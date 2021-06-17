Williamson County Medical Receives Five Star Rating

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Williamson Medical Center (WMC) received a five-star rating in 2021. The rating methodology, refreshed this year, uses scores for five measure groups: safety of care, readmission, mortality, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

“Williamson Medical Center has long been committed to the highest quality and safety standards,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “We understand healthcare decisions should not be taken lightly, and the CMS ranking system helps arm patients with tools and information to aid in their decision-making process.”

WMC is among only three five-star hospitals in the state of Tennessee, and one of only 455 nationwide. The overall star rating is awarded from data collected across the following measure groups.

Safety of Care evaluates infections and complications in the bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical sites, and serious complications, among others.

Readmission denotes returning patients following specific surgeries or illnesses, as well as unplanned admissions following outpatient surgery, emergency department visits, and patients receiving outpatient chemotherapy.

Mortality measures include death rate for cardiac and stroke patients, complications from pneumonia, and treatable complications following surgery.

The Patient Experience category focuses on patient reports discussing communication, cleanliness, an understanding of the care and medication instructions, and willingness to recommend to friends and family.

Timely and Effective Care spans a variety of measures, including but not limited to, the percentage of healthcare workers receiving the influenza vaccine, the speed patients are evaluated during an emergency room visit, patients receiving recommended follow-up care, and more.

“We are proud of the exceptionally talented professionals who are the heart of Williamson Medical Center,” said Mazzuca. “This distinction is representative of our team’s dedication to compassionate, quality care. We are honored to be the community’s five-star hospital.”

For a comprehensive list of WMC services, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

Williamson Medical Center is located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, Franklin.