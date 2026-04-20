Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 20, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 13-20, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 04/14/2026 David Flores LLC Painting Nolensville RD Arrington TN 37014 04/14/2026 Djays Landscaping Landscaping Old Franklin RD Fairview TN 37062 04/15/2026 Bedrock Siteworks LLC Construction Highway 41A Cedar Hill TN 37032 04/15/2026 Kollective Kleaning Services / KKS Cleaning Service Fairground St Franklin TN 37064 04/15/2026 Nashville Arepas LLC Food Truck Services 5th AVE N Franklin TN 37064 04/15/2026 Sells Couriers Deliver Packages To Aureum DR APT 25405 Franklin TN 37067 04/15/2026 Smokebusters LLC Food Trailer/Food Vending New Port Royal RD APT 2107 Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/15/2026 That Ice Cream Place Ice Cream/Food Retail Aurora Ct Brentwood TN 37027 04/15/2026 With Love Pixie Rain Selling Pottery New HWY 96 Franklin TN 37064 04/16/2026 Furlow Lawncare Lawncare And Landscaping Fairview Blvvd Fairview TN 37062 04/18/2026 Molnar Design Design/Remodeling Polk Place DR Franklin TN 37064 04/20/2026 Crush Yard Restaurant/Pickleball Franklin RD Brentwood TN 37027 04/20/2026 Heart C LLC Project Management Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179