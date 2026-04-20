Home Brentwood Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 20, 2026

Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 20, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 13-20, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
04/14/2026David Flores LLCPaintingNolensville RD Arrington TN 37014
04/14/2026Djays LandscapingLandscapingOld Franklin RD Fairview TN 37062
04/15/2026Bedrock Siteworks LLCConstructionHighway 41A Cedar Hill TN 37032
04/15/2026Kollective Kleaning Services / KKSCleaning ServiceFairground St Franklin TN 37064
04/15/2026Nashville Arepas LLCFood Truck Services5th AVE N Franklin TN 37064
04/15/2026Sells CouriersDeliver Packages ToAureum DR APT 25405 Franklin TN 37067
04/15/2026Smokebusters LLCFood Trailer/Food VendingNew Port Royal RD APT 2107 Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/15/2026That Ice Cream PlaceIce Cream/Food RetailAurora Ct Brentwood TN 37027
04/15/2026With Love Pixie RainSelling PotteryNew HWY 96 Franklin TN 37064
04/16/2026Furlow LawncareLawncare And LandscapingFairview Blvvd Fairview TN 37062
04/18/2026Molnar DesignDesign/RemodelingPolk Place DR Franklin TN 37064
04/20/2026Crush YardRestaurant/PickleballFranklin RD Brentwood TN 37027
04/20/2026Heart C LLCProject ManagementCuracao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179
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