Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 7, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 24 to February 7, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
1/29/2025Adam Scully Construction LlcConstructionB East Bend Dr Nashville Tn
2/6/2025Alchemy Hair LoungeCosmetologyMallory Lane Ste S Brentwood Tn
2/5/2025All American MechanicMobile MechanicDeer Ridge Rd Fairview Tn
2/1/2025Battle Ridge Airsoft LlcRetail Sales/sporting Goods/arenaHorton Hwy College Grove Tn
1/28/2025Bezati Holding LlcWatch SalesGlasgow Pl Brentwood Tn
1/30/2025Brentwood Pressure Washing ProsPressure WashingGreypointe Dr Brentwood Tn
2/1/2025Chick-fil-a IncQuick Service RestaurantGalleria Blvd Ste Franklin Tn
1/27/2025Delta ConsultingMarketing ConsultingRochelle Ave Thompsons Station Tn
2/1/2025Dh Construction, LlcConstructionHolly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood Tn
1/24/2025Emcea Blending LlcRestauranrtWall St Spring Hill Tn
2/6/2025Equipment And Tool RentalErquipment Sales And RepairsLakeview Dr Franklin Tn
1/28/2025Eric Lynch Dba 3de TehnologiesDesign And Consulting SoftwareFinnhorse Lane Franklin Tn
1/30/2025Everbee Cosmetics LlcCosmetic TattooingCool Springs Blvd # Franklin Tn
2/1/2025Fozzys Bar & GrillRestauranta Frazier Dr Ste Franklin Tn
2/5/2025Hollow Owl BbqFoodOwl Hollow Rd Franklin Tn
1/29/2025Hollywood Dance IntensiveDance Workshops & EducationForrest Pk Cir Franklin Tn
1/24/2025Honorable Air Seervices LlcHvacSafe Haven Place Spring Hill Tn
1/30/2025Jeff Allen, Marriage And Family Therapy, PllcCounselingRiverside Drive Ste Franklin Tn
1/24/2025Just Call Cory LlcHome RepairsDortch Ln Nolensville Tn
2/1/2025Kouzna CafeCafeCarothers Pkwy Brentwood Tn
2/1/2025Leipers Fork Distillery, Llc Dba Leiper's Fork HouDistillery, Tasting Room, Food SalesMain Street Suite Franklin Tn
2/4/2025Melonis Workroom LlcFloristRachel Lane Thompsons Station Tn
2/1/2025Montekristo LlcResearch ServicesAyleworth Ln Franklin Tn
2/1/2025Music City Couches Inc Dba Cabinetiq Of NashvilleKitchen And Bath CabinetWoodnurn Drove Brentwood Tn
2/6/2025Music City GemsCreation Of JewelryMallard Drive Franklin Tn
2/3/2025Nashrent Properties LlcMobile Home SalesIvycrest Dr Brentwood Tn
2/4/2025Newera Realty LlcReal Estate SalesAncient Crest Cr # Franklin Tn
2/1/2025North American Commercial Construction LpCommercial Construction RemodelLongpoint Way Franklin Tn
2/1/2025Pagani Of NashvilleAutomotiveB Alpha Dr Franklin Tn
2/1/2025Posh LlcRetail Clothing StorePublic Square Franklin Tn
1/25/2025Prier Construction, IncGeneral ContractorCahaba River Rd Vestavia Al
2/1/2025Purity First Rest Lllc Dba Pizza TwistFull Service RestaurantMallory Ln Ste # Franklin Tn
1/28/2025Rc SolutionsGeneral CarpentryRichvale Dr Fairview Tn
2/5/2025Rhino MissionsHelping Homeless VeteransCenterview Dr Unit Brentwood Tn
2/6/2025Southern Premier ElectricElectrical ContractorBoxley Valley Rd Franklin Tn
2/1/2025ThatchRetail Booth At Painted TreeMurfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn
1/30/2025The Dazzle District, LlcManufacturing, Sales Of ClothingPreakness Dr Thompsons Station Tn
2/1/2025The Gilded Comb Hair LoungeHair Salon SuiteMain Street Unit - Spring Hill Tn
1/27/2025Tr MechanicalHeating & CoolingForest Trail Brentwood Tn
2/4/2025Tran Family Inc Dba Noire Nail Bar MeridianNail BarMeridian Blvd Ste Franklin Tn
2/4/2025Vis IncCoaching/skill DevelopmentPasquo Rd Nashville Tn
2/1/2025Zmx IncGeneral ContractorGallatin Pike Ste Nashville Tn
