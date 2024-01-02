Williamson County New Business Licenses for January 2, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|12/18/2023
|Ap's Aesthetics And Wellness Llc
|Aesthetics And Wellness
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/1/2024
|Augustine & Co
|Hair Services
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Blue Sushi Saki Grill
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/1/2024
|Catering And Events By Suzette Inc
|Catering
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/2/2024
|Chasing Main Street Travel, Llc
|Travel Agency
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|1/2/2024
|Copper And Vine Llc
|Salon Suites
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|D & J's Ontime Transport
|Hauling
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|1/1/2024
|Delta Landscapes
|Landscape
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|1/1/2024
|Economy Crawlspace
|Crawl Space Vapor Barrier
|Helena Al 35080
|1/1/2024
|Evrmae Shoe Repair And Retail
|Shoe Repair
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/1/2024
|Ginas Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Hackerts's Home Solutions
|Electrical
|Petersburg Tn 37144
|1/1/2024
|Keiths Car Service Llc
|Transporation/livery Serv
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|La Kocina
|Food Truck
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|1/1/2024
|Lifetime Green Coatings-035-tn
|Floor Coating
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/1/2024
|Lig Learning Llc
|Early Childhood Education
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|1/1/2024
|Lisa Ly Smith Airbnb
|Stvr
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Liz Boutique
|Boutique
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Loche Holdings Llc
|Selling/remodeling/renting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Luis Lozoya Llc
|General Contractor
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/1/2024
|Mac Septic Llc
|Septic Service And Pumpinb
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|1/1/2024
|Mooberry Farms
|Health Food Retail
|College Grove Tn 37046
|1/1/2024
|Nabholz Construction Corporation
|Commercial General Contractor
|Conway Ar 72032
|1/1/2024
|Otaku Ramen Franklin
|Fast Casual Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Patriot Crafts
|Crafts
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Serendipity Labs - Nashville Brentwood
|Office And Event Space
|Brentwood Tn 37037
|1/1/2024
|Shield Construction Of Tn Inc
|Carpentry
|Fairview Tn 37062
|1/1/2024
|Shield Trim Inc
|Trim Carpentry
|Fairview Tn 37062
|1/1/2024
|Simple Weight Solutions Llc
|Medical Practice Office
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/1/2024
|Strategic Matter, Llc
|Business Consulting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Summit Appraisal Group Llc
|Real Estate Appraisals
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|1/1/2024
|Todd's Premium Rentals Llc
|Michael Todd
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/1/2024
|Visionary Vinyl And Protection, Llc
|Vinyl And Paint Protection
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|1/1/2024
|Whitney Root Gardens
|Consulting Small Plant
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|1/1/2024
|Womankind Massage And Wellness
|Therapuetic Massage
|Franklin Tn 37064