Williamson County New Business Licenses for February 2, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 20 through February 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
1/23/2024A-jak Handy WorkHandyman ServiceSpring Hill Tn 37174
2/1/2024Accounting Payroll & Taxes IncAccounting ServicesSpring Hill Tn 37174
1/30/2024Acme Armi, LlcFirearm SalesFranklin Tn 37067
1/29/2024Bren BoutiqueApparel SalesSpring Hill Tn 37174
2/1/2024Bubbles And BangsHair SalonFranklin Tn 37067
2/2/2024Bullseye Custom GoodsCustom Gifts And ApparelFairview Tn 37062
1/22/2024Eagle Timber FramingConstructionNolensville Tn 37135
1/21/2024Harvest River ConstructionConstructionBrentwood Tn 37027
1/24/2024Haven BeautyHair StylistFranklin Tn 37064
1/24/2024Haven Beauty Of FranklinHair StylistFranklin Tn 37064
1/24/2024Helping Hands Home ServicesRenovationsFranklin Tn 37064
2/1/2024Ink Angel Studios, LlcTatoo ArtistFairview Tn 37062
2/1/2024Jerky BoysSelling JerkySpring Hill Tn 37174
2/1/2024Joshua LamieAir BnbFairview Tn 37062
1/22/2024Journey Design CompanyGeneral ContractorOld Hickory Tn 37138
1/29/2024Jrm Services LlcConsultingFranklin Tn 37064
1/29/2024Kate Styles FranklinHair ServicesFranklin Tn 37064
2/1/2024Klapson Enterprises LlcHandymanFranklin Tn 37069
2/1/2024Lemongrass Sushi & ThaiRestaruantBrentwood Tn 37027
2/1/2024Living Color PaintingPaintingFranklin Tn 37067
1/22/2024Medina C LlcSalesBrentwood Tn 37027
2/1/2024Michelle BonnerCourierFranklin Tn 37064
1/22/2024Nailology Nail LoungeNail SalonFranklin Tn 37069
1/26/2024New Day Design And ConstructionDrafting And Architectural DesignFairview Tn 37062
1/24/2024New Era Graphic AdvertisingGraphic AdvertisingFranklin Tn 37069
1/25/2024Olive Branch Beauty LlcHair StylistFranklin Tn 37064
1/30/2024Olive Hair And Beauty LlcHair ServicesSpring Hill Tn 37174
2/1/2024Persis Indian GrillRestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
1/24/2024Refuge Salon & CoHair ServicesFranklin Tn 37064
1/24/2024Refuge Salon Of FranklinHair StylistFranklin Tn 37064
2/1/2024Rush Holding Llc`Home Based BusinessFranklin Tn 37064
2/1/2024Southern ManorSales Of Gifts And Home DecorFranklin Tn 37064
1/29/2024The Grace CollectiveHair SalonNolensville Tn 37135
2/1/2024The Inside Story LlcMarketingFranklin Tn 37064
1/25/2024Total TransportTransportationFranklin Tn 37064
1/25/2024Truth Hope GraceCoachingThompsons Station Tn 37179
1/22/2024Zinah's Beauty Salon LlcHair SalonSpring Hill Tn 37174
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here