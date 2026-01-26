Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 26, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 19-26, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 01/19/2026 Paradise Health Preventive & Wellness Hea Moores Lane Suite 104 Brentwood TN 37027 01/21/2026 On The Mark Custom Carpentry & Home Improvements Home Improvements Essex Ct Franklin TN 37067 01/20/2026 Mary Caroline Sellers Keithline Tax Preparation English Ivey Pass Fairview TN 37062 01/22/2026 Goldline Roofing LLC Roofing Shade Tree Lane Franklin TN 37064 01/19/2026 Floyd's 99 Barbershop Barbering & Hair Services Nolensville Rd Ste 703 Nolensville TN 37135 01/20/2026 Admiral's Sauce Company Hot Sauce Bbq Sauce Rub Triple Crown Ln Fairview TN 37062 01/22/2026 10-8 Turf And Handyman Services Lawn Care / Handyman Serv Esplanade Dr Nolensville TN 37135

