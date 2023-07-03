Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 3, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 23 through July 3, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|6/30/2023
|Anchor And Bit Design
|Interior Design/ Home Services
|Franklin TN 37069
|6/28/2023
|Band Buddy
|Subscription
|Franklin TN 37064
|7/1/2023
|Di Beauty
|Esthtician
|Franklin TN 37067
|7/1/2023
|Hvh Constructors, Llc
|Admin Office
|Franklin TN 37067
|7/1/2023
|Jai Mahadev Enterprises
|Restaurant
|Brentwood TN 37027
|7/1/2023
|Puckers Porch
|Food Truck
|Thompsons Station TN 37179
|7/1/2023
|Sonja Wood Dba Posh Pottery
|Pottery
|Franklin TN 37067
|7/1/2023
|Strategery Brentwood
|Fitness
|Brentwood TN 37027
|7/1/2023
|The Southern Lotus
|Meal Service
|Brentwood TN 37027
|7/1/2023
|Vtian Llc
|Jewelry Sales
|Franklin TN 37064
|7/1/2023
|Wallaby Windows
|Window Installation
|Franklin TN 37064
|6/23/2023
|Williams Prestige Transport
|Black Car Service
|Franklin TN 37067