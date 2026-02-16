Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 16, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 2-16, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
02/06/20262 Dogs Coffee LlcCoffee CartNickelby Pl Thompsons Station Tn 37179
02/09/2026Angela Francis Interiors LlcInterior Design Resale OfBridge St Franklin Tn 37064
02/09/2026Aureum Solutions LlcHealthcare Consulting AndBeauchamp Cir Franklin Tn 37067
02/04/2026Bonne MereWholesale And Retail ClothDickinson Ln Franklin Tn 37069
02/05/2026Empress Studio LlcBeauty SalonAutumn Springs Ct #19 Franklin Tn 37067
02/09/2026Equipped TransitionsProfessional Educational CCommonwealth Dr Apt 1013 Spring Hill Tn 37174
02/15/2026Firehouse Pressure WashingPressure WashingWalden Creek Trce Ste 151A Spring Hill Tn 37174
02/02/2026Force Cares FoundationNon-Profit OrganizationAspen Grove Dr Apt 247 Franklin Tn 37067
02/09/2026Franklin Nails And SpaNail SalonMallory Ln Ste 115 Franklin Tn 37067
02/11/2026Grace Note Construction LlcRemodeling And RenovationsTruman Rd E Franklin Tn 37064
02/12/2026Ha & G Mobile ServicesJanitorial ServiceUnion Valley Rd Fairview Tn 37062
02/15/2026Horizon AirscapePhotography And VideographRound Hill Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174
02/11/2026Hyperbaric House & Wellness LlcHypperbaric And WellnessWilson Pike Cr Brentwood Tn 37027
02/15/2026I Fix And RepairCell Phone Repair StoreMallory Ln Ste 150 Franklin Tn 37067
02/09/2026Jeffrey T. Lassiter Dba Clever Dummy ProductsOnline Sales/ RetailCobblestone Ct Nolensville Tn 37135
02/04/2026Junk JackersJunk RemovalSullivan Rd Fairview Tn 37062
02/07/2026Laney BethBeauty Salon/EstheticianMallory Ln Ste 154 Franklin Tn 37067
02/02/2026Lash Haus AestheticsLashes & AestheticsEast Main St Franklin Tn 37064
02/02/2026Liz & Co. AestheticsPersonal ServicesE Main St Franklin Tn 37064
02/16/2026Meg's Beachy HairHair StylingHoliday Ct 103 Franklin Tn 37067
02/04/2026Moody SignatureCosmetologyMallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
02/03/2026Mt Land ServicesLandscaping ServicesSonoma Trce Brentwood Tn 37027
02/13/2026Nicole Virginia HealeyCosmetologyMallory Ln 120 Franklin Tn 37067
02/05/2026Signature Leadership Group LlcMobile Notary & Loan SignWesterham Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179
02/02/2026Stacey Landscape Management LlcLandscape ServicesForrest Glenn Rd Fairview Tn 37062
02/15/2026SteeplTalent ManagementCrescent Center Dr Franklin Tn 37067
02/02/2026Swpp Management LlcErosion ControlMalachi Ln Arrington Tn 37014
02/15/2026Taqueria Don Carbon ExpressFood TruckColumbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
02/11/2026The Hedge HogHedge Trimming/Yard WorkPortview Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
02/09/2026TorilouhueChemical/Physical Hair SerMurfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
