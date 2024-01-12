Williamson County New Business Licenses for January 12, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
1/10/2024Brooke Pate CounselingMental Health CounselingBrentwood Tn 37027
1/9/2024Connected LlcJewelryFranklin Tn 37067
1/5/2024NovusoftIt Consultancy ServicesThompsons Station Tn 37179
1/10/2024Precision Builders Group LlcConstructionFairview Tn 37062
1/5/2024Samaritan Medical Staffing LlcStaffing AgencyThompsons Station Tn 37179
1/9/2024T-mobile IncCell PhonesFranklin Tn 37067
1/5/2024Video City MagazineDigital MarketingFranklin Tn 37067
1/9/2024Workplace Solutions IncSales Of Office FurnitureKnoxville Tn 37921
