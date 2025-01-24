Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 24, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 17-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
1/23/20255 Bravo Consruction Company LlcConstructionCarthage Hwy Lebanon Tn
1/20/2025Brookwood BretagneShort Term Vacation RentalBrookwood Ave Franklin Tn
1/24/2025Emcea Blending LlcRestauranrtWall St Spring Hill Tn
1/23/2025Franzi's JewellerySelling Handmade JewelleryGillespie Drive Apt Franklin Tn
1/21/2025Genie EliteConcierge / HandymanChristine Lane Spring Hill Tn
1/17/2025Ice Solutions LlcSales & Rentals Of Ice MachinesPlymouth Dr Brentwood Tn
1/23/2025Israel Beltran GallegosLandscapeEdgewood Blvd Apt #a Franklin Tn
1/23/2025Nashville Kolache CompanyBakingOvercheck Lane Brentwood Tn
1/21/2025Orion HomesConstructionSeaboard Lane Ste Franklin Tn
1/20/2025Studio JoHair ServicesMallory Ln Brentwood Tn
1/21/2025The Gentry Barber CoBarberingMallory Lane Ste Franklin Tn
1/22/2025The Shade StudioSelling/installing Window TreatmentsConar St Franklin Tn
1/20/2025The Ups Store 8018Pack And Ship StoreCarothers Parkway Franklin Tn
1/21/2025Triple J DisposalGarbage ServicePerkins Rd Thompsons Station Tn
