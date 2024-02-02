Williamson County New Business Licenses for February 2, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 20 through February 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 1/23/2024 A-jak Handy Work Handyman Service Spring Hill Tn 37174 2/1/2024 Accounting Payroll & Taxes Inc Accounting Services Spring Hill Tn 37174 1/30/2024 Acme Armi, Llc Firearm Sales Franklin Tn 37067 1/29/2024 Bren Boutique Apparel Sales Spring Hill Tn 37174 2/1/2024 Bubbles And Bangs Hair Salon Franklin Tn 37067 2/2/2024 Bullseye Custom Goods Custom Gifts And Apparel Fairview Tn 37062 1/22/2024 Eagle Timber Framing Construction Nolensville Tn 37135 1/21/2024 Harvest River Construction Construction Brentwood Tn 37027 1/24/2024 Haven Beauty Hair Stylist Franklin Tn 37064 1/24/2024 Haven Beauty Of Franklin Hair Stylist Franklin Tn 37064 1/24/2024 Helping Hands Home Services Renovations Franklin Tn 37064 2/1/2024 Ink Angel Studios, Llc Tatoo Artist Fairview Tn 37062 2/1/2024 Jerky Boys Selling Jerky Spring Hill Tn 37174 2/1/2024 Joshua Lamie Air Bnb Fairview Tn 37062 1/22/2024 Journey Design Company General Contractor Old Hickory Tn 37138 1/29/2024 Jrm Services Llc Consulting Franklin Tn 37064 1/29/2024 Kate Styles Franklin Hair Services Franklin Tn 37064 2/1/2024 Klapson Enterprises Llc Handyman Franklin Tn 37069 2/1/2024 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Restaruant Brentwood Tn 37027 2/1/2024 Living Color Painting Painting Franklin Tn 37067 1/22/2024 Medina C Llc Sales Brentwood Tn 37027 2/1/2024 Michelle Bonner Courier Franklin Tn 37064 1/22/2024 Nailology Nail Lounge Nail Salon Franklin Tn 37069 1/26/2024 New Day Design And Construction Drafting And Architectural Design Fairview Tn 37062 1/24/2024 New Era Graphic Advertising Graphic Advertising Franklin Tn 37069 1/25/2024 Olive Branch Beauty Llc Hair Stylist Franklin Tn 37064 1/30/2024 Olive Hair And Beauty Llc Hair Services Spring Hill Tn 37174 2/1/2024 Persis Indian Grill Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 1/24/2024 Refuge Salon & Co Hair Services Franklin Tn 37064 1/24/2024 Refuge Salon Of Franklin Hair Stylist Franklin Tn 37064 2/1/2024 Rush Holding Llc` Home Based Business Franklin Tn 37064 2/1/2024 Southern Manor Sales Of Gifts And Home Decor Franklin Tn 37064 1/29/2024 The Grace Collective Hair Salon Nolensville Tn 37135 2/1/2024 The Inside Story Llc Marketing Franklin Tn 37064 1/25/2024 Total Transport Transportation Franklin Tn 37064 1/25/2024 Truth Hope Grace Coaching Thompsons Station Tn 37179 1/22/2024 Zinah's Beauty Salon Llc Hair Salon Spring Hill Tn 37174