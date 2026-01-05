Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 5, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 5, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|01/05/2026
|Aguilar Electric Ac
|Small Electric Job Air Co
|Portview Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
|01/01/2026
|Barbara's Home Cooking
|Restaurant
|Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin Tn 37069
|01/01/2026
|Bradleigh Bearden
|Cutting Shampooing And St
|Holiday Ct #103 Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|Chick-Fil-A Thoroughbred Square
|Restaurant
|Mallory Ln Franklin Tn 37069
|01/01/2026
|Cornerstone Caregiving
|Home Care
|General George Patton Dr Ste 210 Brentwood Tn 37027
|01/01/2026
|Ctc Investments Llc
|Bakery
|Ironwood Ln Brentwood Tn 37027
|01/01/2026
|Daniel Latham
|Delivery Of Product Recei
|Edwards Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|01/01/2026
|Dwell Pure Llc
|Residential Cleaning Laun
|Howell Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|01/01/2026
|Edit Denning
|Digital Content Creation
|Yates Ct Nolensville Tn 37135
|01/01/2026
|Elevatewell Care Inc
|Home Health Care
|Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|01/01/2026
|Fairhaven Construction Llc
|Home Building
|Isabella Lane Suite 200 Brentwood Tn 37027
|01/01/2026
|Fairhaven Roofing Llc
|Roofing
|Isabella Lane Suite 200 Brentwood Tn 37027
|01/01/2026
|Faywood Esthetics
|Esthetics Waxing
|Lumber Dr Suite 112 Franklin Tn 37064
|01/01/2026
|First Watch #1126
|Full Service Restaurant S
|Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville Tn 37135
|01/01/2026
|Fox And The Hounds Mobile Grooming
|Dog Grooming
|Osburn Rd Arrington Tn 37014
|01/01/2026
|Foxy Green Home Services
|Handyman & Home Service
|Archdale Dr #3203 Franklin Tn 37064
|12/19/2025
|Great Clips #4437
|Hair Salon
|Nolensville Rd Suite 401 Nolensville Tn 37135
|12/19/2025
|Gromsnow Llc
|Ecommerc
|Americus Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|01/01/2026
|Hailey Behind The Hair Llc
|Hair Salon
|S Spring Dr Unit 125 Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|Harrison Enterprises Llc
|Music Production
|Sandpiper Cir Nashville Tn 37221
|01/01/2026
|Kayla Young
|Cosmetologist
|South Springs Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|01/05/2026
|Kiddie Academy Of Nolensville
|Child Care
|Hillside Center Cir Nolensville Tn 37135
|01/01/2026
|Ll Design Co
|Interior Design
|Cambridge Pl Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|Madhouse Kustoms
|Automotive Restoration
|Foust Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
|01/01/2026
|Mizelle Group Llc
|Crawlspace Encapsulation
|Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill Tn 37174
|12/20/2025
|Monty's Handyman Services Nashville
|Handyman And Remodel Serv
|Melody Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|Natural Green
|Lawncare Landscaping Irri
|Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|Old School Sales Llc
|Vapes & Cbd
|Main St Spring Hill Tn 37174
|01/01/2026
|Omg Bikinis
|Cut And Sew Apparel Manuf
|Preakness Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|12/31/2025
|Planet Fitness
|Fitness Gym
|Galleria Blvd Brentwood Tn 37027
|01/01/2026
|Pm Interiors
|Interior Design Services
|Champagne Ct Brentwood Tn 37027
|01/01/2026
|Public Health Microbiology Foundation
|Food Safety Consultation
|Shadow Green Dr 201 Franklin Tn 37064
|01/01/2026
|Rally Point Media Llc
|Media Production
|Tyne Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|01/01/2026
|Realty Corps
|Real Estate Sales And Pro
|Hospitality Dr 113 Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|Relief Pointe Massage Therapy
|Massage Therapy
|Church St E Brentwood Tn 37027
|12/31/2025
|Rosas Handy Pro 7
|Hardscape Landscape Const
|Westminster Dr Apt B Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|S + S Collected Home
|Retail Sales
|Gates Mill Ridge Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|01/05/2026
|Seaman Custom Builds Llc
|[email protected]
|Carden Dr Franklin Tn 37069
|01/01/2026
|Skylight Windows Doors Roofing
|Residential Window Door R
|Hilldale Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|12/19/2025
|Smith Plumbing
|Plumbing
|Old Carters Creek Pike Franklin Tn 37064
|01/01/2026
|Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets
|Food Truck/Selling Food P
|Thrushgill Ln Apt 10106 Franklin Tn 37067
|01/01/2026
|The Franklin House
|Short Term Rental
|Natchez St Franklin Tn 37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter