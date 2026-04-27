Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 27, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 20-27, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|04/20/2026
|Crush Yard
|Restaurant/Pickleball
|Franklin RD Brentwood TN 37027
|04/20/2026
|Heart C LLC
|Project Management
|Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/20/2026
|Paris Pastures Doggie Daycare & Boarding
|Doggie Daycare
|Reed Road Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/21/2026
|Platinum Hills Real Estate
|Selling Real Estate
|Gweneth DR Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/21/2026
|Tanner's Tuscan Leather Detailing
|Car Detailing
|Freiburg DR Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/21/2026
|The Cheescake Dude
|Cooking/Baking
|Mabel Drive #11106 Franklin TN 37064
|04/22/2026
|TJ Nail Franklin LLC
|Nail Salon
|Columbia AVE #112 Franklin TN 37064
|04/23/2026
|Honey Glo Hair Co.
|Cosmetology
|Moores Ln #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|04/24/2026
|Iron Acre Land LLC
|Land Management
|Dotson RD Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/27/2026
|Street Tacos Los Jarochitos
|Food Truck
|Columbia AVE Franklin TN 37064
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