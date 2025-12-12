Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 12, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for December 5-12, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 12/12/2025 Balance And Harmony Massage Therapy 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 12/10/2025 Hair By Aubreyp Cosmetology Holiday Ct Suite 103 Franklin TN 37064 12/07/2025 Holy Fudge Chocolatier Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 12/08/2025 Skwaadglam Llc Hair Salon Holiday Ct Unit 103 Franklin TN 37064 12/08/2025 The Stonewall Merchant Sale Of Non Refrigerated Greenmeadow Dr Franklin TN 37069 12/06/2025 Tofu's Tanks Aquarium Retail And Serv Peach Court Ste 113 Brentwood TN 37027 12/08/2025 Wilco Home Pro Home Repair Buckner Ln 6306 Thompsons Station TN 37179 12/12/2025 Wood Excavating Construction/Excavating Parker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email