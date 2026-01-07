Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 7, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 7, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
01/05/2026Aguilar Electric AcSmall Electric Job Air CoPortview Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
01/01/2026Barbara's Home CookingRestaurantOld Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069
01/01/2026Bradleigh BeardenBusiness Engages In CuttiHoliday Ct #103 Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Chick-Fil-A Thoroughbred SquareRestaurantMallory Ln Franklin TN 37069
01/01/2026Cornerstone CaregivingHome CareGeneral George Patton Dr STE 210 Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Creatives By EditDigital Content CreationYates Ct Nolensville TN 37135
01/01/2026Ctc Investments LlcBakeryIronwood Ln Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Daniel LathamDelivery Of Product ReceiEdwards Dr Franklin TN 37064
01/01/2026Dwell Pure LlcResidential Cleaning LaunHowell Dr Franklin TN 37069
01/01/2026Elevatewell Care IncHome Health CareBrixworth Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179
01/06/2026European Head SpaHead SpaCadillac Dr Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Fairhaven Construction LlcHome BuildingIsabella Lane Suite 200 Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Fairhaven Roofing LlcRoofingIsabella Lane Suite 200 Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Faywood EstheticsEsthetics, WaxingLumber Dr Suite 112 Franklin TN 37064
01/01/2026First Watch #1126Full Service Restaurant (Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville TN 37135
01/01/2026Fox And The Hounds Mobile GroomingDog GroomingOsburn Rd Arrington TN 37014
01/01/2026Foxy Green Home ServicesHandyman & Home ServiceArchdale Dr #3203 Franklin TN 37064
01/07/2026G's Mobile Auto DetailingMobile Auto CleaningGillespie Dr Apt 3202 Franklin TN 37067
12/19/2025Great Clips #4437Hair SalonNolensville Rd Suite 401 Nolensville TN 37135
12/19/2025Gromsnow LlcEcommercAmericus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179
01/01/2026Hailey Behind The Hair, LlcHair SalonS Spring Dr Unit 125 Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Harrison Enterprises LlcMusic ProductionSandpiper Cir Nashville TN 37221
01/01/2026Healthsafe Mold RemediationCrawlspace Encapsulation,Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
01/01/2026Kayla YoungCosmetologistSouth Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
01/05/2026Kiddie Academy Of NolensvilleChild CareHillside Center Cir Nolensville TN 37135
01/01/2026Kristin Barlowe, Inc.Production Services For FiOakhampton Pl Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Ll Design CoInterior DesignCambridge Pl Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Madhouse KustomsAutomotive RestorationFoust Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
01/01/2026Mayshee, Inc.3Rd Party Promotional MarkCenterview Dr Brentwood TN 37027
12/20/2025Monty's Handyman Services NashvilleHandyman And Remodel ServMelody Dr Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Natural GreenLawncare, Landscaping, IrBakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Old School Sales, LlcVapes & CbdMain St Spring Hill TN 37174
01/01/2026Omg BikinisCut And Sew Apparel ManufaPreakness Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179
01/05/2026Osborne Impact ConsultingSales And CommercilizationThayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
01/06/2026Ovo SalonHairstylistMallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Owen Building GroupGeneral ContractorCherry Ave Nashville TN 37206
12/31/2025Planet FitnessFitness GymGalleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Pm InteriorsInterior Design ServicesChampagne Ct Brentwood TN 37027
01/06/2026Powerup NutritionNutrition BeveragesLongford Dr Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174
01/01/2026Public Health Microbiology FoundationFood Safety ConsultationShadow Green Dr 201 Franklin TN 37064
01/01/2026Rally Point Media, LlcMedia ProductionTyne Dr Franklin TN 37064
01/01/2026Realty CorpsReal Estate Sales And PropHospitality Dr 113 Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026Relief Pointe Massage TherapyMassage TherapyChurch St E Brentwood TN 37027
12/31/2025Rosas Handy Pro 7Hardscape, Landscape, ConWestminster Dr Apt B Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026S + S Collected HomeRetail SalesGates Mill Ridge Thompsons Station TN 37179
01/06/2026Sarahy DayHair Styling And CosmetoloMallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
01/05/2026Seaman Custom Builds Llc[email protected]Carden Dr Franklin TN 37069
01/01/2026Senior Concierge Of Brentwood LlcNon Medical Elderly CareFitzroy Circle Spring Hill TN 37174
12/22/2025Signal Strategy Group LlcBusiness & Marketing ConsuCovington Dr Brentwood TN 37027
01/01/2026Skylight Windows Doors RoofingResidential Window, Door,Hilldale Dr Brentwood TN 37027
12/19/2025Smith PlumbingPlumbingOld Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064
01/01/2026Southern Belle Scoops N SweetsFood Truck/Selling Food PrThrushgill Ln Apt 10106 Franklin TN 37067
01/01/2026The Franklin HouseShort Term RentalNatchez St Franklin TN 37064
01/01/2026These GuysTv Mounting/Furniture InstGranbury St Franklin TN 37064
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here