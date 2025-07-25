Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 25, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 18-25, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|07/23/2025
|Ava C Raymond
|Handmade Stick & Paper G
|Prestwick Pl Brentwood TN 37024
|07/21/2025
|Brightmed Consulting
|Professional Consulting
|Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064
|07/24/2025
|Capri Salon
|Hair Salon
|Holiday Ct Suite 103 Franklin TN 37067
|07/21/2025
|Crisis Leader Consulting Llc
|Consulting & Training
|Fox Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069
|07/21/2025
|Gill Plumbing Company
|Plumbing Installation
|Fairing Way Franklin TN 37064
|07/20/2025
|Ironmane Fitness
|Fitness Bootcamp Class
|Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064
|07/18/2025
|Lindora Weight Loss & Wellness
|Manage A Health Spa
|Nolensville Rd Suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135
|07/18/2025
|Mold Pups Llc
|Home Services
|Peytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37064
|07/22/2025
|N L Const
|Excavation
|Flintlock Dr Franklin TN 37064
|07/21/2025
|New Direction Painting Llc
|Interior & Exterior Paint
|Meridian Blvd Ste 200 Franklin TN 37067
|07/25/2025
|Sky Houses Inc
|General Contractor
|Hester Ct Nolensville TN 37135
|07/21/2025
|Supreme Window Cleaning
|Window Cleaning
|Peek Ct Apt 412 Fairview TN 37062
|07/24/2025
|Terrells Auto Detail
|Auto Detail
|Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|07/20/2025
|The Blonde Collective
|Hair Salon
|E Main St #110 Franklin TN 37064
|07/18/2025
|Thin Line Trading Llc
|Wholesaler Of Goods To C
|Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062
|07/18/2025
|Vita & Moda
|Selling Clothing
|Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview TN 37062
