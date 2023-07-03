Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 3, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for June 23 through July 3, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
6/30/2023Anchor And Bit DesignInterior Design/ Home ServicesFranklin TN 37069
6/28/2023Band BuddySubscriptionFranklin TN 37064
7/1/2023Di BeautyEsthticianFranklin TN 37067
7/1/2023Hvh Constructors, LlcAdmin OfficeFranklin TN 37067
7/1/2023Jai Mahadev EnterprisesRestaurantBrentwood TN 37027
7/1/2023Puckers PorchFood TruckThompsons Station TN 37179
7/1/2023Sonja Wood Dba Posh PotteryPotteryFranklin TN 37067
7/1/2023Strategery BrentwoodFitnessBrentwood TN 37027
7/1/2023The Southern LotusMeal ServiceBrentwood TN 37027
7/1/2023Vtian LlcJewelry SalesFranklin TN 37064
7/1/2023Wallaby WindowsWindow InstallationFranklin TN 37064
6/23/2023Williams Prestige TransportBlack Car ServiceFranklin TN 37067
