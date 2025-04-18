Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 18, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 11-18, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
04/15/2025B2 Wellness Suites LlcSubleasing Office SpaceMaryland Suite 301 & 203 Brentwood Tn 37027
04/14/2025Boaient Technology Solutions IncIt ConsultingGlen Oaks Dr Franklin Tn 37067
04/16/2025C & M LaundryLaundry ServiceHomestead Ln Franklin Tn 37064
04/15/2025Cloud 9 Smoke & VapeSmoke ShopSouthwinds Dr Franklin Tn 37064
04/15/2025Cox Pool Service IncPool Construction/MaintRosebrooke Lot 115 Brentwood Tn 37027
04/14/2025Danae DowningGardeningSanta Barbara Ln Franklin Tn 37064
04/17/2025Ekaterina GoldmanConsultingHigh Peak Way Franklin Tn 37067
04/14/2025Ella Mae JamesE-CommN Course Vw Franklin Tn 37067
04/15/2025Eon Of Tennessee LlcBody ContouringMain St Suite 100 1st Floor Franklin Tn 37064
04/14/2025Esthi By EffieEstheticianBradford Rd Primm Springs Tn 38476
04/14/2025Kedron Electric LlcElectricalByrd Ln College Grove Tn 37046
04/13/2025Oneaxis LlcIt ConsultingGlen Oaks Dr Franklin Tn 37067
04/15/2025Preciously SkinSpa & EsthetiusMayfield Dr Unit 5a (302) Franklin Tn 37067
04/17/2025Still I Rise Holistic TherapyClinical TherapyHoliday Court Ste D7 Franklin Tn 37064
04/14/2025The Daisy ParlorCosmetologyMallory Ln Ste 100 Brentwood Tn 37027
04/15/2025Thomas Donini RentalsStvrChestnut Ln Franklin Tn 37064
04/15/2025Varney WellnessHealth CoachingSalmon Run Spring Hill Tn 37174
RELATED ARTICLES

