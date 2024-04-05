Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 5, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 29 through April 5, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|4/1/2024
|6yx Strings Llc
|Transporation
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/1/2024
|Auto Pro Detailiing & Window Tint Llc
|Auto Detailing
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/4/2024
|Computer Consultants Of Franklin
|Computer Consulting
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/1/2024
|Dayna Restaurant Llc
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/1/2024
|Eminent Motorsports
|Automotive Repair
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/5/2024
|Execonnect
|Business Development
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/4/2024
|Findlater And Short Services Llc
|Home Improvement
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/1/2024
|Flynn & Company
|Barbershop
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/1/2024
|Franklin Home Works Llc
|Handyman Services
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/2/2024
|Golflete Llc
|Golf Instructions
|Fairview Tn 37062
|4/3/2024
|Greco Flooring Services Llc
|Office Work
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|4/1/2024
|Hair By Megan
|Hair Salon Booth
|Fairview Tn 37062
|4/2/2024
|Hair By Misty Studio
|Salon
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|4/3/2024
|Hilltop Website Design Llc
|Website Design
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|3/30/2024
|Hobee's Hobbies
|Hand Made Crafts,sewing
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|4/1/2024
|Illuma Teeth Whitening
|Mobile Teeth Whitening
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/1/2024
|Jessica Johnson Co Llc
|Spray Tanning Salon
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/1/2024
|K & C Enterprise
|Consulting
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|4/1/2024
|K And C Custom Carpentry
|Carpentry
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/1/2024
|Lily And Sparrow
|Beauty Salon
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|4/1/2024
|Locked & Lemond
|Food Service
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/1/2024
|Margherita Pizza
|Pizzeria
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/4/2024
|Osprey Automation Llc
|Selling Robots
|College Grove Tn 37046
|4/1/2024
|Prodigy Rooter And Drain Llc
|Plumbing
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/2/2024
|Property Remedy Llc
|Handyman
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/1/2024
|Schwallie Enterprises Inc
|Signs
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/1/2024
|The Franklin Playhouse
|Musical Theatre Classes For Kids
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/1/2024
|Tio Fun #2 Franklin Llc
|Restaurant
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/5/2024
|Trac Llc
|Prepared Food
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|4/1/2024
|Wag It Better Llc
|Pet Supplies & Training
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|4/1/2024
|Warden Pack Llc
|Retail Safety Boots & Accessories
|Franklin Tn 37064