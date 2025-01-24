Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 24, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 17-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Name Product Address 1/23/2025 5 Bravo Consruction Company Llc Construction Carthage Hwy Lebanon Tn 1/20/2025 Brookwood Bretagne Short Term Vacation Rental Brookwood Ave Franklin Tn 1/24/2025 Emcea Blending Llc Restauranrt Wall St Spring Hill Tn 1/23/2025 Franzi's Jewellery Selling Handmade Jewellery Gillespie Drive Apt Franklin Tn 1/21/2025 Genie Elite Concierge / Handyman Christine Lane Spring Hill Tn 1/17/2025 Ice Solutions Llc Sales & Rentals Of Ice Machines Plymouth Dr Brentwood Tn 1/23/2025 Israel Beltran Gallegos Landscape Edgewood Blvd Apt #a Franklin Tn 1/23/2025 Nashville Kolache Company Baking Overcheck Lane Brentwood Tn 1/21/2025 Orion Homes Construction Seaboard Lane Ste Franklin Tn 1/20/2025 Studio Jo Hair Services Mallory Ln Brentwood Tn 1/21/2025 The Gentry Barber Co Barbering Mallory Lane Ste Franklin Tn 1/22/2025 The Shade Studio Selling/installing Window Treatments Conar St Franklin Tn 1/20/2025 The Ups Store 8018 Pack And Ship Store Carothers Parkway Franklin Tn 1/21/2025 Triple J Disposal Garbage Service Perkins Rd Thompsons Station Tn

