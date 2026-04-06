Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 6, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 30 to April 6, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
03/30/2026Soul Society SalonColumbia AVE Franklin TN 37064
03/30/2026Sundog PowerwashExterior CleaningFranklin RD Building 2B Franklin TN 37064
03/30/2026West Auto RepairAuto Repair ServiceFairview BLVD Fairview TN 37062
03/31/2026Ken&Co.HairstylistHoliday CT Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
03/31/2026Madi's Pawsitive PetwatchPetsittingStonebrook BLVD Nolensville TN 37135
04/01/2026Alex's MowingLandscaping/MosingEdinburgh DR Nashville TN 37221
04/01/2026Aussie Pet Mobile Of Williamson CountyMobile Pet GroomingPleasantville Bridge RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/01/2026Blazing TicketsSell Event TicketsColumbia Pike Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Cafe De St. Amand LLCCoffee & Tea Carte5th AVE N Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026DC Mobile Detailing LLCMobile Car DetailingOrchard Hill CT Arrington TN 37014
04/01/2026Express Drywall & Paint LLCDrywall And PaintBrown Creek DR Fayetteville TN 37334
04/01/2026Five Star ForestersTree Trimming/PruningLong LN Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Jolie+ LLCClinical Care:UrgentChampionship BLVD Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Kreat Management Services LLCManagement ServicesLakeview DR Franklin TN 37067
04/01/2026Laz Parking Georgia LLCParking ManagementE Main ST Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Magnolia Medical CompanionMedical ConciergeCabell DR Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Paradiso Studio Hair And BeautyCosmetology ServicesLumber DR #600 Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Riverbend Woodworking LLCOnline Sales Of WoodAtwater CIR Fairview TN 37062
04/01/2026Smart Skin Med Spa Inc.Med Spa- Retail BeautyCarothers PKWY A207 Franklin TN 37067
04/01/2026Volvo Cars Cool SpringsNew Car Motor DealerMallory LN Brentwood TN 37027
04/01/2026Wild LemonadeSelling LemonadeCherokee PL Unit 201 Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2026Wilson Properties LLCShort Term RentalW Main ST Franklin TN 37064
04/02/2026Fedex Office And Print Services Inc.Fedex Office-CopyingInternational DR STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
04/03/2026Hagood HairHair Stylist / HairMoores LN 103 Brentwood TN 37027
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