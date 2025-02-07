Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 7, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 24 to February 7, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Name Product Address 1/29/2025 Adam Scully Construction Llc Construction B East Bend Dr Nashville Tn 2/6/2025 Alchemy Hair Lounge Cosmetology Mallory Lane Ste S Brentwood Tn 2/5/2025 All American Mechanic Mobile Mechanic Deer Ridge Rd Fairview Tn 2/1/2025 Battle Ridge Airsoft Llc Retail Sales/sporting Goods/arena Horton Hwy College Grove Tn 1/28/2025 Bezati Holding Llc Watch Sales Glasgow Pl Brentwood Tn 1/30/2025 Brentwood Pressure Washing Pros Pressure Washing Greypointe Dr Brentwood Tn 2/1/2025 Chick-fil-a Inc Quick Service Restaurant Galleria Blvd Ste Franklin Tn 1/27/2025 Delta Consulting Marketing Consulting Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station Tn 2/1/2025 Dh Construction, Llc Construction Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood Tn 1/24/2025 Emcea Blending Llc Restauranrt Wall St Spring Hill Tn 2/6/2025 Equipment And Tool Rental Erquipment Sales And Repairs Lakeview Dr Franklin Tn 1/28/2025 Eric Lynch Dba 3de Tehnologies Design And Consulting Software Finnhorse Lane Franklin Tn 1/30/2025 Everbee Cosmetics Llc Cosmetic Tattooing Cool Springs Blvd # Franklin Tn 2/1/2025 Fozzys Bar & Grill Restaurant a Frazier Dr Ste Franklin Tn 2/5/2025 Hollow Owl Bbq Food Owl Hollow Rd Franklin Tn 1/29/2025 Hollywood Dance Intensive Dance Workshops & Education Forrest Pk Cir Franklin Tn 1/24/2025 Honorable Air Seervices Llc Hvac Safe Haven Place Spring Hill Tn 1/30/2025 Jeff Allen, Marriage And Family Therapy, Pllc Counseling Riverside Drive Ste Franklin Tn 1/24/2025 Just Call Cory Llc Home Repairs Dortch Ln Nolensville Tn 2/1/2025 Kouzna Cafe Cafe Carothers Pkwy Brentwood Tn 2/1/2025 Leipers Fork Distillery, Llc Dba Leiper's Fork Hou Distillery, Tasting Room, Food Sales Main Street Suite Franklin Tn 2/4/2025 Melonis Workroom Llc Florist Rachel Lane Thompsons Station Tn 2/1/2025 Montekristo Llc Research Services Ayleworth Ln Franklin Tn 2/1/2025 Music City Couches Inc Dba Cabinetiq Of Nashville Kitchen And Bath Cabinet Woodnurn Drove Brentwood Tn 2/6/2025 Music City Gems Creation Of Jewelry Mallard Drive Franklin Tn 2/3/2025 Nashrent Properties Llc Mobile Home Sales Ivycrest Dr Brentwood Tn 2/4/2025 Newera Realty Llc Real Estate Sales Ancient Crest Cr # Franklin Tn 2/1/2025 North American Commercial Construction Lp Commercial Construction Remodel Longpoint Way Franklin Tn 2/1/2025 Pagani Of Nashville Automotive B Alpha Dr Franklin Tn 2/1/2025 Posh Llc Retail Clothing Store Public Square Franklin Tn 1/25/2025 Prier Construction, Inc General Contractor Cahaba River Rd Vestavia Al 2/1/2025 Purity First Rest Lllc Dba Pizza Twist Full Service Restaurant Mallory Ln Ste # Franklin Tn 1/28/2025 Rc Solutions General Carpentry Richvale Dr Fairview Tn 2/5/2025 Rhino Missions Helping Homeless Veterans Centerview Dr Unit Brentwood Tn 2/6/2025 Southern Premier Electric Electrical Contractor Boxley Valley Rd Franklin Tn 2/1/2025 Thatch Retail Booth At Painted Tree Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 1/30/2025 The Dazzle District, Llc Manufacturing, Sales Of Clothing Preakness Dr Thompsons Station Tn 2/1/2025 The Gilded Comb Hair Lounge Hair Salon Suite Main Street Unit - Spring Hill Tn 1/27/2025 Tr Mechanical Heating & Cooling Forest Trail Brentwood Tn 2/4/2025 Tran Family Inc Dba Noire Nail Bar Meridian Nail Bar Meridian Blvd Ste Franklin Tn 2/4/2025 Vis Inc Coaching/skill Development Pasquo Rd Nashville Tn 2/1/2025 Zmx Inc General Contractor Gallatin Pike Ste Nashville Tn

