Dawson Row Design Residential Interior Watertown DR Nolensville TN 37135 05/27/2026 Kirby's Mobile Detailing Mobile Auto Detailing Joiner Creek RD College Grove TN 37046 06/01/2026 2K Drywall LLC Interior Construction Charlotte PK Nashville TN 37209 06/01/2026 Appalachian Pipeline Contractors LLP Pipeline Construction Long Hollow PK Gallatin TN 37066 06/01/2026 Battleground South Cigar Lounge Cigar Sales Warrior DR Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Blank Canvas Where Hair Meets Art Hair Services E Main ST 110 Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 El Capitan Vending Retail-Vending Machines Franklin RD Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Elevate Painting LLC Residental And Commercial Clemente AVE Nolensville TN 37135 06/01/2026 Faith And Grace Flooring LLC Flooring Nolensville RD Nolensville TN 37135 06/01/2026 Franklin Irrigation Lighting Landscaping Irrigation Lighting Delrio Pike APT G8 Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Hair By Sarah Elizabeth Hair Stylist Holiday CT #103 Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Hair By Zoe Jamie Anne Hair Services & Hair Holiday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 K-Square Designs Sale Of Custom Made Stewart Campbell PT Spring Hill TN 37174 06/01/2026 Lethal Corporation Online Retail Sales Pinewood RD Franklin TN 37064 06/01/2026 Memphis Blues BBQ Restaurant Old Hillsboro RD Franklin TN 37069 06/01/2026 Myra Managements LLC DBA Tipsycow Wine And Spirit Liquor Store Nolensville RD Suite 302 Nolensville TN 37135 06/01/2026 Revolution Roofing Office Work Meeting With Autumn Springs CT Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Roots Prime Italian Chophouse Full Service Restaurant Cool Springs BLVD Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Sadie & Co. Salon & Extensions LLC Cosmetology Mayfield DR Franklin TN 37067 06/01/2026 Scales Hospitality Group Short Term Rental Anglin RD Fairview TN 37062 06/01/2026 Spirit Services Group LLC DBA Aaron Equipment Food And Beverage Old Hermitage AVE Nashville TN 37210 06/01/2026 The Bumblebee Coffee & Beverage Sales Mobile Bus Carden DR Franklin TN 37069 06/01/2026 Tot SW Nash Arts Entertainment Clareece Park PL Franklin TN 37069 06/01/2026 Wiggins Interiors LLC Interior Design Rosewood Valley DR Brentwood TN 37027