Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 5, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 29 through April 5, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
4/1/20246yx Strings LlcTransporationFranklin Tn 37064
4/1/2024Auto Pro Detailiing & Window Tint LlcAuto DetailingBrentwood Tn 37027
4/4/2024Computer Consultants Of FranklinComputer ConsultingFranklin Tn 37067
4/1/2024Dayna Restaurant LlcRestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
4/1/2024Eminent MotorsportsAutomotive RepairFranklin Tn 37064
4/5/2024ExeconnectBusiness DevelopmentFranklin Tn 37064
4/4/2024Findlater And Short Services LlcHome ImprovementBrentwood Tn 37027
4/1/2024Flynn & CompanyBarbershopFranklin Tn 37064
4/1/2024Franklin Home Works LlcHandyman ServicesFranklin Tn 37064
4/2/2024Golflete LlcGolf InstructionsFairview Tn 37062
4/3/2024Greco Flooring Services LlcOffice WorkSpring Hill Tn 37174
4/1/2024Hair By MeganHair Salon BoothFairview Tn 37062
4/2/2024Hair By Misty StudioSalonNolensville Tn 37135
4/3/2024Hilltop Website Design LlcWebsite DesignSpring Hill Tn 37174
3/30/2024Hobee's HobbiesHand Made Crafts,sewingSpring Hill Tn 37174
4/1/2024Illuma Teeth WhiteningMobile Teeth WhiteningFranklin Tn 37067
4/1/2024Jessica Johnson Co LlcSpray Tanning SalonBrentwood Tn 37027
4/1/2024K & C EnterpriseConsultingSpring Hill Tn 37174
4/1/2024K And C Custom CarpentryCarpentryFranklin Tn 37067
4/1/2024Lily And SparrowBeauty SalonNolensville Tn 37135
4/1/2024Locked & LemondFood ServiceFranklin Tn 37064
4/1/2024Margherita PizzaPizzeriaFranklin Tn 37067
4/4/2024Osprey Automation LlcSelling RobotsCollege Grove Tn 37046
4/1/2024Prodigy Rooter And Drain LlcPlumbingFranklin Tn 37067
4/2/2024Property Remedy LlcHandymanBrentwood Tn 37027
4/1/2024Schwallie Enterprises IncSignsFranklin Tn 37067
4/1/2024The Franklin PlayhouseMusical Theatre Classes For KidsFranklin Tn 37067
4/1/2024Tio Fun #2 Franklin LlcRestaurantFranklin Tn 37064
4/5/2024Trac LlcPrepared FoodNolensville Tn 37135
4/1/2024Wag It Better LlcPet Supplies & TrainingNolensville Tn 37135
4/1/2024Warden Pack LlcRetail Safety Boots & AccessoriesFranklin Tn 37064
