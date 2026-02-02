Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 2, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 26 to February 2, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
02/01/2026Abundant Life Recovery LlcSober Living HomeGeneva Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
02/01/2026Autumn's DonutsWholesale DonutsViolet Dr Franklin Tn 37067
02/01/2026Chick Fil ARestaurantMurfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
02/01/2026Chief And Honey's Scoops Sweets & GiftsIce Cream ShopBranford Pl Ste 102 Thompsons Station Tn 37179
02/01/2026Croy CapitalRealestate Brokerage AndLysander Ln Brentwood Tn 37027
02/01/2026House Love LlcHome Maintenance Home DeCotton Ln Franklin Tn 37069
02/01/2026Jeff's Bagel RunBakery Selling Scratch MaNolensville Rd Ste 301 Nolensville Tn 37135
02/02/2026Lash Haus AestheticsLashes & AestheticsEast Main St Franklin Tn 37064
02/01/2026Liberty Music Academy IncMusic InstructionNolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
02/02/2026Liz & Co.Aesthetics Personal ServiE Main St Franklin Tn 37064
02/01/2026Michelle Kynard HairHair StylistNolensville Rd #2a Studio 200 Nolensville Tn 37135
01/29/2026Ponce Landscaping Services LlcLandscaping & Yard MainteStonebrook Blvd Nolensville Tn 37135
02/01/2026Premier Plumbing And Septic Solutions LlcPlumbing And Septic SysteDunbrooke Ct Franklin Tn 37064
01/28/2026Rise Women Society LlcHome Based Networking GroSafe Haven Pl Spring Hill Tn 37174
02/01/2026Shakti Chirporactic LlcHealth And Wellness MerchMallory Ln Ste 200 Franklin Tn 37067
02/01/2026Tending The SoulArt/bakes Goods/floralBuckhorn Ct Fairview Tn 37062
02/01/2026The Whiskey WonderlandLiquor StoreHillsboro Rd Suite 327 Franklin Tn 37064
