Williamson County Native Graduates Early After Launching Tennessee Tech’s First Sales Club

When Westley Hunter first visited Tennessee Tech University during his senior year of high school, he wasn’t expecting it to become the place where he would launch his future. But a campus visit with a friend changed everything.

“I got here, and I just saw the campus life and the people,” Hunter said. “It seemed like a great community, and honestly, I just fell in love with the atmosphere and the school.”

Hunter, a Williamson County native and graduate of Franklin Christian Academy, graduated early on Friday, Dec. 12, earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Tech’s College of Business.

The decision to complete his degree ahead of schedule was inspired in part by conversations with Jennifer Ledbetter, an advisor in Tech’s College of Business Student Success Center, whom Hunter leaned on for wise counsel about his academic journey.

“I started talking to her and asked what that would look like,” Hunter explained. “She sat me down, drew all the numbers up and said this is how many hours it would take. She told me it was totally possible – that it would be hard, but that I was capable.”

Hunter went on to take 18 or more credit hours for three semesters, supported by a combination of on-campus and online courses.

“Tech’s online classes were set up really well,” he said. “They were easy to communicate with the professors, clear and simple to understand. They did a great job with it.”

While advancing quickly through his coursework, Hunter also found opportunities to broaden his professional skills. As a student worker in Tech’s Office of Communications & Marketing, he gained hands-on experience that complemented his major.

“It’s been really educational,” Hunter said. “I’m wanting to go into sales, and it was great because I’ve had to go out and talk to people, try to get them to be in social media videos—almost selling them on the idea. You learn so much in classes, but there’s another level when you’re actually involved in those types of things.”

Hunter also founded the Sales Excellence Team, a new registered student organization for Tech students interested in sales. The group now includes about two dozen active members.

“It’s a brand-new club,” he said. “We worked with Student Affairs to get registered and sent them our constitution. Hopefully it’ll continue to grow.”

His leadership extended beyond campus this fall when he returned to his home county to speak at Williamson Inc.’s “Where Business Meets Education” event in Franklin. Hunter served on a three-person panel discussing how local schools shaped their paths.

“I talked a lot about my high school experience and how that set me up for college—extracurriculars, sports, mentors,” he said. “My football coach, Tim Johnson [now the deputy director of Franklin Christian Academy] was a huge impact on me in high school.”

Speaking before the packed crowd of attendees was “nerve-wracking,” Hunter admitted, but the experience—and the professional connections he made—helped strengthen his confidence as he prepares to launch his career.

He adds that several faculty members at Tech played significant roles in his growth, including Sherrie Cannon, associate director of professional development and adjunct instructor for the College of Business.

“She’s been amazing,” he said. “She’s pushed me, and she’s been a big help.”

Outside his academic commitments, Hunter has led a weekly Bible study for the past two years and found a community of friends at The Gathering, a college ministry hosted by The River Community Church in Cookeville.

Hunter says the vibrant faith community in Cookeville helped seal his decision to enroll at Tech in the first place, and sustained him through his years as a student.

“That was a big thing for me, the faith involvement on campus,” he explained. “And there is a lot of that at Tennessee Tech. That stood out to me when I first came here.”

As he looks ahead, Hunter says his impending graduation is “very bittersweet.” Afterward, he plans to move back to Williamson County to pursue a career in sales and will marry his fiancée, Bella, in August 2026.

“I’m excited for the next stage of life—getting married and kicking off a career—but I’m going to miss my friends, my professors and the community I’ve made here. I’ve loved the university. It’s been so fun.”

