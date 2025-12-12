Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 12, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for December 5-12, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|12/12/2025
|Balance And Harmony
|Massage Therapy
|3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|12/10/2025
|Hair By Aubreyp
|Cosmetology
|Holiday Ct Suite 103 Franklin TN 37064
|12/07/2025
|Holy Fudge
|Chocolatier
|Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|12/08/2025
|Skwaadglam Llc
|Hair Salon
|Holiday Ct Unit 103 Franklin TN 37064
|12/08/2025
|The Stonewall Merchant
|Sale Of Non Refrigerated
|Greenmeadow Dr Franklin TN 37069
|12/06/2025
|Tofu's Tanks
|Aquarium Retail And Serv
|Peach Court Ste 113 Brentwood TN 37027
|12/08/2025
|Wilco Home Pro
|Home Repair
|Buckner Ln 6306 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|12/12/2025
|Wood Excavating
|Construction/Excavating
|Parker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064
