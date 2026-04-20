Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 20, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 13-20, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|04/14/2026
|David Flores LLC
|Painting
|Nolensville RD Arrington TN 37014
|04/14/2026
|Djays Landscaping
|Landscaping
|Old Franklin RD Fairview TN 37062
|04/15/2026
|Bedrock Siteworks LLC
|Construction
|Highway 41A Cedar Hill TN 37032
|04/15/2026
|Kollective Kleaning Services / KKS
|Cleaning Service
|Fairground St Franklin TN 37064
|04/15/2026
|Nashville Arepas LLC
|Food Truck Services
|5th AVE N Franklin TN 37064
|04/15/2026
|Sells Couriers
|Deliver Packages To
|Aureum DR APT 25405 Franklin TN 37067
|04/15/2026
|Smokebusters LLC
|Food Trailer/Food Vending
|New Port Royal RD APT 2107 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/15/2026
|That Ice Cream Place
|Ice Cream/Food Retail
|Aurora Ct Brentwood TN 37027
|04/15/2026
|With Love Pixie Rain
|Selling Pottery
|New HWY 96 Franklin TN 37064
|04/16/2026
|Furlow Lawncare
|Lawncare And Landscaping
|Fairview Blvvd Fairview TN 37062
|04/18/2026
|Molnar Design
|Design/Remodeling
|Polk Place DR Franklin TN 37064
|04/20/2026
|Crush Yard
|Restaurant/Pickleball
|Franklin RD Brentwood TN 37027
|04/20/2026
|Heart C LLC
|Project Management
|Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter