Williamson County New Business Licenses for February 2, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 20 through February 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|1/23/2024
|A-jak Handy Work
|Handyman Service
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|2/1/2024
|Accounting Payroll & Taxes Inc
|Accounting Services
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|1/30/2024
|Acme Armi, Llc
|Firearm Sales
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/29/2024
|Bren Boutique
|Apparel Sales
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|2/1/2024
|Bubbles And Bangs
|Hair Salon
|Franklin Tn 37067
|2/2/2024
|Bullseye Custom Goods
|Custom Gifts And Apparel
|Fairview Tn 37062
|1/22/2024
|Eagle Timber Framing
|Construction
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|1/21/2024
|Harvest River Construction
|Construction
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|1/24/2024
|Haven Beauty
|Hair Stylist
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/24/2024
|Haven Beauty Of Franklin
|Hair Stylist
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/24/2024
|Helping Hands Home Services
|Renovations
|Franklin Tn 37064
|2/1/2024
|Ink Angel Studios, Llc
|Tatoo Artist
|Fairview Tn 37062
|2/1/2024
|Jerky Boys
|Selling Jerky
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|2/1/2024
|Joshua Lamie
|Air Bnb
|Fairview Tn 37062
|1/22/2024
|Journey Design Company
|General Contractor
|Old Hickory Tn 37138
|1/29/2024
|Jrm Services Llc
|Consulting
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/29/2024
|Kate Styles Franklin
|Hair Services
|Franklin Tn 37064
|2/1/2024
|Klapson Enterprises Llc
|Handyman
|Franklin Tn 37069
|2/1/2024
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|Restaruant
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|2/1/2024
|Living Color Painting
|Painting
|Franklin Tn 37067
|1/22/2024
|Medina C Llc
|Sales
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|2/1/2024
|Michelle Bonner
|Courier
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/22/2024
|Nailology Nail Lounge
|Nail Salon
|Franklin Tn 37069
|1/26/2024
|New Day Design And Construction
|Drafting And Architectural Design
|Fairview Tn 37062
|1/24/2024
|New Era Graphic Advertising
|Graphic Advertising
|Franklin Tn 37069
|1/25/2024
|Olive Branch Beauty Llc
|Hair Stylist
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/30/2024
|Olive Hair And Beauty Llc
|Hair Services
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|2/1/2024
|Persis Indian Grill
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/24/2024
|Refuge Salon & Co
|Hair Services
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/24/2024
|Refuge Salon Of Franklin
|Hair Stylist
|Franklin Tn 37064
|2/1/2024
|Rush Holding Llc`
|Home Based Business
|Franklin Tn 37064
|2/1/2024
|Southern Manor
|Sales Of Gifts And Home Decor
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/29/2024
|The Grace Collective
|Hair Salon
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|2/1/2024
|The Inside Story Llc
|Marketing
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/25/2024
|Total Transport
|Transportation
|Franklin Tn 37064
|1/25/2024
|Truth Hope Grace
|Coaching
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|1/22/2024
|Zinah's Beauty Salon Llc
|Hair Salon
|Spring Hill Tn 37174