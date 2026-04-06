Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 6, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 30 to April 6, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 03/30/2026 Soul Society Salon Columbia AVE Franklin TN 37064 03/30/2026 Sundog Powerwash Exterior Cleaning Franklin RD Building 2B Franklin TN 37064 03/30/2026 West Auto Repair Auto Repair Service Fairview BLVD Fairview TN 37062 03/31/2026 Ken&Co. Hairstylist Holiday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 03/31/2026 Madi's Pawsitive Petwatch Petsitting Stonebrook BLVD Nolensville TN 37135 04/01/2026 Alex's Mowing Landscaping/Mosing Edinburgh DR Nashville TN 37221 04/01/2026 Aussie Pet Mobile Of Williamson County Mobile Pet Grooming Pleasantville Bridge RD Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/01/2026 Blazing Tickets Sell Event Tickets Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Cafe De St. Amand LLC Coffee & Tea Carte 5th AVE N Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 DC Mobile Detailing LLC Mobile Car Detailing Orchard Hill CT Arrington TN 37014 04/01/2026 Express Drywall & Paint LLC Drywall And Paint Brown Creek DR Fayetteville TN 37334 04/01/2026 Five Star Foresters Tree Trimming/Pruning Long LN Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Jolie+ LLC Clinical Care:Urgent Championship BLVD Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Kreat Management Services LLC Management Services Lakeview DR Franklin TN 37067 04/01/2026 Laz Parking Georgia LLC Parking Management E Main ST Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Magnolia Medical Companion Medical Concierge Cabell DR Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Paradiso Studio Hair And Beauty Cosmetology Services Lumber DR #600 Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Riverbend Woodworking LLC Online Sales Of Wood Atwater CIR Fairview TN 37062 04/01/2026 Smart Skin Med Spa Inc. Med Spa- Retail Beauty Carothers PKWY A207 Franklin TN 37067 04/01/2026 Volvo Cars Cool Springs New Car Motor Dealer Mallory LN Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2026 Wild Lemonade Selling Lemonade Cherokee PL Unit 201 Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2026 Wilson Properties LLC Short Term Rental W Main ST Franklin TN 37064 04/02/2026 Fedex Office And Print Services Inc. Fedex Office-Copying International DR STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 04/03/2026 Hagood Hair Hair Stylist / Hair Moores LN 103 Brentwood TN 37027

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