Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 27, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 27, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 20-27, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
04/20/2026Crush YardRestaurant/PickleballFranklin RD Brentwood TN 37027
04/20/2026Heart C LLCProject ManagementCuracao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/20/2026Paris Pastures Doggie Daycare & BoardingDoggie DaycareReed Road Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/21/2026Platinum Hills Real EstateSelling Real EstateGweneth DR Spring Hill TN 37174
04/21/2026Tanner's Tuscan Leather DetailingCar DetailingFreiburg DR Spring Hill TN 37174
04/21/2026The Cheescake DudeCooking/BakingMabel Drive #11106 Franklin TN 37064
04/22/2026TJ Nail Franklin LLCNail SalonColumbia AVE #112 Franklin TN 37064
04/23/2026Honey Glo Hair Co.CosmetologyMoores Ln #900 Brentwood TN 37027
04/24/2026Iron Acre Land LLCLand ManagementDotson RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/27/2026Street Tacos Los JarochitosFood TruckColumbia AVE Franklin TN 37064
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