Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 10, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 2-10, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
02/06/20262 Dogs Coffee LlcCoffee CartNickelby Pl Thompsons Station Tn 37179
02/04/2026Bonne MereWholesale And Retail CloDickinson Ln Franklin Tn 37069
02/05/2026Empress Studio LlcBeauty SalonAutumn Springs Ct #19 Franklin Tn 37067
02/09/2026Equipped TransitionsProfessional EducationalCommonwealth Dr Apt 1013 Spring Hill Tn 37174
02/02/2026Force Cares FoundationNon-Profit OrganizationAspen Grove Dr Apt 247 Franklin Tn 37067
02/04/2026Junk JackersJunk RemovalSullivan Rd Fairview Tn 37062
02/07/2026Laney Beth BeautySalon/EstheticianMallory Ln Ste 154 Franklin Tn 37067
02/02/2026Lash Haus AestheticsLashes & AestheticsEast Main St Franklin Tn 37064
02/02/2026Liz & Co.Aesthetics Personal ServE Main St Franklin Tn 37064
02/04/2026Moody SignatureCosmetologyMallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
02/05/2026Signature Leadership Group LlcMobile Notary & Loan SigWesterham Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179
02/02/2026Stacey Landscape Management LlcLandscape ServicesForrest Glenn Rd Fairview Tn 37062
02/02/2026Swpp Management LlcErosion ControlMalachi Ln Arrington Tn 37014
02/09/2026TorilouhueChemical/Physical Hair SMurfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
