Williamson County New Business Licenses for January 12, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 1/10/2024 Brooke Pate Counseling Mental Health Counseling Brentwood Tn 37027 1/9/2024 Connected Llc Jewelry Franklin Tn 37067 1/5/2024 Novusoft It Consultancy Services Thompsons Station Tn 37179 1/10/2024 Precision Builders Group Llc Construction Fairview Tn 37062 1/5/2024 Samaritan Medical Staffing Llc Staffing Agency Thompsons Station Tn 37179 1/9/2024 T-mobile Inc Cell Phones Franklin Tn 37067 1/5/2024 Video City Magazine Digital Marketing Franklin Tn 37067 1/9/2024 Workplace Solutions Inc Sales Of Office Furniture Knoxville Tn 37921