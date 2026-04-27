Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 27, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 20-27, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 04/20/2026 Crush Yard Restaurant/Pickleball Franklin RD Brentwood TN 37027 04/20/2026 Heart C LLC Project Management Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/20/2026 Paris Pastures Doggie Daycare & Boarding Doggie Daycare Reed Road Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/21/2026 Platinum Hills Real Estate Selling Real Estate Gweneth DR Spring Hill TN 37174 04/21/2026 Tanner's Tuscan Leather Detailing Car Detailing Freiburg DR Spring Hill TN 37174 04/21/2026 The Cheescake Dude Cooking/Baking Mabel Drive #11106 Franklin TN 37064 04/22/2026 TJ Nail Franklin LLC Nail Salon Columbia AVE #112 Franklin TN 37064 04/23/2026 Honey Glo Hair Co. Cosmetology Moores Ln #900 Brentwood TN 37027 04/24/2026 Iron Acre Land LLC Land Management Dotson RD Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/27/2026 Street Tacos Los Jarochitos Food Truck Columbia AVE Franklin TN 37064