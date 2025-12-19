Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 19, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for December 12-19, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|12/12/2025
|Balance And Harmony
|Massage Therapy
|3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|12/19/2025
|Great Clips #4437
|Hair Salon
|Nolensville Rd Suite 401 Nolensville TN 37135
|12/17/2025
|Landmark Lawn & Landscape
|Landscaping
|Murfreesboro Rd J3 Franklin TN 37064
|12/13/2025
|Locks By Lilly
|Hair Stylist
|Red Maple Ct Fairview TN 37062
|12/15/2025
|T & T Trucking
|Hauling
|Old Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064
|12/12/2025
|Wood Excavating
|Construction/Excavating
|Parker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter