Williamson County New Business Licenses for January 2, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
12/18/2023Ap's Aesthetics And Wellness LlcAesthetics And WellnessFranklin Tn 37067
1/1/2024Augustine & CoHair ServicesFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Blue Sushi Saki GrillRestaurantFranklin Tn 37067
1/1/2024Catering And Events By Suzette IncCateringFranklin Tn 37064
1/2/2024Chasing Main Street Travel, LlcTravel AgencySpring Hill Tn 37174
1/2/2024Copper And Vine LlcSalon SuitesFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024D & J's Ontime TransportHaulingSpring Hill Tn 37174
1/1/2024Delta LandscapesLandscapeThompsons Station Tn 37179
1/1/2024Economy CrawlspaceCrawl Space Vapor BarrierHelena Al 35080
1/1/2024Evrmae Shoe Repair And RetailShoe RepairFranklin Tn 37067
1/1/2024Ginas Stonefired Italian & PizzeriaRestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Hackerts's Home SolutionsElectricalPetersburg Tn 37144
1/1/2024Keiths Car Service LlcTransporation/livery ServFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024La KocinaFood TruckSpring Hill Tn 37174
1/1/2024Lifetime Green Coatings-035-tnFloor CoatingFranklin Tn 37067
1/1/2024Lig Learning LlcEarly Childhood EducationBrentwood Tn 37027
1/1/2024Lisa Ly Smith AirbnbStvrFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Liz BoutiqueBoutiqueFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Loche Holdings LlcSelling/remodeling/rentingFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Luis Lozoya LlcGeneral ContractorFranklin Tn 37067
1/1/2024Mac Septic LlcSeptic Service And PumpinbBrentwood Tn 37027
1/1/2024Mooberry FarmsHealth Food RetailCollege Grove Tn 37046
1/1/2024Nabholz Construction CorporationCommercial General ContractorConway Ar 72032
1/1/2024Otaku Ramen FranklinFast Casual RestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Patriot CraftsCraftsFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Serendipity Labs - Nashville BrentwoodOffice And Event SpaceBrentwood Tn 37037
1/1/2024Shield Construction Of Tn IncCarpentryFairview Tn 37062
1/1/2024Shield Trim IncTrim CarpentryFairview Tn 37062
1/1/2024Simple Weight Solutions LlcMedical Practice OfficeFranklin Tn 37067
1/1/2024Strategic Matter, LlcBusiness ConsultingFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Summit Appraisal Group LlcReal Estate AppraisalsBrentwood Tn 37027
1/1/2024Todd's Premium Rentals LlcMichael ToddFranklin Tn 37064
1/1/2024Visionary Vinyl And Protection, LlcVinyl And Paint ProtectionThompsons Station Tn 37179
1/1/2024Whitney Root GardensConsulting Small PlantThompsons Station Tn 37179
1/1/2024Womankind Massage And WellnessTherapuetic MassageFranklin Tn 37064
