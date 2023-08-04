Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 4, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 28 through August 4, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
8/1/2023A Bark Above Treats LlcDog TreatsSpring Hill Tn 37174
8/1/2023Belle Latte LlcCoffee And FoodNolensville Tn 37135
7/30/2023Bestia MareRestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
8/2/2023Bp Professioinal Services LlcCleaningSpring Hill Tn 37174
8/1/2023Brentwood Flower Shoppe, Inc.Flower ShopBrentwood Tn 37027
8/2/2023Broker Construction Services LlcConstructionArrington Tn 37014
8/1/2023Columbia Paint & Wallcover IncPaint And Wallpaper Retail StoreSpring Hill Tn 37174
8/1/2023Dark Horse Gym ApparelClothingFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Darmanin Construction LlcOfc Support For Construction CoGreenbrier Tn 37073
8/2/2023Donna WinstonDog SittingFranklin Tn 37069
7/28/2023Extended Stay AmericaHotelBrentwood Tn 37027
8/1/2023Farr CapitalStvrFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Frew EventsEvent PlannerFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Fully Leaded CoffeeCoffee SalesFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Happy Our Wine & SpiritsLiquor StoreFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Heal ThisMassage TherapyFranklin Tn 37069
8/1/2023Mftools LlcToolsSpring Hill Tn 37174
8/1/2023Ridings CoHair SalonFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Rizo's Compania LlcLandscapingFranklin Tn 37064
8/1/2023Robert Douglas SegrestProperty ManagementBrentwood Tn 37027
8/1/2023Rodcas Group IncOnline Sales, WholesalesFranklin Tn 37067
8/1/2023The Knight School NashvilleChess ProgramFranklin Tn 37067
8/1/2023Volvo Cool Springs Pre-ownedUsed Car SalesFranklin Tn 37067
