Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 4, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 28 through August 4, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 8/1/2023 A Bark Above Treats Llc Dog Treats Spring Hill Tn 37174 8/1/2023 Belle Latte Llc Coffee And Food Nolensville Tn 37135 7/30/2023 Bestia Mare Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 8/2/2023 Bp Professioinal Services Llc Cleaning Spring Hill Tn 37174 8/1/2023 Brentwood Flower Shoppe, Inc. Flower Shop Brentwood Tn 37027 8/2/2023 Broker Construction Services Llc Construction Arrington Tn 37014 8/1/2023 Columbia Paint & Wallcover Inc Paint And Wallpaper Retail Store Spring Hill Tn 37174 8/1/2023 Dark Horse Gym Apparel Clothing Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Darmanin Construction Llc Ofc Support For Construction Co Greenbrier Tn 37073 8/2/2023 Donna Winston Dog Sitting Franklin Tn 37069 7/28/2023 Extended Stay America Hotel Brentwood Tn 37027 8/1/2023 Farr Capital Stvr Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Frew Events Event Planner Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Fully Leaded Coffee Coffee Sales Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Happy Our Wine & Spirits Liquor Store Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Heal This Massage Therapy Franklin Tn 37069 8/1/2023 Mftools Llc Tools Spring Hill Tn 37174 8/1/2023 Ridings Co Hair Salon Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Rizo's Compania Llc Landscaping Franklin Tn 37064 8/1/2023 Robert Douglas Segrest Property Management Brentwood Tn 37027 8/1/2023 Rodcas Group Inc Online Sales, Wholesales Franklin Tn 37067 8/1/2023 The Knight School Nashville Chess Program Franklin Tn 37067 8/1/2023 Volvo Cool Springs Pre-owned Used Car Sales Franklin Tn 37067