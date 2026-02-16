Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 16, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 2-16, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 02/06/2026 2 Dogs Coffee Llc Coffee Cart Nickelby Pl Thompsons Station Tn 37179 02/09/2026 Angela Francis Interiors Llc Interior Design Resale Of Bridge St Franklin Tn 37064 02/09/2026 Aureum Solutions Llc Healthcare Consulting And Beauchamp Cir Franklin Tn 37067 02/04/2026 Bonne Mere Wholesale And Retail Cloth Dickinson Ln Franklin Tn 37069 02/05/2026 Empress Studio Llc Beauty Salon Autumn Springs Ct #19 Franklin Tn 37067 02/09/2026 Equipped Transitions Professional Educational C Commonwealth Dr Apt 1013 Spring Hill Tn 37174 02/15/2026 Firehouse Pressure Washing Pressure Washing Walden Creek Trce Ste 151A Spring Hill Tn 37174 02/02/2026 Force Cares Foundation Non-Profit Organization Aspen Grove Dr Apt 247 Franklin Tn 37067 02/09/2026 Franklin Nails And Spa Nail Salon Mallory Ln Ste 115 Franklin Tn 37067 02/11/2026 Grace Note Construction Llc Remodeling And Renovations Truman Rd E Franklin Tn 37064 02/12/2026 Ha & G Mobile Services Janitorial Service Union Valley Rd Fairview Tn 37062 02/15/2026 Horizon Airscape Photography And Videograph Round Hill Ln Spring Hill Tn 37174 02/11/2026 Hyperbaric House & Wellness Llc Hypperbaric And Wellness Wilson Pike Cr Brentwood Tn 37027 02/15/2026 I Fix And Repair Cell Phone Repair Store Mallory Ln Ste 150 Franklin Tn 37067 02/09/2026 Jeffrey T. Lassiter Dba Clever Dummy Products Online Sales/ Retail Cobblestone Ct Nolensville Tn 37135 02/04/2026 Junk Jackers Junk Removal Sullivan Rd Fairview Tn 37062 02/07/2026 Laney Beth Beauty Salon/Esthetician Mallory Ln Ste 154 Franklin Tn 37067 02/02/2026 Lash Haus Aesthetics Lashes & Aesthetics East Main St Franklin Tn 37064 02/02/2026 Liz & Co. Aesthetics Personal Services E Main St Franklin Tn 37064 02/16/2026 Meg's Beachy Hair Hair Styling Holiday Ct 103 Franklin Tn 37067 02/04/2026 Moody Signature Cosmetology Mallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027 02/03/2026 Mt Land Services Landscaping Services Sonoma Trce Brentwood Tn 37027 02/13/2026 Nicole Virginia Healey Cosmetology Mallory Ln 120 Franklin Tn 37067 02/05/2026 Signature Leadership Group Llc Mobile Notary & Loan Sign Westerham Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179 02/02/2026 Stacey Landscape Management Llc Landscape Services Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview Tn 37062 02/15/2026 Steepl Talent Management Crescent Center Dr Franklin Tn 37067 02/02/2026 Swpp Management Llc Erosion Control Malachi Ln Arrington Tn 37014 02/15/2026 Taqueria Don Carbon Express Food Truck Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064 02/11/2026 The Hedge Hog Hedge Trimming/Yard Work Portview Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174 02/09/2026 Torilouhue Chemical/Physical Hair Ser Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email