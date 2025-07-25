Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 25, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 18-25, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 07/23/2025 Ava C Raymond Handmade Stick & Paper G Prestwick Pl Brentwood TN 37024 07/21/2025 Brightmed Consulting Professional Consulting Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 07/24/2025 Capri Salon Hair Salon Holiday Ct Suite 103 Franklin TN 37067 07/21/2025 Crisis Leader Consulting Llc Consulting & Training Fox Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069 07/21/2025 Gill Plumbing Company Plumbing Installation Fairing Way Franklin TN 37064 07/20/2025 Ironmane Fitness Fitness Bootcamp Class Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064 07/18/2025 Lindora Weight Loss & Wellness Manage A Health Spa Nolensville Rd Suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135 07/18/2025 Mold Pups Llc Home Services Peytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37064 07/22/2025 N L Const Excavation Flintlock Dr Franklin TN 37064 07/21/2025 New Direction Painting Llc Interior & Exterior Paint Meridian Blvd Ste 200 Franklin TN 37067 07/25/2025 Sky Houses Inc General Contractor Hester Ct Nolensville TN 37135 07/21/2025 Supreme Window Cleaning Window Cleaning Peek Ct Apt 412 Fairview TN 37062 07/24/2025 Terrells Auto Detail Auto Detail Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 07/20/2025 The Blonde Collective Hair Salon E Main St #110 Franklin TN 37064 07/18/2025 Thin Line Trading Llc Wholesaler Of Goods To C Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 07/18/2025 Vita & Moda Selling Clothing Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview TN 37062

