Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 18, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 11-18, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 07/14/2025 Ab Mobile Notary Notary Service Stephenson Lane Spring Hill Tn 37174 07/13/2025 Aj'S Hair Styling Cutting And Coloring Hair Styling Cutting And Cadillac Drive Suite 2 Brentwood Tn 37027 07/15/2025 Cured Cravings Llc Mobile Food Service Spruell Drive Nolensville Tn 37135 07/14/2025 Greenhand Wildlife And Farm Mgmt Farm Management Leipers Creek Rd Franklin Tn 37064 07/14/2025 Ivy Construction And Design Llc General Contracting Asberry Court Nashville Tn 37221 07/14/2025 Ksy Corporation Handyman West Main Street Franklin Tn 37064 07/18/2025 Lindora Weight Loss & Wellness Manage A Health Spa Nolensville Rd Suite 105 Nolensville Tn 37135 07/13/2025 Malsawmkim Llc Ready To Eat Fruit And V Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064 07/11/2025 Mythamos Creative Creative Content Social Michael Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174 07/14/2025 The Vine & Needle Co. Embroidery/Apparel Michael Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174 07/15/2025 Tn Handyman Handyman Madison Mill Dr Nolensville Tn 37135 07/15/2025 True South Paving Asphalt Contractor Sawmill Pl Nolensville Tn 37135

