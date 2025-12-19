Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 19, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for December 12-19, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
12/12/2025Balance And HarmonyMassage Therapy3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
12/19/2025Great Clips #4437Hair SalonNolensville Rd Suite 401 Nolensville TN 37135
12/17/2025Landmark Lawn & LandscapeLandscapingMurfreesboro Rd J3 Franklin TN 37064
12/13/2025Locks By LillyHair StylistRed Maple Ct Fairview TN 37062
12/15/2025T & T TruckingHaulingOld Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064
12/12/2025Wood ExcavatingConstruction/ExcavatingParker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064
