Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 25, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 18-25, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateBusinessProductAddress
07/23/2025Ava C RaymondHandmade Stick & Paper GPrestwick Pl Brentwood TN 37024
07/21/2025Brightmed ConsultingProfessional ConsultingEliot Rd Franklin TN 37064
07/24/2025Capri SalonHair SalonHoliday Ct Suite 103 Franklin TN 37067
07/21/2025Crisis Leader Consulting LlcConsulting & TrainingFox Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069
07/21/2025Gill Plumbing CompanyPlumbing InstallationFairing Way Franklin TN 37064
07/20/2025Ironmane FitnessFitness Bootcamp ClassBuckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064
07/18/2025Lindora Weight Loss & WellnessManage A Health SpaNolensville Rd Suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135
07/18/2025Mold Pups LlcHome ServicesPeytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37064
07/22/2025N L ConstExcavationFlintlock Dr Franklin TN 37064
07/21/2025New Direction Painting LlcInterior & Exterior PaintMeridian Blvd Ste 200 Franklin TN 37067
07/25/2025Sky Houses IncGeneral ContractorHester Ct Nolensville TN 37135
07/21/2025Supreme Window CleaningWindow CleaningPeek Ct Apt 412 Fairview TN 37062
07/24/2025Terrells Auto DetailAuto DetailCraigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135
07/20/2025The Blonde CollectiveHair SalonE Main St #110 Franklin TN 37064
07/18/2025Thin Line Trading LlcWholesaler Of Goods To CWinfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062
07/18/2025Vita & ModaSelling ClothingSleepy Hollow Rd Fairview TN 37062
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here