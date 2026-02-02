Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 2, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 26 to February 2, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 02/01/2026 Abundant Life Recovery Llc Sober Living Home Geneva Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179 02/01/2026 Autumn's Donuts Wholesale Donuts Violet Dr Franklin Tn 37067 02/01/2026 Chick Fil A Restaurant Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064 02/01/2026 Chief And Honey's Scoops Sweets & Gifts Ice Cream Shop Branford Pl Ste 102 Thompsons Station Tn 37179 02/01/2026 Croy Capital Realestate Brokerage And Lysander Ln Brentwood Tn 37027 02/01/2026 House Love Llc Home Maintenance Home De Cotton Ln Franklin Tn 37069 02/01/2026 Jeff's Bagel Run Bakery Selling Scratch Ma Nolensville Rd Ste 301 Nolensville Tn 37135 02/02/2026 Lash Haus Aesthetics Lashes & Aesthetics East Main St Franklin Tn 37064 02/01/2026 Liberty Music Academy Inc Music Instruction Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135 02/02/2026 Liz & Co. Aesthetics Personal Servi E Main St Franklin Tn 37064 02/01/2026 Michelle Kynard Hair Hair Stylist Nolensville Rd #2a Studio 200 Nolensville Tn 37135 01/29/2026 Ponce Landscaping Services Llc Landscaping & Yard Mainte Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville Tn 37135 02/01/2026 Premier Plumbing And Septic Solutions Llc Plumbing And Septic Syste Dunbrooke Ct Franklin Tn 37064 01/28/2026 Rise Women Society Llc Home Based Networking Gro Safe Haven Pl Spring Hill Tn 37174 02/01/2026 Shakti Chirporactic Llc Health And Wellness Merch Mallory Ln Ste 200 Franklin Tn 37067 02/01/2026 Tending The Soul Art/bakes Goods/floral Buckhorn Ct Fairview Tn 37062 02/01/2026 The Whiskey Wonderland Liquor Store Hillsboro Rd Suite 327 Franklin Tn 37064

