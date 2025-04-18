Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 18, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 11-18, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Product Address 04/15/2025 B2 Wellness Suites Llc Subleasing Office Space Maryland Suite 301 & 203 Brentwood Tn 37027 04/14/2025 Boaient Technology Solutions Inc It Consulting Glen Oaks Dr Franklin Tn 37067 04/16/2025 C & M Laundry Laundry Service Homestead Ln Franklin Tn 37064 04/15/2025 Cloud 9 Smoke & Vape Smoke Shop Southwinds Dr Franklin Tn 37064 04/15/2025 Cox Pool Service Inc Pool Construction/Maint Rosebrooke Lot 115 Brentwood Tn 37027 04/14/2025 Danae Downing Gardening Santa Barbara Ln Franklin Tn 37064 04/17/2025 Ekaterina Goldman Consulting High Peak Way Franklin Tn 37067 04/14/2025 Ella Mae James E-Comm N Course Vw Franklin Tn 37067 04/15/2025 Eon Of Tennessee Llc Body Contouring Main St Suite 100 1st Floor Franklin Tn 37064 04/14/2025 Esthi By Effie Esthetician Bradford Rd Primm Springs Tn 38476 04/14/2025 Kedron Electric Llc Electrical Byrd Ln College Grove Tn 37046 04/13/2025 Oneaxis Llc It Consulting Glen Oaks Dr Franklin Tn 37067 04/15/2025 Preciously Skin Spa & Esthetius Mayfield Dr Unit 5a (302) Franklin Tn 37067 04/17/2025 Still I Rise Holistic Therapy Clinical Therapy Holiday Court Ste D7 Franklin Tn 37064 04/14/2025 The Daisy Parlor Cosmetology Mallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027 04/15/2025 Thomas Donini Rentals Stvr Chestnut Ln Franklin Tn 37064 04/15/2025 Varney Wellness Health Coaching Salmon Run Spring Hill Tn 37174

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email