Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 7, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 7, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 01/05/2026 Aguilar Electric Ac Small Electric Job Air Co Portview Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 01/01/2026 Barbara's Home Cooking Restaurant Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 01/01/2026 Bradleigh Bearden Business Engages In Cutti Holiday Ct #103 Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Chick-Fil-A Thoroughbred Square Restaurant Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37069 01/01/2026 Cornerstone Caregiving Home Care General George Patton Dr STE 210 Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Creatives By Edit Digital Content Creation Yates Ct Nolensville TN 37135 01/01/2026 Ctc Investments Llc Bakery Ironwood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Daniel Latham Delivery Of Product Recei Edwards Dr Franklin TN 37064 01/01/2026 Dwell Pure Llc Residential Cleaning Laun Howell Dr Franklin TN 37069 01/01/2026 Elevatewell Care Inc Home Health Care Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 01/06/2026 European Head Spa Head Spa Cadillac Dr Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Fairhaven Construction Llc Home Building Isabella Lane Suite 200 Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Fairhaven Roofing Llc Roofing Isabella Lane Suite 200 Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Faywood Esthetics Esthetics, Waxing Lumber Dr Suite 112 Franklin TN 37064 01/01/2026 First Watch #1126 Full Service Restaurant ( Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville TN 37135 01/01/2026 Fox And The Hounds Mobile Grooming Dog Grooming Osburn Rd Arrington TN 37014 01/01/2026 Foxy Green Home Services Handyman & Home Service Archdale Dr #3203 Franklin TN 37064 01/07/2026 G's Mobile Auto Detailing Mobile Auto Cleaning Gillespie Dr Apt 3202 Franklin TN 37067 12/19/2025 Great Clips #4437 Hair Salon Nolensville Rd Suite 401 Nolensville TN 37135 12/19/2025 Gromsnow Llc Ecommerc Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 01/01/2026 Hailey Behind The Hair, Llc Hair Salon S Spring Dr Unit 125 Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Harrison Enterprises Llc Music Production Sandpiper Cir Nashville TN 37221 01/01/2026 Healthsafe Mold Remediation Crawlspace Encapsulation, Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 01/01/2026 Kayla Young Cosmetologist South Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 01/05/2026 Kiddie Academy Of Nolensville Child Care Hillside Center Cir Nolensville TN 37135 01/01/2026 Kristin Barlowe, Inc. Production Services For Fi Oakhampton Pl Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Ll Design Co Interior Design Cambridge Pl Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Madhouse Kustoms Automotive Restoration Foust Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 01/01/2026 Mayshee, Inc. 3Rd Party Promotional Mark Centerview Dr Brentwood TN 37027 12/20/2025 Monty's Handyman Services Nashville Handyman And Remodel Serv Melody Dr Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Natural Green Lawncare, Landscaping, Ir Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Old School Sales, Llc Vapes & Cbd Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 01/01/2026 Omg Bikinis Cut And Sew Apparel Manufa Preakness Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 01/05/2026 Osborne Impact Consulting Sales And Commercilization Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 01/06/2026 Ovo Salon Hairstylist Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Owen Building Group General Contractor Cherry Ave Nashville TN 37206 12/31/2025 Planet Fitness Fitness Gym Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Pm Interiors Interior Design Services Champagne Ct Brentwood TN 37027 01/06/2026 Powerup Nutrition Nutrition Beverages Longford Dr Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174 01/01/2026 Public Health Microbiology Foundation Food Safety Consultation Shadow Green Dr 201 Franklin TN 37064 01/01/2026 Rally Point Media, Llc Media Production Tyne Dr Franklin TN 37064 01/01/2026 Realty Corps Real Estate Sales And Prop Hospitality Dr 113 Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 Relief Pointe Massage Therapy Massage Therapy Church St E Brentwood TN 37027 12/31/2025 Rosas Handy Pro 7 Hardscape, Landscape, Con Westminster Dr Apt B Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 S + S Collected Home Retail Sales Gates Mill Ridge Thompsons Station TN 37179 01/06/2026 Sarahy Day Hair Styling And Cosmetolo Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 01/05/2026 Seaman Custom Builds Llc [email protected] Carden Dr Franklin TN 37069 01/01/2026 Senior Concierge Of Brentwood Llc Non Medical Elderly Care Fitzroy Circle Spring Hill TN 37174 12/22/2025 Signal Strategy Group Llc Business & Marketing Consu Covington Dr Brentwood TN 37027 01/01/2026 Skylight Windows Doors Roofing Residential Window, Door, Hilldale Dr Brentwood TN 37027 12/19/2025 Smith Plumbing Plumbing Old Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064 01/01/2026 Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Food Truck/Selling Food Pr Thrushgill Ln Apt 10106 Franklin TN 37067 01/01/2026 The Franklin House Short Term Rental Natchez St Franklin TN 37064 01/01/2026 These Guys Tv Mounting/Furniture Inst Granbury St Franklin TN 37064

