Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 26, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 19-26, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|01/19/2026
|Paradise Health
|Preventive & Wellness Hea
|Moores Lane Suite 104 Brentwood TN 37027
|01/21/2026
|On The Mark Custom Carpentry & Home Improvements
|Home Improvements
|Essex Ct Franklin TN 37067
|01/20/2026
|Mary Caroline Sellers Keithline
|Tax Preparation
|English Ivey Pass Fairview TN 37062
|01/22/2026
|Goldline Roofing LLC
|Roofing
|Shade Tree Lane Franklin TN 37064
|01/19/2026
|Floyd's 99 Barbershop
|Barbering & Hair Services
|Nolensville Rd Ste 703 Nolensville TN 37135
|01/20/2026
|Admiral's Sauce Company
|Hot Sauce Bbq Sauce Rub
|Triple Crown Ln Fairview TN 37062
|01/22/2026
|10-8 Turf And Handyman Services
|Lawn Care / Handyman Serv
|Esplanade Dr Nolensville TN 37135
