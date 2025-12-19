Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 19, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for December 12-19, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 12/12/2025 Balance And Harmony Massage Therapy 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 12/19/2025 Great Clips #4437 Hair Salon Nolensville Rd Suite 401 Nolensville TN 37135 12/17/2025 Landmark Lawn & Landscape Landscaping Murfreesboro Rd J3 Franklin TN 37064 12/13/2025 Locks By Lilly Hair Stylist Red Maple Ct Fairview TN 37062 12/15/2025 T & T Trucking Hauling Old Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064 12/12/2025 Wood Excavating Construction/Excavating Parker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email