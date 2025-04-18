Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 18, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 11-18, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|04/15/2025
|B2 Wellness Suites Llc
|Subleasing Office Space
|Maryland Suite 301 & 203 Brentwood Tn 37027
|04/14/2025
|Boaient Technology Solutions Inc
|It Consulting
|Glen Oaks Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|04/16/2025
|C & M Laundry
|Laundry Service
|Homestead Ln Franklin Tn 37064
|04/15/2025
|Cloud 9 Smoke & Vape
|Smoke Shop
|Southwinds Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|04/15/2025
|Cox Pool Service Inc
|Pool Construction/Maint
|Rosebrooke Lot 115 Brentwood Tn 37027
|04/14/2025
|Danae Downing
|Gardening
|Santa Barbara Ln Franklin Tn 37064
|04/17/2025
|Ekaterina Goldman
|Consulting
|High Peak Way Franklin Tn 37067
|04/14/2025
|Ella Mae James
|E-Comm
|N Course Vw Franklin Tn 37067
|04/15/2025
|Eon Of Tennessee Llc
|Body Contouring
|Main St Suite 100 1st Floor Franklin Tn 37064
|04/14/2025
|Esthi By Effie
|Esthetician
|Bradford Rd Primm Springs Tn 38476
|04/14/2025
|Kedron Electric Llc
|Electrical
|Byrd Ln College Grove Tn 37046
|04/13/2025
|Oneaxis Llc
|It Consulting
|Glen Oaks Dr Franklin Tn 37067
|04/15/2025
|Preciously Skin
|Spa & Esthetius
|Mayfield Dr Unit 5a (302) Franklin Tn 37067
|04/17/2025
|Still I Rise Holistic Therapy
|Clinical Therapy
|Holiday Court Ste D7 Franklin Tn 37064
|04/14/2025
|The Daisy Parlor
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
|04/15/2025
|Thomas Donini Rentals
|Stvr
|Chestnut Ln Franklin Tn 37064
|04/15/2025
|Varney Wellness
|Health Coaching
|Salmon Run Spring Hill Tn 37174
