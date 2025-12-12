Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 12, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for December 5-12, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
12/12/2025Balance And HarmonyMassage Therapy3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
12/10/2025Hair By AubreypCosmetologyHoliday Ct Suite 103 Franklin TN 37064
12/07/2025Holy FudgeChocolatierCool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37064
12/08/2025Skwaadglam LlcHair SalonHoliday Ct Unit 103 Franklin TN 37064
12/08/2025The Stonewall MerchantSale Of Non RefrigeratedGreenmeadow Dr Franklin TN 37069
12/06/2025Tofu's TanksAquarium Retail And ServPeach Court Ste 113 Brentwood TN 37027
12/08/2025Wilco Home ProHome RepairBuckner Ln 6306 Thompsons Station TN 37179
12/12/2025Wood ExcavatingConstruction/ExcavatingParker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064
