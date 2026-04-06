Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 6, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 30 to April 6, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|03/30/2026
|Soul Society Salon
|Columbia AVE Franklin TN 37064
|03/30/2026
|Sundog Powerwash
|Exterior Cleaning
|Franklin RD Building 2B Franklin TN 37064
|03/30/2026
|West Auto Repair
|Auto Repair Service
|Fairview BLVD Fairview TN 37062
|03/31/2026
|Ken&Co.
|Hairstylist
|Holiday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|03/31/2026
|Madi's Pawsitive Petwatch
|Petsitting
|Stonebrook BLVD Nolensville TN 37135
|04/01/2026
|Alex's Mowing
|Landscaping/Mosing
|Edinburgh DR Nashville TN 37221
|04/01/2026
|Aussie Pet Mobile Of Williamson County
|Mobile Pet Grooming
|Pleasantville Bridge RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/01/2026
|Blazing Tickets
|Sell Event Tickets
|Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Cafe De St. Amand LLC
|Coffee & Tea Carte
|5th AVE N Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|DC Mobile Detailing LLC
|Mobile Car Detailing
|Orchard Hill CT Arrington TN 37014
|04/01/2026
|Express Drywall & Paint LLC
|Drywall And Paint
|Brown Creek DR Fayetteville TN 37334
|04/01/2026
|Five Star Foresters
|Tree Trimming/Pruning
|Long LN Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Jolie+ LLC
|Clinical Care:Urgent
|Championship BLVD Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Kreat Management Services LLC
|Management Services
|Lakeview DR Franklin TN 37067
|04/01/2026
|Laz Parking Georgia LLC
|Parking Management
|E Main ST Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Magnolia Medical Companion
|Medical Concierge
|Cabell DR Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Paradiso Studio Hair And Beauty
|Cosmetology Services
|Lumber DR #600 Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Riverbend Woodworking LLC
|Online Sales Of Wood
|Atwater CIR Fairview TN 37062
|04/01/2026
|Smart Skin Med Spa Inc.
|Med Spa- Retail Beauty
|Carothers PKWY A207 Franklin TN 37067
|04/01/2026
|Volvo Cars Cool Springs
|New Car Motor Dealer
|Mallory LN Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2026
|Wild Lemonade
|Selling Lemonade
|Cherokee PL Unit 201 Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2026
|Wilson Properties LLC
|Short Term Rental
|W Main ST Franklin TN 37064
|04/02/2026
|Fedex Office And Print Services Inc.
|Fedex Office-Copying
|International DR STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|04/03/2026
|Hagood Hair
|Hair Stylist / Hair
|Moores LN 103 Brentwood TN 37027
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