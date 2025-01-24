Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 24, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 17-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|1/23/2025
|5 Bravo Consruction Company Llc
|Construction
|Carthage Hwy Lebanon Tn
|1/20/2025
|Brookwood Bretagne
|Short Term Vacation Rental
|Brookwood Ave Franklin Tn
|1/24/2025
|Emcea Blending Llc
|Restauranrt
|Wall St Spring Hill Tn
|1/23/2025
|Franzi's Jewellery
|Selling Handmade Jewellery
|Gillespie Drive Apt Franklin Tn
|1/21/2025
|Genie Elite
|Concierge / Handyman
|Christine Lane Spring Hill Tn
|1/17/2025
|Ice Solutions Llc
|Sales & Rentals Of Ice Machines
|Plymouth Dr Brentwood Tn
|1/23/2025
|Israel Beltran Gallegos
|Landscape
|Edgewood Blvd Apt #a Franklin Tn
|1/23/2025
|Nashville Kolache Company
|Baking
|Overcheck Lane Brentwood Tn
|1/21/2025
|Orion Homes
|Construction
|Seaboard Lane Ste Franklin Tn
|1/20/2025
|Studio Jo
|Hair Services
|Mallory Ln Brentwood Tn
|1/21/2025
|The Gentry Barber Co
|Barbering
|Mallory Lane Ste Franklin Tn
|1/22/2025
|The Shade Studio
|Selling/installing Window Treatments
|Conar St Franklin Tn
|1/20/2025
|The Ups Store 8018
|Pack And Ship Store
|Carothers Parkway Franklin Tn
|1/21/2025
|Triple J Disposal
|Garbage Service
|Perkins Rd Thompsons Station Tn
