Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 10, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 2-10, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|02/06/2026
|2 Dogs Coffee Llc
|Coffee Cart
|Nickelby Pl Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|02/04/2026
|Bonne Mere
|Wholesale And Retail Clo
|Dickinson Ln Franklin Tn 37069
|02/05/2026
|Empress Studio Llc
|Beauty Salon
|Autumn Springs Ct #19 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/09/2026
|Equipped Transitions
|Professional Educational
|Commonwealth Dr Apt 1013 Spring Hill Tn 37174
|02/02/2026
|Force Cares Foundation
|Non-Profit Organization
|Aspen Grove Dr Apt 247 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/04/2026
|Junk Jackers
|Junk Removal
|Sullivan Rd Fairview Tn 37062
|02/07/2026
|Laney Beth Beauty
|Salon/Esthetician
|Mallory Ln Ste 154 Franklin Tn 37067
|02/02/2026
|Lash Haus Aesthetics
|Lashes & Aesthetics
|East Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/02/2026
|Liz & Co.
|Aesthetics Personal Serv
|E Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|02/04/2026
|Moody Signature
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
|02/05/2026
|Signature Leadership Group Llc
|Mobile Notary & Loan Sig
|Westerham Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|02/02/2026
|Stacey Landscape Management Llc
|Landscape Services
|Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview Tn 37062
|02/02/2026
|Swpp Management Llc
|Erosion Control
|Malachi Ln Arrington Tn 37014
|02/09/2026
|Torilouhue
|Chemical/Physical Hair S
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 37064
