Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 3, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 23 through July 3, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 6/30/2023 Anchor And Bit Design Interior Design/ Home Services Franklin TN 37069 6/28/2023 Band Buddy Subscription Franklin TN 37064 7/1/2023 Di Beauty Esthtician Franklin TN 37067 7/1/2023 Hvh Constructors, Llc Admin Office Franklin TN 37067 7/1/2023 Jai Mahadev Enterprises Restaurant Brentwood TN 37027 7/1/2023 Puckers Porch Food Truck Thompsons Station TN 37179 7/1/2023 Sonja Wood Dba Posh Pottery Pottery Franklin TN 37067 7/1/2023 Strategery Brentwood Fitness Brentwood TN 37027 7/1/2023 The Southern Lotus Meal Service Brentwood TN 37027 7/1/2023 Vtian Llc Jewelry Sales Franklin TN 37064 7/1/2023 Wallaby Windows Window Installation Franklin TN 37064 6/23/2023 Williams Prestige Transport Black Car Service Franklin TN 37067