Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 2, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 22 to December 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Name Product Address 12/1/2024 Aubrey's Spring Hill Restaurant Miles Johnson Parkway Spring Hill Tn 12/1/2024 Audrey's Aesthetics Aesthetics Services Moores Ln # Brentwood Tn 11/26/2024 Bad Dog Bistro Manufacturing Dog Treats Noble King Rd Franklin Tn 11/22/2024 Bio-me Topical Vitamin Sales th Ave S B Franklin Tn 11/25/2024 Cam-do! Handy Man London Ln Franklin Tn 11/25/2024 Erik Bledsoe Llc Online Coaching & Sales Creekside Crossing Suite - Brentwood Tn 11/22/2024 Franklin Food Hall Food Hall Franklin Rd Ste d Franklin Tn 12/1/2024 La Barberia Hair Salon #2 Hair Salon W Main St Franklin Tn 11/22/2024 Reckin' Roo Corporation Dba Beef-a-roo Restaurant Wall St Spring Hill Tn 11/25/2024 The Coffee House Restaurant-cafe Tower Cir Franklin Tn 11/26/2024 Zl Vip Llc Transportatopm Royal Oaks Blvd Apt Franklin Tn

