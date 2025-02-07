Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 7, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 24 to February 7, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|1/29/2025
|Adam Scully Construction Llc
|Construction
|B East Bend Dr Nashville Tn
|2/6/2025
|Alchemy Hair Lounge
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Lane Ste S Brentwood Tn
|2/5/2025
|All American Mechanic
|Mobile Mechanic
|Deer Ridge Rd Fairview Tn
|2/1/2025
|Battle Ridge Airsoft Llc
|Retail Sales/sporting Goods/arena
|Horton Hwy College Grove Tn
|1/28/2025
|Bezati Holding Llc
|Watch Sales
|Glasgow Pl Brentwood Tn
|1/30/2025
|Brentwood Pressure Washing Pros
|Pressure Washing
|Greypointe Dr Brentwood Tn
|2/1/2025
|Chick-fil-a Inc
|Quick Service Restaurant
|Galleria Blvd Ste Franklin Tn
|1/27/2025
|Delta Consulting
|Marketing Consulting
|Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station Tn
|2/1/2025
|Dh Construction, Llc
|Construction
|Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood Tn
|1/24/2025
|Emcea Blending Llc
|Restauranrt
|Wall St Spring Hill Tn
|2/6/2025
|Equipment And Tool Rental
|Erquipment Sales And Repairs
|Lakeview Dr Franklin Tn
|1/28/2025
|Eric Lynch Dba 3de Tehnologies
|Design And Consulting Software
|Finnhorse Lane Franklin Tn
|1/30/2025
|Everbee Cosmetics Llc
|Cosmetic Tattooing
|Cool Springs Blvd # Franklin Tn
|2/1/2025
|Fozzys Bar & Grill
|Restaurant
|a Frazier Dr Ste Franklin Tn
|2/5/2025
|Hollow Owl Bbq
|Food
|Owl Hollow Rd Franklin Tn
|1/29/2025
|Hollywood Dance Intensive
|Dance Workshops & Education
|Forrest Pk Cir Franklin Tn
|1/24/2025
|Honorable Air Seervices Llc
|Hvac
|Safe Haven Place Spring Hill Tn
|1/30/2025
|Jeff Allen, Marriage And Family Therapy, Pllc
|Counseling
|Riverside Drive Ste Franklin Tn
|1/24/2025
|Just Call Cory Llc
|Home Repairs
|Dortch Ln Nolensville Tn
|2/1/2025
|Kouzna Cafe
|Cafe
|Carothers Pkwy Brentwood Tn
|2/1/2025
|Leipers Fork Distillery, Llc Dba Leiper's Fork Hou
|Distillery, Tasting Room, Food Sales
|Main Street Suite Franklin Tn
|2/4/2025
|Melonis Workroom Llc
|Florist
|Rachel Lane Thompsons Station Tn
|2/1/2025
|Montekristo Llc
|Research Services
|Ayleworth Ln Franklin Tn
|2/1/2025
|Music City Couches Inc Dba Cabinetiq Of Nashville
|Kitchen And Bath Cabinet
|Woodnurn Drove Brentwood Tn
|2/6/2025
|Music City Gems
|Creation Of Jewelry
|Mallard Drive Franklin Tn
|2/3/2025
|Nashrent Properties Llc
|Mobile Home Sales
|Ivycrest Dr Brentwood Tn
|2/4/2025
|Newera Realty Llc
|Real Estate Sales
|Ancient Crest Cr # Franklin Tn
|2/1/2025
|North American Commercial Construction Lp
|Commercial Construction Remodel
|Longpoint Way Franklin Tn
|2/1/2025
|Pagani Of Nashville
|Automotive
|B Alpha Dr Franklin Tn
|2/1/2025
|Posh Llc
|Retail Clothing Store
|Public Square Franklin Tn
|1/25/2025
|Prier Construction, Inc
|General Contractor
|Cahaba River Rd Vestavia Al
|2/1/2025
|Purity First Rest Lllc Dba Pizza Twist
|Full Service Restaurant
|Mallory Ln Ste # Franklin Tn
|1/28/2025
|Rc Solutions
|General Carpentry
|Richvale Dr Fairview Tn
|2/5/2025
|Rhino Missions
|Helping Homeless Veterans
|Centerview Dr Unit Brentwood Tn
|2/6/2025
|Southern Premier Electric
|Electrical Contractor
|Boxley Valley Rd Franklin Tn
|2/1/2025
|Thatch
|Retail Booth At Painted Tree
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn
|1/30/2025
|The Dazzle District, Llc
|Manufacturing, Sales Of Clothing
|Preakness Dr Thompsons Station Tn
|2/1/2025
|The Gilded Comb Hair Lounge
|Hair Salon Suite
|Main Street Unit - Spring Hill Tn
|1/27/2025
|Tr Mechanical
|Heating & Cooling
|Forest Trail Brentwood Tn
|2/4/2025
|Tran Family Inc Dba Noire Nail Bar Meridian
|Nail Bar
|Meridian Blvd Ste Franklin Tn
|2/4/2025
|Vis Inc
|Coaching/skill Development
|Pasquo Rd Nashville Tn
|2/1/2025
|Zmx Inc
|General Contractor
|Gallatin Pike Ste Nashville Tn
