Williamson County New Business Licenses for January 2, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 12/18/2023 Ap's Aesthetics And Wellness Llc Aesthetics And Wellness Franklin Tn 37067 1/1/2024 Augustine & Co Hair Services Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Blue Sushi Saki Grill Restaurant Franklin Tn 37067 1/1/2024 Catering And Events By Suzette Inc Catering Franklin Tn 37064 1/2/2024 Chasing Main Street Travel, Llc Travel Agency Spring Hill Tn 37174 1/2/2024 Copper And Vine Llc Salon Suites Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 D & J's Ontime Transport Hauling Spring Hill Tn 37174 1/1/2024 Delta Landscapes Landscape Thompsons Station Tn 37179 1/1/2024 Economy Crawlspace Crawl Space Vapor Barrier Helena Al 35080 1/1/2024 Evrmae Shoe Repair And Retail Shoe Repair Franklin Tn 37067 1/1/2024 Ginas Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Hackerts's Home Solutions Electrical Petersburg Tn 37144 1/1/2024 Keiths Car Service Llc Transporation/livery Serv Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 La Kocina Food Truck Spring Hill Tn 37174 1/1/2024 Lifetime Green Coatings-035-tn Floor Coating Franklin Tn 37067 1/1/2024 Lig Learning Llc Early Childhood Education Brentwood Tn 37027 1/1/2024 Lisa Ly Smith Airbnb Stvr Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Liz Boutique Boutique Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Loche Holdings Llc Selling/remodeling/renting Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Luis Lozoya Llc General Contractor Franklin Tn 37067 1/1/2024 Mac Septic Llc Septic Service And Pumpinb Brentwood Tn 37027 1/1/2024 Mooberry Farms Health Food Retail College Grove Tn 37046 1/1/2024 Nabholz Construction Corporation Commercial General Contractor Conway Ar 72032 1/1/2024 Otaku Ramen Franklin Fast Casual Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Patriot Crafts Crafts Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Serendipity Labs - Nashville Brentwood Office And Event Space Brentwood Tn 37037 1/1/2024 Shield Construction Of Tn Inc Carpentry Fairview Tn 37062 1/1/2024 Shield Trim Inc Trim Carpentry Fairview Tn 37062 1/1/2024 Simple Weight Solutions Llc Medical Practice Office Franklin Tn 37067 1/1/2024 Strategic Matter, Llc Business Consulting Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Summit Appraisal Group Llc Real Estate Appraisals Brentwood Tn 37027 1/1/2024 Todd's Premium Rentals Llc Michael Todd Franklin Tn 37064 1/1/2024 Visionary Vinyl And Protection, Llc Vinyl And Paint Protection Thompsons Station Tn 37179 1/1/2024 Whitney Root Gardens Consulting Small Plant Thompsons Station Tn 37179 1/1/2024 Womankind Massage And Wellness Therapuetic Massage Franklin Tn 37064