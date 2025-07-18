Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 18, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 11-18, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|07/14/2025
|Ab Mobile Notary
|Notary Service
|Stephenson Lane Spring Hill Tn 37174
|07/13/2025
|Aj'S Hair Styling Cutting And Coloring
|Hair Styling Cutting And
|Cadillac Drive Suite 2 Brentwood Tn 37027
|07/15/2025
|Cured Cravings Llc
|Mobile Food Service
|Spruell Drive Nolensville Tn 37135
|07/14/2025
|Greenhand Wildlife And Farm Mgmt
|Farm Management
|Leipers Creek Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|07/14/2025
|Ivy Construction And Design Llc
|General Contracting
|Asberry Court Nashville Tn 37221
|07/14/2025
|Ksy Corporation
|Handyman
|West Main Street Franklin Tn 37064
|07/18/2025
|Lindora Weight Loss & Wellness
|Manage A Health Spa
|Nolensville Rd Suite 105 Nolensville Tn 37135
|07/13/2025
|Malsawmkim Llc
|Ready To Eat Fruit And V
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|07/11/2025
|Mythamos Creative
|Creative Content Social
|Michael Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174
|07/14/2025
|The Vine & Needle Co.
|Embroidery/Apparel
|Michael Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174
|07/15/2025
|Tn Handyman
|Handyman
|Madison Mill Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
|07/15/2025
|True South Paving
|Asphalt Contractor
|Sawmill Pl Nolensville Tn 37135
