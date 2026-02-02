Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 2, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 26 to February 2, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|02/01/2026
|Abundant Life Recovery Llc
|Sober Living Home
|Geneva Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|02/01/2026
|Autumn's Donuts
|Wholesale Donuts
|Violet Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|02/01/2026
|Chick Fil A
|Restaurant
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|02/01/2026
|Chief And Honey's Scoops Sweets & Gifts
|Ice Cream Shop
|Branford Pl Ste 102 Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|02/01/2026
|Croy Capital
|Realestate Brokerage And
|Lysander Ln Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/01/2026
|House Love Llc
|Home Maintenance Home De
|Cotton Ln Franklin Tn 37069
|02/01/2026
|Jeff's Bagel Run
|Bakery Selling Scratch Ma
|Nolensville Rd Ste 301 Nolensville Tn 37135
|02/02/2026
|Lash Haus Aesthetics
|Lashes & Aesthetics
|East Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/01/2026
|Liberty Music Academy Inc
|Music Instruction
|Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
|02/02/2026
|Liz & Co.
|Aesthetics Personal Servi
|E Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/01/2026
|Michelle Kynard Hair
|Hair Stylist
|Nolensville Rd #2a Studio 200 Nolensville Tn 37135
|01/29/2026
|Ponce Landscaping Services Llc
|Landscaping & Yard Mainte
|Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville Tn 37135
|02/01/2026
|Premier Plumbing And Septic Solutions Llc
|Plumbing And Septic Syste
|Dunbrooke Ct Franklin Tn 37064
|01/28/2026
|Rise Women Society Llc
|Home Based Networking Gro
|Safe Haven Pl Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/01/2026
|Shakti Chirporactic Llc
|Health And Wellness Merch
|Mallory Ln Ste 200 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/01/2026
|Tending The Soul
|Art/bakes Goods/floral
|Buckhorn Ct Fairview Tn 37062
|02/01/2026
|The Whiskey Wonderland
|Liquor Store
|Hillsboro Rd Suite 327 Franklin Tn 37064
