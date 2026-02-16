Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 16, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 2-16, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|02/06/2026
|2 Dogs Coffee Llc
|Coffee Cart
|Nickelby Pl Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|02/09/2026
|Angela Francis Interiors Llc
|Interior Design Resale Of
|Bridge St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/09/2026
|Aureum Solutions Llc
|Healthcare Consulting And
|Beauchamp Cir Franklin Tn 37067
|02/04/2026
|Bonne Mere
|Wholesale And Retail Cloth
|Dickinson Ln Franklin Tn 37069
|02/05/2026
|Empress Studio Llc
|Beauty Salon
|Autumn Springs Ct #19 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/09/2026
|Equipped Transitions
|Professional Educational C
|Commonwealth Dr Apt 1013 Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/15/2026
|Firehouse Pressure Washing
|Pressure Washing
|Walden Creek Trce Ste 151A Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/02/2026
|Force Cares Foundation
|Non-Profit Organization
|Aspen Grove Dr Apt 247 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Nails And Spa
|Nail Salon
|Mallory Ln Ste 115 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/11/2026
|Grace Note Construction Llc
|Remodeling And Renovations
|Truman Rd E Franklin Tn 37064
|02/12/2026
|Ha & G Mobile Services
|Janitorial Service
|Union Valley Rd Fairview Tn 37062
|02/15/2026
|Horizon Airscape
|Photography And Videograph
|Round Hill Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/11/2026
|Hyperbaric House & Wellness Llc
|Hypperbaric And Wellness
|Wilson Pike Cr Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/15/2026
|I Fix And Repair
|Cell Phone Repair Store
|Mallory Ln Ste 150 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/09/2026
|Jeffrey T. Lassiter Dba Clever Dummy Products
|Online Sales/ Retail
|Cobblestone Ct Nolensville Tn 37135
|02/04/2026
|Junk Jackers
|Junk Removal
|Sullivan Rd Fairview Tn 37062
|02/07/2026
|Laney Beth
|Beauty Salon/Esthetician
|Mallory Ln Ste 154 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/02/2026
|Lash Haus Aesthetics
|Lashes & Aesthetics
|East Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/02/2026
|Liz & Co. Aesthetics
|Personal Services
|E Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/16/2026
|Meg's Beachy Hair
|Hair Styling
|Holiday Ct 103 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/04/2026
|Moody Signature
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/03/2026
|Mt Land Services
|Landscaping Services
|Sonoma Trce Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/13/2026
|Nicole Virginia Healey
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln 120 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/05/2026
|Signature Leadership Group Llc
|Mobile Notary & Loan Sign
|Westerham Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|02/02/2026
|Stacey Landscape Management Llc
|Landscape Services
|Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview Tn 37062
|02/15/2026
|Steepl
|Talent Management
|Crescent Center Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|02/02/2026
|Swpp Management Llc
|Erosion Control
|Malachi Ln Arrington Tn 37014
|02/15/2026
|Taqueria Don Carbon Express
|Food Truck
|Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
|02/11/2026
|The Hedge Hog
|Hedge Trimming/Yard Work
|Portview Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/09/2026
|Torilouhue
|Chemical/Physical Hair Ser
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
